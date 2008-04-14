IRON MAN IS PLAYING A DANGEROUS GAME

#Robert Downey Jr. #Iron Man
04.14.08 10 years ago 53 Comments

Taking a short break from turning your kids queer, Nickelodeon recently aired this two-minute sneak peek from Iron Man.  Directed by Jon Favreau, starring Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, and Gwyneth Paltrow, coming May 2nd.

I’m getting sick of all these goddamned new pictures and sneak peeks and promotional clips – quit teasing us, man, we want the whole movie.  Don’t you see?  This is how movies get raped. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Downey Jr.#Iron Man
TAGSCLIPSIron ManJON FAVREAUROBERT DOWNEY JR.

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP