Innocence of Muslims movie may not even exist

By now we’ve heard all about
The film’s writer, Sam Bacile, aka Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, initially said he created a full-length movie that screened at the Vine Theatre in Hollywood under the title The Innocence of Bin Laden. But a theater employee told the Los Angeles Times no one attended the screening, nor did the employee watch the movie.
And a YouTube video called “Innocence of Muslims 74 Min” is merely the same 14 minutes looped over and over.
“The movie doesn’t exist,” says Marium Mohiuddin of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, which advises Hollywood producers on how to portray Muslims accurately. “We’ve been looking hard for a full movie, and we haven’t found anything.”
But whether it’s real doesn’t seem to matter to the rioting radicals because not only are they convinced there is such a movie, “there’s a complete misconception that this is a major Hollywood project and not a poorly thrown-together video,” adds Mohiuddin.
“They’re used to government-sanctioned entertainment, so they think that this has been sanctioned by the U.S. government, which makes sense to them because they believe Americans mistreat Muslims who live in America.” [THR]
Jesus, if people weren’t dying because of this it would be the ultimate farce, a perfect storm of misunderstandings that a thousand Three’s Company writers with a thousand typewriters couldn’t replicate. We need to get an international tribunal together and just agree to rewind this whole episode and set it to Yakety Sax and whoopie cushions. “You laugh when donkey slip banana peel too? Inshallah, maybe great satan not so different after all.”
“But a theater employee told the Los Angeles Times no one attended the screening, nor did the employee watch the movie.” Are we talking about Innocence of Muslims or The Oogielove’s in the BIG Balloon Adventure?
Be fair, it was a piece of marketing genius.
But we’re in the middle of outraging! How could it be that we’re all outraged over something that doesn’t even exist?
I finally watched the trailer. Why are those tiny singing Muslims rioting in Bilbo Baggins’ kitchen?
To be honest crazy ass people over there will use any means they can to piss everyone off at america. someone should so them an actual hollywood movie, I think the difference will clear shit right up.
Someone’s made a Scott Nakoula joke, right? Someone has to have.
No one ever talks about that Norwegian guy who killed all those kids after Thor came out. Muslims get a bad rap.
Please notify the press that this movie does not exist, so they can stop blaming it for Muslim rioting and terrorist attacks.
It’s still the cause, in a way. I thought this was a pretty good take on it:
[www.theatlantic.com]
How did Howard the Duck not evoke the same reaction from America?
At the rate this story keeps changing I look forward the next few days. A week from now we will have discovered that the film not only exists but also has a sequel and the entire thing was financed by a Sunni Muslim who is really a Chinese government official named George W. Bush.
