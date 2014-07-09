ICP Lost Their Lawsuit And Juggalos Are Officially Gang Members Now

I’ve got some bad news for my ninjas Scabby Dave and C-Pap, our homeboys Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope had their lawsuit against the FBI (Foney Bitches Incorporated) thrown out, and now the gub-ment is free to call Juggalos gang members all they want, even though they’re clearly the most non-violentest people on Earth, and just want to chill out eating space cakes and drinking pop and listening to murder rap.
U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland dismissed a lawsuit by the rap-metal duo and fans, known as Juggalos, who said they’ve been targeted by police because they have jewelry or tattoos with the group’s symbol, a man running with a hatchet.
Cleland said the U.S. Justice Department is not responsible for how authorities use a national report on gangs.
The report “does not recommend any particular course of action for local law enforcement to follow, and instead operates as a descriptive, rather than prescriptive, assessment of nationwide gang trends,” Cleland said in a 14-page opinion last week.
Yeah, tell that to Wicked Dustin after he got an extra three months tacked onto a B&E after he rocked a hatchet man to his hearing, RIP.
“This is not the end. We’ll keep fighting to clear the Juggalo family name,” Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known as Violent J, said in a statement released by the ACLU.
“While it is easy to fear what one does not understand, discrimination and bigotry against any group of people is just plain wrong and un-American,” he said. [AP]
Wack bitches always fear what they don’t understand. First they were afraid of our chocolate brothers, then it was our gay ass homeboys like Fruity Pete, and now they wanna act like Juggalos is dangerous just ’cause we rock hatchets and act family as f*ck, but it ain’t like that. First and foremost, Juggaloism isn’t about crime, it’s about tellin’ your moms or your foreman to eat shit if they don’t like your face tats because you know your real fam-u-lee is down no matter what. Ain’t shit violent or dangerous about that. (*drives off in Dodge Neon with an evil clown covered in blood painted on the side and the license plate that says ‘MURDER’*)
Fucking magistrates, how do they work?
+9
Nicely done
It’s easy to fear what one does not understand, that’s why we banned magnets from all of our shows
Juggalos scare me, you know how many weapons you can fit inside of jncos?
The fat thighs are a limiting factor, though.
Do jncos still exist? Some of the most comfortable jeans I’ve ever owned were jncos.
I think they still exist, I’ve seen people wearing them although they may just be the same ones they’ve owned since the 90’s. When you never wash your jeans they never age!
Wow, good call on the Dodge Neon.
We would have also accepted Pontiac Sunfire or Saturn SC1
Late 90’s honda civic would have also sufficed but you made the right choice.
Real ninjas find them a Geo Metro and burn the fuck outta the clutch.
I think being classified as gang members will only encourage them….. GOOD GOING FBI!!
“discrimination and bigotry against any group of people is just plain wrong and un-American”
Uh, the history books disagree. That sounds VERY American.
You beat me to it.
Your Juggalo voice has obviously been field tested and is in fine form. But the Dodge Neon with the license plate MURDER was perfection. /*kisses fingers
Hey man, a five year gang enhancement is no joke.
I lost it at Foney Bitches Incorporated. Hat(chet)s off to you, Vince.
Doesn’t Faygo count as a chemical weapon?
That lake they swim in does.
Pro Tip: if you are trying to convince a federal judge that your “family” isn’t a gang, consider playing down the fact that your stage name includes the term “Violent”
This is just re-directed hate because it’s not nice to be homophobic any more.
In fact, I think I heard Juggalos referring to as “Faygo-tes.”
referrED to, dagnabit.
“”‘This is not the end. We’ll keep fighting to clear the Juggalo family name,’ Insane Clown Posse member Joseph Bruce, known as Violent J, said in a statement released by the ACLU.”
What a fucking incredible sentence.
The Mighty Feklahr should lock some feds in porta-potties, then tip the units over.
Take them to Ty’Gokor during Order of the Bat’leth
Don’t talk that shit with ladies present!
Now we all need juggalo names.
Dibs on DJ Killa Krak Rok!
Sad news indeed.I no longer believe in miracles.
Vince, how can I say this? I don’t think the vaccines worked at all. I think you got the Juggalo virus in you from too many Gatherings (the dopest virus of them all) and are at Stage 2 Juggalo: when you are seriously considering selling everything to buy a mobile home and follow ICP from place to place, living only off Faygo, Marlboro Reds and the best cheese Dollar General can find.
As soon as I finish smoking this bud and emptying this 40 I am going to eventually get off this couch in my parents basement and do something about this injustice.
And this bag of Cool Ranch Doritos.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
I’d like to one day be served a subpoena by a Juggalo:
“John Smith, my ninja?”
“What? Oh, yeah, that’s me.”
(throws documents at me)
“You’ve been served, bitch. Peace in ya mama’s crease. WHOOP WHOOP!”
he’d probably just get a fist bump or some shit.