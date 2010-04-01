Innernette links from hipster tiger

04.01.10

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

Robopanda pays tribute to awesomely strange Japanese commercials. |Uproxx|

In case you forgot how awesome the opening sequence of Hart to Hart was. |WarmingGlow|

Check out this home-made Somali helicopter.  I ordered a Somali Helicopter from a hooker once.  …Once. |

That dude-lady sprinter wants to run again.  Problem is, they don’t seem to have protocol for hermaphrodites. |WithLeather|

Donwill Recaps The Audible Treats SXSW Showcase. |SmokingSection|

Breaking down the badasses, a chart. |MadAtoms|

NFL Prospect to pull a tractor trailer for scouts. |BleacherReport|

Tour of the Overlook Hotel from The Shining. |InsideMovies|

Run Jesus Run the video game. |Urlesque|

The 10 best TV sci-fi series since 2000. |Gunaxin|

This new unmanned helicopter can go 160 mph. |G4|

Batman has a drinking problem. |CollegeHumor|

8 movie geezers not to mess with. |ScreenJunkies|

25 terrifying Easter bunnies. |HolyTaco|

(banner via TimandEric, cat hoop via GirlNamedJack, thanks to Jirish for Hipster Tiger)

