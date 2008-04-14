IRON MAN IS PLAYING A DANGEROUS GAME

Taking a short break from turning your kids queer, Nickelodeon recently aired this two-minute sneak peek from Iron Man. Directed by Jon Favreau, starring Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, and Gwyneth Paltrow, coming May 2nd.

I’m getting sick of all these goddamned new pictures and sneak peeks and promotional clips – quit teasing us, man, we want the whole movie. Don’t you see? This is how movies get raped.