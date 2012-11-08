Polish all the Oscars! Les Miserables is here!

The trailer for Les Miserables is here, from The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper, and as you can see, it is going to win ALL OF THE OSCARS! Don’t believe me? This is only a partial list of the things you can expect to see in Les Miserables:

POVERTY!

SINGING!

FRENCH!

WHITE PEOPLE HAVING AFFAIRS!

HATS!

CRYING ANNE HATHAWAY!

FAMOUS ACTORS LOOKING FILTHY!

FINGERLESS GLOVES!

A PRECOCIOUS CHILD!

HELENA BONHAM CARTER LOOKING HOMELESS!

Sorry, other movies, Les Miserables is winning all of your awards. Somewhere, Ben Affleck is sadly putting his beard on a shelf saying to himself, “Next time, old friend. Next time.”

You might think it’s weird to see Russell Crowe singing, but trust me, you get an Australian drunk, getting him to stop singing is the tricky part.