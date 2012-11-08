Polish all the Oscars! Les Miserables is here!

The trailer for Les Miserables is here, from The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper, and as you can see, it is going to win ALL OF THE OSCARS! Don’t believe me? This is only a partial list of the things you can expect to see in Les Miserables:
- POVERTY!
- SINGING!
- FRENCH!
- WHITE PEOPLE HAVING AFFAIRS!
- HATS!
- CRYING ANNE HATHAWAY!
- FAMOUS ACTORS LOOKING FILTHY!
- FINGERLESS GLOVES!
- A PRECOCIOUS CHILD!
- HELENA BONHAM CARTER LOOKING HOMELESS!
Sorry, other movies, Les Miserables is winning all of your awards. Somewhere, Ben Affleck is sadly putting his beard on a shelf saying to himself, “Next time, old friend. Next time.”
You might think it’s weird to see Russell Crowe singing, but trust me, you get an Australian drunk, getting him to stop singing is the tricky part.
I know you don’t come into my office & tell me how to nap at my desk, but I feel it’s really only newsworthy to report when Helena Bonham Carter isn’t looking disheveled
I think Helena Bonham spends all of her money building a spaceship to tow the sun closer to earth so her acting can shine even brighter.
Between Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and all the over the top Broadway screaming, it’s as if Susan Boyle crashed and raped an old fashioned rugby after party.
Have they revealed the suprise ending to the movie? One of the young dishelved precocious waifs is now an old maid recounting the story of how bad things were when she was young….IN THE YEAR 2100.
for the life of me, I cannot figure out what this movie is about.
Hugh Jackman steals a loaf of bread to feed his family.
Russell Crow is hunting him down for improper use of vegemite.
In conclusion, what’s this film about? About 150 minutes too long.
@SisterJac that’s because you are not part of the intended audience for this movie. The intended audience is those who have seen the musical and want to see it with great movie actors on the big screen. There are millions of these people.
Tie me kangaroo down, sport
Tie me kangaroo down
Tie me kangaroo down, sport
Tie me kangaroo down
For the life of me I cannot understand copyright claims on movie trailers. “Hey! You! Stop openly distributing to a wider audience this advertisement we created to get the word out about our movie to a wide audience!”
It’s a bunch of fossils who want to control the timing of their marketing campaign to justify their own jobs. It’s pretty stupid.
I also do not understand.
Making movies, making songs, and fightin’ ’round the world.
Where the hell is Paul Hogan?
Thats nawt a song, dis is a song, mate.
good eye might
For the life of me, I cannot remember what made us think that we were wise and we’d… Wait we’re not doing that? oh. ok.
Well since I can’t watch the trailer I’ll just fill in a generic complaint about it being time for yet ANOTHER film version of a Shakespeare play, F- this Hugo shit.
I had to sit through one of those “First Look” sessions at the movies before The Avengers and it was all about how unbelievably amazing this movie is because they are live singing and blah blah blah most amazing thing ever. Spectacularly annoying theater kids shouldn’t be allowed to hang out together. This could be the most important movie of all time but they negate that by telling me so. It made me very very angry.
Oh look, Wolverine is singing again. WTF. Can he turn the claws over to another actor please?
Plus, that Sacha Baron Cohen hangs dong!
Boy, this sure looks BRAVE, and BREATH TAKING, and BEAUTIFUL, and its probably a ONCE IN A LIFETIME EVENT THAT WILL STICK WITH YOU! the actors are certainly PROUD. Anne Hathaway got a short haircut?! OMG! SHE’S A RISK TAKER!
Pollack’s have Oscars?
This is the fifth time I’ve seen this headline, and every time my brain reads “Polish” like from Poland, Polish. Stupid brain!
I read those bullet points like Stefon.
This movie has everything, A precocious child, hobo fights, Hugh Jackman singing, poverty, hats.
Hugh Jackman scares the shit out of me in that banner picture