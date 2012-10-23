The Iron Man 3 trailer is here

The trailer for Iron Man 3 has hit the web, and this moment would probably be a lot more exciting if Iron Man 2 hadn’t sucked a mild to moderate amount of donkey dicks. Nonetheless, if you hate the “dark superhero” trend, getting the master of silly, schlocky pulp (in the best way possible) Shane Black to direct this one should give you hope. Well, some hope. I’d just as soon he be directing something not about a superhero who’s in love with Gwyneth Paltrow, but there you go. It hits May 2013, with Ben Special K Kingsley playing a villain named “The Mandarin” who’s so clever he’s not even Chinese. He gets his powers from special rings, because hey, it worked for Green Lantern. Which really makes me wish one of them would shriek “Oh no, not my jewelry!” at a climactic moment. Never happens though.
Marvel’s “The Iron Man 3” pits brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark/Iron Man against an enemy whose reach knows no bounds. When Stark finds his personal world destroyed at his enemy’s hands, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey, at every turn, will test his mettle. With his back against the wall, Stark is left to survive by his own devices, relying on his ingenuity and instincts to protect those closest to him. As he fights his way back, Stark discovers the answer to the question that has secretly haunted him: does the man make the suit or does the suit make the man?
Poor Tony Stark obviously never made the leap from “there’s a 100 people who want to kill me” to “maybe I shouldn’t have my factory/house/lair/place where my girlfriend sleeps perched on a giant precarious cliff hanging over the ocean.”
HUBRIS!
I don’t care. That shit looks awesome.
Agreed. Cynicism over questionable casting and the lackluster Ironman 2 aside, this trade looks fan-freaking-tastic.
I will watch it and then I will watch it again anytime it’s on TV.
Yup, that trailer was kickass :)
The end logo reminds me of the Bioshock franchise…
I actually figured Mandarin would be the villain for the second film, since they had set him up in the first one.
I will watch any movie that hints at the possibility of Gwenyth Paltrow being killed.
Seriously though, the Mandarin needs to leave an “F YOU” letter to Tony Stark in a fortune cookie.
Contagion could’ve been just the first ten minutes on repeat and it would’ve won all the Surlys (My version of the Oscars but more corrupt).
I thought Avengers was hinting at her being with child.
Ben Kingsley’s “Shaft” reboot will be dope as sh*t
Ben Kingsley for Galactus.
All even vaguely ethnic characters (world-devouring space-god is an ethnicity, right?) are written with Ben Kingsley in mind. It’s really just a question of scheduling conflicts with the latest Uwe Boll film.
Granted, my Classics training is a little rusty, but wouldn’t it be Hamartia, not Hubris?
Not really, no. Apart from the fact that hamartia means different things to different people, hubris works fine here.
I think it’s irony. GEDDIT?!
Yeah, I’m going to watch any movie that involves RDJ being snarky and blowing shit up.
If only Sam Rockwell made it into this one as well…would have been the perfect trifecta of villains with Kingsley and Pearce.
Aww man, I forgot the second one had Rockwell in it, too. How could a movie with him and a Russian Mickey Rourke with electrified whip things suck so hard!?
Answer: Making it a commercial for The Avengers.
If anybody can pull off a training montage full of lip-bites/hip-thrusts – it’s Robert Downey Jr.
I AM EXCITE
Despite Shane Black being awesome, I was really getting sort of a Spiderman 3, trying to include too much vibe from this up till now, but at least now I know this is going to be sweet to look at if nothing else. However, *pushes up glasses, reinstitutes virginity* I still wish they had just done Extremis as a standalone story. Something about the structure of that comic would just translate perfectly to a movie.
Pretty sure that quote should’ve “This journey, at every turn, will test his metal.” I blame Siri.
Where’s Michelle Monaghan and fat Val Kilmer? Wait this isn’t Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2? Shit I’m already disappointed.
Just realized that with Shane Black and the way Ruffalo and RDJ left the Avengers movie that would have been the best buddy cop film ever.
Zodiac, good sir. Ruffalo and RDJ, both of which steal the show.
The only thing better than finding Gwyneth Paltrow’s head in a box is finding a box inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s head inside a box. Make it happen somehow, Mr. Black.
I can’t wait for the Avengers 2 to come out so the new wave of superhero movies collapse under the weight of ridiculous plots and kitsch as the sequel numbers climb higher and higher. The movies are gonna slowly start to fall into the same idiotic tropes that plague comic books; unkillable characters (good and bad, Mickey Rourke’s still alive and waiting for the sequel!), ridiculous villains and heroes that spout puns based on their powers, the inevitable environmental awareness movie released on Earth Day.
Then we will be free! Then we’ll be free from the madness!
/claws eyes out while laughing maniacally
/becomes villain in Marvel movie
/now immortal since Marvel never lets anything die
Not really. The problem with comics is they run every month, sometimes twice a month. You run out of material much faster than putting out a movie every two years with the same character.
1:19 – Will the big 4 titted bunny survive the flav-R-blast?
PTL these drugs have kept me from remembering if this bunny is a recurring character from the other films.
damn it now I can’t un see it.
Ms Fluffers! Nooooooooooo!
I’m glad they were able to restrain themselves from too much dubstep. Looks good.
I wonder will they ignore the fact that he now has friends like Thor, Cap and Hulk that he could ask for help (Also all of SHIELD) or is it like no that billion dollar movie never happened?!?!?
The actual rings that Ben Kingsley is wearing made me think of how old bloated rock idols load up on jewelry worse than my Great Aunt.
Yeah, regardless of the quality of finished product, if a movie has a man flying around in cool ass future armor and blowing shit up, I’m gonna watch it.
Who was the voice? Sounded alot like Hugo Weaving..