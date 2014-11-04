Idris Elba Is Sick Of Marvel Films – ‘This Is Torture’

Robo covered, this past weekend, how Idris Elba dropped a few spoilers about Avengers: Age of Ultron in an interview with The Telegraph. But there’s a tad little bit in the interview that maybe some people are overlooking: IDRIS ELBA IS SICK OF THIS SH*T!

Apparently, the experience of playing someone as revered as Nelson Mandela spoiled DJ Dris, and he just can’t stand doing this green-screen sh*t anymore:

I’m actually falling down from a spaceship, so they had to put me in harness in this green-screen studio. And in between takes I was stuck there, fake hair stuck on to my head with glue, this f—— helmet, while they reset. And I’m thinking: ‘24 hours ago, I was Mandela’. When I walked into the set the extras called me Madiba. I was literally walking in this man’s boots. [Within] six months, the crew, we were all so in love with this film we had made. I was him. I was Mandela, practically.

If that wasn’t enough bitching and whining, Elba continued in The Telegraph interview by crying a bit more. “I was like, ‘This is torture, man. I don’t want to do this.’ My agent said: ‘You have to, it’s part of the deal.’ ”

As in the deal where Disney/Marvel owns your soul forever until you become a strung out Mickey Mouse Club kid. Finally, Elba finished his tirade on doing Marvel films with one more gem. “Then there I was, in this stupid harness, with this wig and this sword and these contact lenses. It ripped my heart out.”

Joss Whedon even weighed in on the spoiler fiasco, but Elba has had problems in the past with big, special-effects heavy productions. During one scene in Pacific Rim, he got hosed down with water so profusely that he freaked out on Guillermo del Toro. Nelson Mandela was a great man, but seriously: