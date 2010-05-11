In Russian Twilight, abstinence parables you

This is the trailer for the Russian film Devil’s Flower (Цветок Дьявола), which actually finished shooting around the same time the first Twilight was beginning, and the two always shared a similar supernatural-teenage-love triangle aesthetic. Then the financial crisis hit and the Russian director ran out of money, and Twilight became a huge hit. I bet you can guess what happened next.

Both films look similar, so that’s probably why some Russian producer or producers gave money to finish the movie, looking on financial success of Twilight. But in return, they made Devil’s Flower look more twilight-ish. For example, they dubbed Russian actors with the same voices as in Russian dubbed version of Twilight*. They changed color schemes to make it look like Twilight. They also made the poster [after the jump] look similar to Eclipse.

The main difference from Twilight, however, is a total lack of vampires:

Instead of vampires, Devil’s Flower has Dark Magician, and boyfriend of heroine is not a vampire.

Synopsis: College student Polina has a dream of mysterious Flower on the gate of medieval castle, that continues to attract and haunt her in reality. Together with female friend that has a hobby of mysticism, they find ancient book, that carries them into mysterious world beyond reality. Now Polina is pursued not only by mysterious Flower, but by enigmatic Dark Horseman, to whom she begins to feel irresistible attraction. [via Twitchfilm]

So there’s still the love triangle angle. And depending on how dark this horseman is, there’s still the ethnic temptation angle. Still, I wish Stephenie Meyer had written this. “The Devil’s Flower” would be a much better title if I knew it was an overt euphemism for the protagonist’s virginity. But it doesn’t translate. Mainly because the Russian equivalent of abstinence is that the girl goes along with even your most perverse sexual demands, she just acts really sullen the rest of the time.

Polina (main heroine) is played by Olga Hohlova who was 20 yr old during the shooting, her boyfriend Sasha is Sergey Krapivintsev [who turns 33 in a week -Ed.] (he also played the main role in Grokhovskaya’s debut movie The Man of No Return that was a very solid drama), Dark Magician is Oleg Sukochenko. Redhead girl is Natalia Naumova.

*I feel compelled to point out what a bizarre move this is. They dubbed over the original performances with more popular actors. That’s so weird. Imagine if because Dear John was popular, they decided to dub over Miley Cyrus and that other dude in The Last Song with Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum. “Yo girl, I say we, like, ditch these sea turtles so I can play with your clam or whatever.”