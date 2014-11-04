Idris Elba Is Sick Of Marvel Films – ‘This Is Torture’

Robo covered, this past weekend, how Idris Elba dropped a few spoilers about Avengers: Age of Ultron in an interview with The Telegraph. But there’s a tad little bit in the interview that maybe some people are overlooking: IDRIS ELBA IS SICK OF THIS SH*T!
Apparently, the experience of playing someone as revered as Nelson Mandela spoiled DJ Dris, and he just can’t stand doing this green-screen sh*t anymore:
I’m actually falling down from a spaceship, so they had to put me in harness in this green-screen studio. And in between takes I was stuck there, fake hair stuck on to my head with glue, this f—— helmet, while they reset. And I’m thinking: ‘24 hours ago, I was Mandela’. When I walked into the set the extras called me Madiba. I was literally walking in this man’s boots. [Within] six months, the crew, we were all so in love with this film we had made. I was him. I was Mandela, practically.
If that wasn’t enough bitching and whining, Elba continued in The Telegraph interview by crying a bit more. “I was like, ‘This is torture, man. I don’t want to do this.’ My agent said: ‘You have to, it’s part of the deal.’ ”
As in the deal where Disney/Marvel owns your soul forever until you become a strung out Mickey Mouse Club kid. Finally, Elba finished his tirade on doing Marvel films with one more gem. “Then there I was, in this stupid harness, with this wig and this sword and these contact lenses. It ripped my heart out.”
Joss Whedon even weighed in on the spoiler fiasco, but Elba has had problems in the past with big, special-effects heavy productions. During one scene in Pacific Rim, he got hosed down with water so profusely that he freaked out on Guillermo del Toro. Nelson Mandela was a great man, but seriously:
I’ve known people who worked on The Wire and they’ve all said Idris Elba was the hardest person to work with. And he wasn’t in harness and helmeted for that!
Really???? WHO do you know that’s worked on The Wire? I actually KNOW Ernest Dickerson, one of the directors, and I’ve never heard anything about Elba being hard to work with.
Wrong. I know one of the leads from the Wire very well and he has never had a single bad thing to say about Elba. He has said on many occasions that Elba is a thorough professional and asks that everyone else be professional about their jobs too. If that makes him a prick, than so be it.
Yeah, reading that article he sounds like a real pro.
I heard mine second hand from folks who worked on both The Wire and Treme. I’ll actually agree with @Baltimore Dan and just take it back.
I’m sure he’s a delight and this is being overblown.
Fair enough. It is my impression that in both theater and Hollywood alike, actors are usually quite pleasant to those they feel are on a par with them. That doesn’t mean they can’t be total shitheels to the grips and cameramen and assistants who make the production possible. Christian Bale is a perfect example; really well liked by fellow actors, berates a sound technician mercilessly for making a simple mistake. I’m certain he never acted like that when Morgan Freeman flubbed a line.
Christian Bale wasn’t the pure asshole there.
All I know is that he banged an AXO from CSUF. I have no idea how this dude’s path crossed with that of a sorority girl from Orange County, but good for him.
I’m a cousin of an associate producer and they said that Bunk liked burritos.
Luther is such a diva.
No offense to Elba… but anybody could step into the boots of Thor’s doorman and no one would blink an eye. If he wants out, I say let him out.
I agree with this. For one, they’re going to get to a point where someone important has to be replaced, and I think they could use this as sort of a beta test for how to do so.
For another, as long as they get an actor with the right swagger and just say, e.g., “He wanted to do other things”, not try to make it “best for the franchise BS”, I think people will accept it.
Terrence Howard thinks that they found a beta test already.
@Mechakisc – So the Terrence Howard – Don Cheadle thing was an alpha test?
Pretty sure they already replaced a guy in the Thor franchise, too. The guy who played Fandral in the first one was replaced by Zachary Levi in the second one.
@shadowlongknife Correct. Which is extra amusing, because Levi was apparently who they wanted all along.
Mmmm, forgot about Terrence Howard, I’ll admit. I’m not sure the Thor one counts. I guess replacing Mr. Elba would be about equivalent to replacing Mr. Howard.
@verbal kunt- ….please. is there any way we can forget? give me the fucking roofie pill. poison. anything. we can’t EVER unsee that. ‘don’t forget’???? i’ve been trying to forget it since i saw it, but thanks for reminding me, dick
Well, he’s not wrong!
No one is allowed to bitch about their job… EVER!
dollars vs hours worked really… and if your hourly is surpassing 100 bucks, yeah shut the hell up and have fun. prissy bastard lol
Can we really have no sympathy for the guy? “Yesterday I did something socially redeeming, today I’m a clown and I regret this decision”? That’s a perfectly valid statement!
It’s perfectly valid if he was a regular chump making regular chump money like everyone else. Dude is making enough money playing a clown 3 in three movies that he can go do nothing else ever, for the rest of his days, before he hits 40. Cry me a fucking river.
Also, his parts are very small. If he was having to endure all the makeup and CGI for the length of the production to where it might hurt his credibility, yeah, I’d have a lot more sympathy.
And in exchange Marvel gets cool cred for casting someone from the Wire. It’s not like he’s not delivering something, but honestly I can think of better uses of one of the better actors working then a pair of weird contacts saying nonsense shit about Heimdrell or Dark Elves or whatever the fuck is happening in Thor.
@Underball He’s already past 40; by the time Thor 3 comes out he’ll be at or near 45.
He’s human so he complains about shit he doesn’t like. Nothing wrong about that.
Maybe you think he’s got no right complaining, because you earn less than him and work harder. Just remember the next time you complain about your boss being an asshole, that at least you have a job and food and shelter. You’re not a starving orphan in some 3rd world country.
There’s always someone who has it worse. It doesn’t mean that people can’t be bitch about problems that concern their own personal lives.
@kmarsu, yeah, but I wouldn’t complain about my boss or my mortgage payment or that my JCrew sweater got snagged or that my cell screen shattered in front of a starving orphan. I get that these are first world problems. Elba is complaining essentially in front of his fan base — the starving orphans — about how hard his really-not-hard-at-all problems are. It’s kind of Paltrow-level entitlement. (Okay, that’s hyperbole.)
Nope but he is apparently reading from Hugo Weaving’s book
This reminds me of Robert Reed from ‘The Brady Bunch’. He was by all means a “serious actor” before he took the role in the classic sitcom and he felt the show and the writing was beneath an actor of his talent and attempted to improve the show (unsuccessfully).
So on one hand you have a man so dedicated to his craft that he wanted to elevate the shabby material he was working with, but on the other hand you have to realize that he was achieving a major goal that very few actors ever get to see and not just being thankful for the opportunity.
At least he died of AIDS in peace, finishing out his career as an actor playing the bad guy on a handful of Murder, She Wrote and Love Boat episodes.
Let’s not forget he was in Roots.
He would also spend downtime on the Paramount lot banging the same secretaries as Adam West and Burt Ward. I’ll bet when it came out that Reed had AIDS, the Dynamic Duo had a bit of a sweat until the blood tests came back.
Holy shit. He WAS in Roots.
Fun fact: Creator Sherwood Schwartz’s first choice to play Mike Brady was a young unknown named Gene Hackman, but the studio wasn’t sure he could carry a show.
Dude, you know a lot about The Brady Bunch.
Wow. I didn’t know Robert Reed was in Roots!
No one saw Mandela bro.
Watch out for flying mistletoe.
Baldur reference FTW. +10 Norse Mythology bonus.
Idris was in Promethius as a space ship captain with a half-assed accent. Maybe try being thankful you get a role as prestigious as Mandela instead of whining that because of that, you are suddenly above anything less.
yeah the guy had one of the bigger roles in whats considered the best drama in tv history long before those movies you mentioned so whatever point you’re trying to make with the promethius comment is pretty lame
He doesn’t get to do anything as Heimdall. He spends however long in hair and make up to be a glorified toll booth worker for three minutes of screen time.
He spends 1/100th of the time that the principal cast of these movies does in hair and make up, because he’s only on screen for 3 minutes of a 125 minute movie.
@Underball
No, Elba shows up at 6am with the rest of the cast, and they all spend three hours getting made up and in costume. Then Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth do their thing while Heimdall and the Warriors 3 stand around. Then, at around 2pm, Heimdall says, “So you’re back,” and cut. Okay Dris, stick around for a while, we may want to do some more takes.
That would get old.
Wait, you think he worked everyday that Hemsworth and Portman did? Maybe he was on the same schedule as them on days they shot his scenes, but ONLY on those days.
@Graham F. Crackers
I don’t think he worked everyday, which is probably part of why he was bored and doesn’t want to do any more of them.
Oh boo fucking hoo. Poor Idris Elba. He has to endure being a minor character in a blockbuster film while making more than any of us make in a year. Should Sally Struthers start up a cause for him? I mean, he was forced to tears for his ‘suffering’.
Someone is still butthurt he didn’t get an Oscar nod.
“When I walked into the set the extras called me Madiba.”
Because he probably demanded that they call him that.
They thought he was Tyler Perry?
I’m starting to think Elba is basically his character from The Office, except with a British accent
He is such a beautiful man. That said, shut up and enjoy being part of one of the biggest franchises ever.
Recast him, no one would notice. He is a good actor and is wasted on a minor role in the Thor films, that no one besides me even watches.
I watch them @mikenator30 because… well… Thor.
Birdmandela.
Whatever, I still like him.
well this just crushed my dreams of an Idris Elba John Stewart
He’s one of my favorites, but I didn’t know he could whine like that. Maybe it’s because his role is so minor? But if he is above comic book movies after Mandela, why’d he express interest in playing Green Lantern before?
This guy spent MAYBE 3 days filming each movie. Not a bad days work for a film seen worldwide that, however stupid, increases your name recognition and value as an actor that allows you to get other, better roles.
I particularly like how he talks about playing and BEING Mandela, and goes on to say that getting paid tons of money to hang from a harness is TORTURE. Maybe he should watch the movie about Mandela before opening his mouth.
Really. Being inside an African prison during the height of apartheid and then complaining about having to do something fun that one in a million people ever get to do and would do anything to try themselves is a bit too douche. He should maybe at least talk to Sandra Bullock about the shit SHE had to go through while filming Gravity if he really wants to see how much he sound like a little bitch. Good actor but shit like this really gets on my nerves. Take a job as a brick layer, or a carpenter if you want something to complain about that won’t make you come off like a pampered actor.
Yeah this, this is it. I really like this guy’s work, but he isn’t Mandela. And as much as I enjoy great performances…let’s get real, this is acting. Never go full-Paltrow.
Haha great point
It’s great to do fulfilling thoughtful work, but that isn’t every day, amy be not most days. Sometimes in life you have to deal with simply cashing check. Hopefully it was a big check anyway.
Even Thomas Jane had to do “Homeless Dad.”
@Cuneform I just want my kids back.
@Mannytaur “They Shoot Heroin, Don’t They?”
Hes great as Heimdall.
But seriously, get fucked Elba.
Well then maybe he shouldn’t have signed on to do the stupid shit for children that won’t go away. No one forced him to do a marvel movie.
WHAAAAAAAA
What a egomaniacal, self important, jerk. You played a role. You didn’t liberate South Africa. You were paid handsomely to portray a man who sacrificed tremendously, endured imprisonment and torture, and persevered to lead a country. You made a lot of money, retired to your luxury trailer during breaks in filming, and finished this project in months. The “torture” you endured you signed up for and were compensated richly for. It’s a shame because I really liked this guy only to realize he’s a snob with an out-of-control ego. What a jerk.
So you can only complain about your job if you’re poorly paid?
@Mark Mays Most poorly paid people don’t have the kind of job opportunities afforded to them like Elba has. There’s little to nothing in common with working 40 hours a week and being paid $10-$14/hr versus what Elba is making by playing dress up for a few hours out of his day. Nice try though.
“All in the game baby…All in the game” *fade to black*
Wire fans will understand…
Appalling haterism…obvious attempt to defame a great talent. I have never heard this about Idris Elba!!!
#SOOO not cool #getalife
As long as they don’t recast Heimdall with a white guy.
This article sounds like haterade aka jealousy. Idris is a great actor and was sharing how he has changed after playing such a great person and role. If this was Ben Affleck would this article have been written with the same tone?
This actually got a decent laugh from me. Yup, ‘ole Affleck never takes any heat around these parts.
Idris better get that money like them white boys. I know it ain’t white boy money, but you getting that crossover status. Keep saying it and they’ll ice your ass like they did Terrance Howard.
Sorry, Terrence Howard made a fool of himself. There’s always Tyler Perry, he can still work. Howard is not Elba.
Terrance Howard was replaced with Don Cheadle. Holy false equivalencey Batman!
On a semi-related note, in the Joss Whedon interview cited above, he references Age of Ultron has a cast of 19,000.
Holy shit.
I don’t disagree with you about not judging an actor for wanting to do important work, but a Mandela biopic has been done almost as many times as the Marvel formula.
suck it up or quit.. Millions would love to be in a Marvel movie in your place..
What a hack job. You seriously compare playing Mandela to Heimdal?
Yea, I lost a bit of respect for Idris when I read this. His work schedule on the Thor movies is what, 2-3 weeks at most, for the amount of time he’s in the film? There’s “being dedicated to your craft” and “having a stick up your ass”. This is more the latter than the former.
Well that’s a lot of pissed off fanboys. Working for Marvel isn’t great? Where have I heard that before. And how much do you think Elba is getting paid for all these movies? Plus he had to deal with a whole lot of racist people pissed off that “The White God” is played by a black dude, turns out working with Disney’s Marvel isn’t a great experience for everyone.
This + 1000. Always laugh when people paid to pretend for a living bitch about things being so hard and/or insufferable.
HE INSULTED MARVEL! OHMAGOD!
Like I get it, the complaint is kindy cheesy, but Jesus, it’s not like working with Marvel or Joss Whedon is a fucking field day of fun. People CAN hate your favorite movie company without hating you personally.
I work 50+ hours per week for about $50k per year.
I’m guessing he probably got $100k for two or three weeks of hanging in the harness, being in the makeup and hair, and putting up with the racist assholes for two or three weeks. He’ll get to do something else on another movie, or another amazing TV show, so he doesn’t have to look forward to coming in and doing the same shit next year. Or if he does have to do the same stupid shit next year or the year after, for two whole weeks, guess what? He’ll get $150k for the same amount of time and hassle.
Or, as someone widely regarded as a great actor, he could go to Joss (or whoever) and make some suggestions about what he’d like to do to make the character more interesting. If you make friends with guys like Joss Whedon, he will do things for you. That seems obvious from the interviews of all the people that have worked with him.
Instead, he whines about this silver platter he’s been handed, and we get to read about it.
Not trying to imply that it is all rose petals and whores while making a movie, but we’re bitching about something else entirely than what you think we are.
@Mechakisc Gotcha, it’s even worse. It’s the never ending game of “I have it worse than this person, so they’re not allowed to feel their problems in life are problems.”
Do you know there’s people who are basically slaves, so they’re work week is basically their entire week. Week in, week out. That’s a lot more hours for a hell of a lot less pay. I sure hope you think about that the next time you bitch about how hard that 50 hour work week is. I’d hate for them to read you whining about the silver platter you’ve been handed in comparison to their lives.
Uh. I sort of feel like you’re reinforcing my point, not refuting it.
“If that wasn’t enough bitching and whining, Elba continued in The Telegraph interview by crying a bit more”
Wow guys, really? What kind of site is this where you get to talk like that about him? To take his words about playing such an important historical figure to being reduced to a stunt-man and call him a cry baby… are you willing to back that up if he reads this?
You realize he isn’t actually Nelson Mandela, right?
I agree w/ the general consensus here, how can you play Mandela AND complain about being ‘tortured’? Isn’t this what causeds Megan Fox to turn into Rosie Hungtington-Whitely? *REAL* actors make the most of the experience & use the $$ from the ‘torture’ movies to keep the lights on while they make their passion projects (McKellan & Stewart may enjoy their X-Fame *BUT* they also use that $$ to afford to work on Broadway!)
Let him go In fact get rid of him! He is obviously an arrogant piece of crap where he actually thinks JUST BECAUSE he played Mandela that he has any reason to compare himself to him! That;s Bull $h!t!!!!! Honestly Marvel movies would be better with out him either kill his character off or replace him. You know their are literally dozens of talented actors that like any known star all waiting for their moment so let some one that would appreciate it have the job! THIS MAN IS DELUSIONAL!!!
He was Beyonce’s husband in a 2 hour catfight. He and his delusions of grandeur can kick rocks.
Holy shit, there are a lot of people googling Idris Elba tonight.
Mandellas come and go, but to be the greatest doorman in the history of the Universe? That’s truly an inspiration for all black men who aren’t professional athletes.
This is just pure tactic to get fired, talk shit about the marvel movies and normaly they will fire you, marvel doesn’t like actors who aren’t team players (norton, howard)… I am pretty sure he will get what he wants after talking like that… But if i was in charge at Marvel, to really torture you i will not take the bate and will not fire you and make you appear in as many meaningless role in as many marvel movies as possible ;-)
Lmao he is probably jealous of chad boseman for getting Black Panther…in my opinion is on the same scale as a Mandela film if not bigger…to be the first black super hero that’s big!
Here’s the truth – middle aged British actors generally don’t give a shit about comic books or fantasy films, and not many established actors enjoy working on CGI effects driven blockbusters, partly because they don’t get to do much fucking acting. They take those parts for the money. Elba just broke the unspoken pact and said it, but he’s not the first. Ewan McGregor, who was actually a Star Wars fan, pretty much came to hate working on the prequels; Ian McKellen flipped out on the set of The Hobbit because he spent his whole time talking to tennis balls.
The best, the very best story (which i’m probably not remembering right ’cause its too perfect), was Alec Guinness agreeing to autograph some kids Star Wars merch, as long as the kid promised never to watch Star Wars again.
Great point.
I’d add that there’s a lot of British actors that come from the stage – and actors that have worked on stage prefer that rather than TV or film, even though the pay isn’t there.
I admire Idris and he has done some great work but -You accept the offer,you sign the contract ,you do the work and you keep the confidentiality agreement or risk getting sued. Fine if he had just split the beans his role but he also outed Loki and ruined the surprise for many fans,