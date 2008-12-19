Black20 has a new video out (you may remember them from Journey at the Center of the Earth, Quantum of Bonds, and Batman vs. Batman). This one imagines what a Contra movie would be like as directed by Uwe Boll. I was also thinking something something up down up down left right left right B A select start OMG do you guys remember that? Relevant pop culture nostalgia joke, LOL!
If Uwe Boll directed Contra, there wouldn’t be a cheat code, you’d just reset the video game everytime you’re about to die.
If Uwe Boll directed it, it would be called “Cuntra”.
If Uwe Boll directed Contra, the weapons power ups would include a new kind of spreadshot… with bush.
If Uwe Boll directed Contra, “Konami” would be “Cum-on-me”.
Couldn’t be any worse than when Ollie North directed Contra.
Oh dear god no.
Wheew! I thought that this was gonna actually happen. Thanks again, god. *winks, does finger gun*
If Uwe Boll directed Contra, the “Jungle Jam” would be done by The Jonas Brothers.
If Uwe Boll directed contra, upupdowndownleftrightleftrightBAstart would be done in slow motion.
No select start, cuz you can’t play, it’s mine.
If Uwe Boll directed Contra, the main characters would be known as the Ikari Brothers.
So I go visit my folks in NH, only to have no electricity for a week, and this is what I come back to? Contra? Uwe Boll? I swear to god I’d turn the power back off if this wasn’t a spoof.
Speaking of Boll… back when Lance Armstrong was all the rage, I met a lady and her fella through the comments on fatcyclist.com. Ol’ CCH doesn’t discriminate the curves, friends. Anyhowzit, the wife’s handle was PleasinglyPlump58 and the husband’s was 10-SpeedCock. Now I was driving through Kokomo, Indiana, at the time and they were all the way in Boulder, so we agreed to meet in Bismarck, South Dakoter. After a nice dinner of Ribs, the wife gave us a nice erotic dance to start the evening off right, but she took it to the next level when she stopped to poop in the very same bowl we’d used for potater salad. Turns out they were into the art of scat. Well, as my pappy always said, “When in South Carolina…” Later that evening, I told our hot, stinky story in a thread about double fudge brownies on RachelRay.com.
I’m not trying to bash these guys, it was decent. But does anyone else
admit toremember seeing Double Dragon? 10 times funnier.
GRRRRR MARK DACASCOS!!
Come to think of it, pappy never made much sense.
Cross Coun is starting to remind me of Abe Simpson…
I used to wear an onion on my belt, as was the style at the time!
If Uwe Boll did Contra, you’d have to use the power glove.
If Uwe Boll did Contra, the movie would end after the gigantic jumping robot boss in the foundry level because he’s never gotten past him.
If Uwe Boll did Contra, it would have been for the Commodore system.
Is it wrong I want to see it?
If Uwe Boll did Contra, it would be mandatory to blow into the cartridge.
If Uwe Boll did Contra, it would star Justin Timberlake and Adam Samburg and be called “Contra: Jizz in my Pants”
If Quentin Tarantino directed it, it would be called Konchre’
New Up, pendejos!
If Uwe Boll directed Contra, the premier would be immediately followed with the sound “vrrrowwwwww” played on an electric slide flute.
If Uwe Boll directed Contra, you would see a very uncomfortable nude scene with Penny Marshall and a voice over done by Nic Cage with “shake voice”