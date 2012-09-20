Innocence of Muslims movie may not even exist

Senior Editor
09.20.12 12 Comments

By now we’ve heard all about

The film’s writer, Sam Bacile, aka Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, initially said he created a full-length movie that screened at the Vine Theatre in Hollywood under the title The Innocence of Bin Laden. But a theater employee told the Los Angeles Times no one attended the screening, nor did the employee watch the movie.
And a YouTube video called “Innocence of Muslims 74 Min” is merely the same 14 minutes looped over and over.
“The movie doesn’t exist,” says Marium Mohiuddin of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, which advises Hollywood producers on how to portray Muslims accurately. “We’ve been looking hard for a full movie, and we haven’t found anything.”
But whether it’s real doesn’t seem to matter to the rioting radicals because not only are they convinced there is such a movie, “there’s a complete misconception that this is a major Hollywood project and not a poorly thrown-together video,” adds Mohiuddin.
“They’re used to government-sanctioned entertainment, so they think that this has been sanctioned by the U.S. government, which makes sense to them because they believe Americans mistreat Muslims who live in America.” [THR]

Jesus, if people weren’t dying because of this it would be the ultimate farce, a perfect storm of misunderstandings that a thousand Three’s Company writers with a thousand typewriters couldn’t replicate. We need to get an international tribunal together and just agree to rewind this whole episode and set it to Yakety Sax and whoopie cushions. “You laugh when donkey slip banana peel too? Inshallah, maybe great satan not so different after all.”

TAGSAL NASDESERT WARRIOREMBASSY ATTACKSINNOCENCE OF MUSLIMSNAKOULA BASSELEY NAKOULASAM BACILE

