ICP Lost Their Lawsuit And Juggalos Are Officially Gang Members Now

I’ve got some bad news for my ninjas Scabby Dave and C-Pap, our homeboys Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope had their lawsuit against the FBI (Foney Bitches Incorporated) thrown out, and now the gub-ment is free to call Juggalos gang members all they want, even though they’re clearly the most non-violentest people on Earth, and just want to chill out eating space cakes and drinking pop and listening to murder rap.

U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland dismissed a lawsuit by the rap-metal duo and fans, known as Juggalos, who said they’ve been targeted by police because they have jewelry or tattoos with the group’s symbol, a man running with a hatchet. Cleland said the U.S. Justice Department is not responsible for how authorities use a national report on gangs. The report “does not recommend any particular course of action for local law enforcement to follow, and instead operates as a descriptive, rather than prescriptive, assessment of nationwide gang trends,” Cleland said in a 14-page opinion last week.

Yeah, tell that to Wicked Dustin after he got an extra three months tacked onto a B&E after he rocked a hatchet man to his hearing, RIP.

“This is not the end. We’ll keep fighting to clear the Juggalo family name,” Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known as Violent J, said in a statement released by the ACLU. “While it is easy to fear what one does not understand, discrimination and bigotry against any group of people is just plain wrong and un-American,” he said. [AP]

Wack bitches always fear what they don’t understand. First they were afraid of our chocolate brothers, then it was our gay ass homeboys like Fruity Pete, and now they wanna act like Juggalos is dangerous just ’cause we rock hatchets and act family as f*ck, but it ain’t like that. First and foremost, Juggaloism isn’t about crime, it’s about tellin’ your moms or your foreman to eat shit if they don’t like your face tats because you know your real fam-u-lee is down no matter what. Ain’t shit violent or dangerous about that. (*drives off in Dodge Neon with an evil clown covered in blood painted on the side and the license plate that says ‘MURDER’*)

