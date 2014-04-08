A ‘Fast & Furious’ Ride Is Coming To Universal Studios Hollywood In 2015

In what can only be described as one of the most egregious cases of lede-burying in journalism history, the New York Times waited until the 10th paragraph of its report about the bi-coastal theme park war Universal Studios is waging against Disney to drop this bombshell on us: a Fast & Furious ride is coming to the Hollywood park at some point in 2015.
Also coming next year, the company said on Tuesday, will be “Fast & Furious – Supercharged,” a movie-thrill ride hybrid in which occupants of Universal’s famed back-lot trams will be encircled by 400-foot-long movie screens. “We’re going to make it feel like those trams are being pulled through the streets at speeds of over 100 miles per hour,” said Chick Russell, an executive producer for Universal Creative.
So, a few things:
- The timing on this is so weird, for a couple reasons. First of all, I can’t believe it took Universal so long to give us a Fast & Furious amusement park ride. The whole series is an amusement park ride. It was right in front their faces the whole time. Second, and more importantly, doing it now is strange because Paul Walker’s death has put the future of the franchise in a kind of limbo. Between those too things, even though I remain very excited about the general concept, this somehow feels both too late AND too soon.
- The executive producer of Universal Creative is named “Chick Russell.”
- I really hope there’s an animatronic Vin Diesel involved here somehow.
Take us home, Luda.
I was in Universal Studios: Orlando the spring before the first one came out. There were giant posters for the movie everywhere. (Like, when I say giant, 50’x50′ Vin Diesel faces.)
I had repressed this memory until now.
The 3rd part of the ride is going to take place after the 4th, 5th and 6th parts.
Animatronic Vin Diesel huh? Maybe they could just hire Vin Diesel for that.
Isn’t it going to be expensive to replace all those Porsche Carreras after every round?
That's what It was looking for!
While I do like these movies, to be fair The Mummy movies are dumb too but The Mummy ride is fucking great.
They already have a wax Vin Diesel
[www.miceshots.com]
An animatronic Paul Walker would be a lot cheaper. All you need is a shovel and a Roomba.
Does it come with the flambé?
Damn, I got excited and skipped over the “Hollywood” part. I got me an Annual Pass to Orlando, and was looking forward to it.
Then I read that Hollywood doesn’t even have Simpsons or Minion Mayhem yet, while we’re getting the second Harry Potter part, so my jealousy waned.
Of course, the trade-off, I still have to live in Florida.
They have both Simpsons and Minion Mayhem.
Vin Diesel is involved, so this must be a water ride, where you jump into a big rubber bag, slide down a long tube and then come squirting out a big nozzle.
is there a explosive ending with a vigil ?
That would be great, the people working there could secretly call the ride, "Natural Selection".
Call my cynical but I just know this will be designed to force everyone to walk out through the officially licensed body oil gift shop.