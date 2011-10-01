Important: Has the Lebowski Store cat gone missing??

We’re still working on getting a “Latest Comments” link back around here, so there’s a good chance you guys missed “Bluehairedcatlady’s” update on my October 2010 story about the Little Lebowski Store in New York. I wanted to make sure it didn’t slip by unnoticed, because it sounds important:
“The owner had a cat named Misha, a lot of people visited the store because of her. Misha has disappeared and the owner won’t tell anyone where she is. He thinks he can do whatever he wants to her and no one will care. This is a man who tied her up so she couldn’t lay down with a collar so tight she would pant. He hated anyone who was nice to Misha yet refused to let her be adopted by the many people who wanted her. Don’t let this man think New Yorkers don’t care about animals.”
Is Misha dead? Has she been catnapped? Will we be receiving Misha’s paw (or another cat’s paw) in an envelope along with ransom demands? (You want a paw, dude? I can get you a cat’s paw, believe me). I’ve contacted the Lebowski Store’s owner, so hopefully we’ll have an update on this catroversy for you soon.
(I like to pretend Misha is drunk off her ass on white russians in that picture).
She’s more likely been cannipped…
What a shame man – that cat really held the store together.
Like Lenin said, look for the person who will benefit. And you will, uh, you know, you’ll, uh, you know what I’m trying to say–
I mean she probably kidnapped herself.
Guess she didn’t listen when the owner said, “Not on the rug, man.”
I lived near this store for years. You’ll never believe this, but he’s kind of a weird guy.
You think the carpet pissers did this?
Misha was a good bowler, and a good cat. He was one of us. He was a cat who loved the outdoors… and bowling, and as a napper he explored the sidewalks of Southern Manhattan from Thompson Street to Washington Street Square and… up to… SoHo. He died, like so many young cats of his generation, he died before his time. In your wisdom, Lord, you took him, as you took so many bright flowering young men at Khe Sanh, at Langdok, at Hill 364. These young men gave their lives. And so would Misha. Misha, who loved bowling. And so, Theodore Mishanald Karabotsos, in accordance with what we think your dying wishes might well have been, we commit your final mortal remains to the bosom of the Thompson Street sidewalk, which you loved so well. Good night, sweet prince.
ARRRrRRrGHGh!! Pirates!! Wait…what pirate ads? @Menace: You mean pirate AIDS? Because getting rid of that is a social cause I could really get behind, gnome sayin’?
I thought the caption on that photo said “Zee cat, she believes in nuzzling”, which would have been much cuter.
The cat got lost wandering around in the big city because it had no frame of reference.