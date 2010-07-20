Inception is a hit, God maybe exists (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The final numbers are in, showing Inception at $62.8 million, up slightly from the estimate of $60.4
Inception opened over the weekend, and while that was the movie event of the summer for dorks like you and me who can use the internet and visit Wal Mart without aid of a Rascal scooter, there was some question as to whether such an expensive “art” movie would play to the real America. It was kind of an important issue, because regardless of whether you liked it or not, Inception failing to earn out could jeopardize the chances of a studio ever giving a director the creative freedom to make an expensive, non-comic book, non-sequel, non-franchise, non-board game, non-remake, non-Will Smith’s-son film like this ever again — even to a big swinging wiener like Chris Nolan.
Luckily, like free-PBR night at the local dive, The Heartland and The Fartland seem to be in agreement on this one. Predictions for Inception‘s first weekend had been anywhere from $40 million to $60 million, and in a rare, restoring-our-faith-in-humanity move, early estimates put it at $60.4 million. These are just estimated numbers, and based on anecdotal evidence of all the people I know who saw it on Sunday, I imagine the actual numbers will be up slightly from this when they come in.
Oh hey, more good news: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice tanked at number three, earning $17 million for number three, behind Despicable Me. This is the second flop in a row for Jerry Bruckheimer, whose Prince of Persia topped out at $89 million domestically (though it did well overseas). Apparently people weren’t charmed by “I am the sorcerer… and you are my apprentice hurrr durrr hurrrr hadouken party” premise. I hear that to ease the pain, Jay Baruchel went to Schmuckheimer’s house and played him a sad, sad song on his nose-kazoo.
Film Weekend Per Total 1 Inception $60,400,000 $15,928 $60,400,000 2 Despicable Me $32,734,000 (-42.0%) $9,350 $118,365,000 3 The Sorcerer’s Apprentice $17,373,000 $4,958 $24,461,000 4 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse $13,500,000 (-57.4%) $3,374 $264,900,000 5 Toy Story 3 $11,742,000 (-44.1%) $3,696 $362,709,000 6 Grown Ups $10,000,000 (-36.7%) $3,253 $129,254,000 7 The Last Airbender $7,450,000 (-55.2%) $2,656 $114,833,000 8 Predators $6,800,000 (-72.5%) $2,548 $40,084,000 9 Knight & Day $3,700,000 (-52.1%) $1,922 $69,209,000 10 The Karate Kid $2,200,000 (-59.0%) $1,436 $169,202,000
[via CHUD]
It’s a little sad to see Predators fall so far. I liked it in a good-but-who-cares kind of way. But the reported budget was only $40 million, so it’s still a moderate success, like graduating from Community College.
Inception at #1 and The Sorecerer’s Apprentice at #3? Is this a case of BRAAAAAAAAAAAHMs icing Bombs?
/bowtie spins, shoots sparks, begins to smolder.
They won’t let me bring in my baby so I didn’t get to see it : (
I did see Despicable Me last weekend and it was a very cute movie about funny noises.
Can’t you flip Ellen’s eyes and nose upside down?
Can somebody post an Inception review written by Middle ‘Murica as a whole?
“Sad, Sad Song on his Nose-Kazoo” is the first single on my new indie-band album, Hurrr Durrr Hurrrr Hadouken Party.
“Man, that one guy could ski.”
Inception will blow your mind but you must blow it first
Here’s Middle ‘Murica’s review of Inception…
the Bud Light cap is STILL spinning. YEE-HAW.
*clears throat*
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice? More like Inception’s Bitch!
I saw Rascal scooters for sale at Walmart the other day, they were all waaaaaay in the back of the store.
Inception was misheard as “Interception” and middled America flocked to the theater to see a Brett Favre documentary.
Bah, the central air went out on Grethor this weekend, so The Mighty Feklahr was holed up with a 5k btu window AC, a laptop, and Netflix/shit Lince sent Him.
Top 10 from Feklahr’s weekend:
1. Class of Nukem High
2. Shutter Island
3. Snatch (Guy’cha! Talk about false advertising!)
4. Xena Warrior Princess Season 1
5. Doctor Who: Talons of Weng Chiang
6. Stephen King’s “The Cat’s Eye”
7. Zach Galifinakis: Live
8. Daniel Tosh: Completely Serious
9. Horror of Dracula
10. Kathy Griffin: She’ll Cut a
FartBitch
“It rotted their bodies. It corrupted their minds. And that’s the good news”
— Tagline for “Class of Nuke ‘Em High” — kinda works for fans of Twilight too, huh? Except there’s no good news involved.
Tom Baker FTW! (sorry..the Who came out)
Note even broom handles up the ass could prod Sorcerers Apprentice any higher. And boy did they try.
Inception will thought-rape you with it’s dream-boner
I’m not drinking the kool aid. Inception was not as good as everyone and their maw is saying.
Los Angeles – All three Arclight cinemas SOLD OUT every showing of Inception, all weekend long. I saw it last night, and fools were HYPED. Excellent movie. For the first time since I can remember, every single group of people leaving the theater (theatre – we’re awesome like that) were in intense discussion about it. My favorite? The three porny looking chicks from Chatsworth, the smartest of which explained to her friends
“They were all like, stoners, they were super stoned, and every time the got more stoned they went into a deeper dream.”
If they can handle it, middle America is gonna be juuuuuuussst fine.
It was just total recall.
I drove my van to see Inception but it took 36 minutes to park it.
After seeing Inception for the second time last night, I’ve realized how much better their world is than ours. I even contemplate suicide thinking that if I do it, I will be reborn in a world similar to that of Inception’s world and the everything is the same as in Inception.
MLiI
You showed your cards here Brandon, do you have stairs?