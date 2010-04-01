Innernette links from hipster tiger

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
Robopanda pays tribute to awesomely strange Japanese commercials. |Uproxx|
In case you forgot how awesome the opening sequence of Hart to Hart was. |WarmingGlow|
Check out this home-made Somali helicopter. I ordered a Somali Helicopter from a hooker once. …Once. |
That dude-lady sprinter wants to run again. Problem is, they don’t seem to have protocol for hermaphrodites. |WithLeather|
Donwill Recaps The Audible Treats SXSW Showcase. |SmokingSection|
Breaking down the badasses, a chart. |MadAtoms|
NFL Prospect to pull a tractor trailer for scouts. |BleacherReport|
Tour of the Overlook Hotel from The Shining. |InsideMovies|
Run Jesus Run the video game. |Urlesque|
The 10 best TV sci-fi series since 2000. |Gunaxin|
This new unmanned helicopter can go 160 mph. |G4|
Batman has a drinking problem. |CollegeHumor|
8 movie geezers not to mess with. |ScreenJunkies|
25 terrifying Easter bunnies. |HolyTaco|
(banner via TimandEric, cat hoop via GirlNamedJack, thanks to Jirish for Hipster Tiger)
The Nuva Ring goes in the pussy, not the other way around.