IRON MAN’S TURD-COVERED COATTAILS

After one weekend, Iron Man‘s already an unqualified success. So now of course Marvel’s going to make 50 shitty comic book movies. That’s the thing about Hollywood, you give them and inch, and they’ll make you hate that inch’s fucking guts, and despise anything vaguely inch-like. Hmm, you know, the way I wrote that wasn’t as gay-sounding as I’d like. I’m gonna let Variety take over.
After a boffo bow for its first pic, "Iron Man," Marvel Studios has skedded a series of superhero follow-ups through 2011.
Ahh, much better. Besides Iron Man 2, Marvel has plans for Thor with Matthew Vaughn (of Layer Cake and Stardust fame) at the helm; The First Avenger: Captain America scheduled for May 6, 2011 with Matthew McConaughey rumored to star (never gonna happen); and The Avengers, which will team up Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain America, and Thor, and is being written by Zak Penn. (Based on a totally different comic book than that other Avengers movie that no one saw).
Every time a decent superhero movie comes out Hollywood thinks they’re the end-all automatic blockbuster. I tried to do a post about the Top Ten Superhero movies last week, and you know what? I couldn’t think of ten. Because superhero movies usually blow. But it’s easy to forget movies like Elektra, Daredevil, Catwoman, The Fantastic Four, Pluto Nash, Meteor Man, Osmosis Jones, Tank Girl, any Superman after Superman 2…etc. To refresh your memory of how superhero movies usually turn out, I’m including a fun little compilation of clips from Batman and Robin after the jump.
Every studio exec should be forced to watch this movie – with their eyes taped open like Clockwork Orange if necessary.
Miracle Man! I want Miracle Man!!!
How about a movie starring The Punisher’s fat little Jewish computer hacker sidekick, Microchip?
I think America is finally ready to embrace a movie about Bibleman.
Who does Shia have to suck to get a Mandrake the Magician movie?
Willie Aames on line one for you, Donkey.
I wonder how many of the Filmdrunkards can anme both guys int he banner pic?I can. :(
Shit, take a message. I can’t put up with any more man-crying today.
Whatever, if you thought Justice League was a clusterfuck idea from the start, how long until some asshole with no background knowledge stumbles across the Infinity Gauntlet and gets it greenlit?
Count me in, Fek.
Flopping this summer at a theater near you; Limp Wristed Nancy Boy 1: The Adventure Begins in Imax 3-D from the makers of Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared Syn 3-D and Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.
Fek, The guy on the left is Frank Szyzpeka, a construction worker from Topeka who carries a Thor lunchbox to work everyday. The guy on the right is Lewis Schmidt. He owns and operates a temporary staffing agency.
Why does Thor have four blue tits?
My boner ain’t asking why Thor has four blue tits.
How about they do something comic like that doesn’t suck, like Kingdom Come. Destroy the world, kill a bunch of characters off, seriously shake the birthday cake.
Do Goofus and Gallant count as comic book characters? I would so watch a movie featuring them.
I wouldn’t mind seeing the Frank Miller Dark Knight hit the screen. God knows Michael Keaton would be down.
Not the Timbertoes though. Fuck those guys.
Why does Thor have four blue tits?Thor’s roid dealer confused testosterone with estrogen?
I made it 1:20 into that clip. So Batman and Robin is what the original series would have looked like with a $100M budget. Eh, ya know what, fuck it, let them rape Marvel all they want, I’m just counting the days until Postal drops.
*Chodin comes walking across playground covered in tin foil and sandwich meat*
This is my impression of Iron Man covered in sandwich meat.
How long does that guy drag his lisp when he says Thanos?
Captain America is really popular amongst the illiterate in NY Barrios. That’s mostly because people think he’s Captain Puerto Rico.
We’re one word change and a plaid cape away from a Larry the Cable Man superhero flick.
Tagline: git r’ done fer justice!
Captain Morgan is Captain Puerto Rico.
Captain Puerto Rico has a sleeveless shirt and a matching bandana.
Captain Puerto Rico has four identical shields, but he doesn’t carry them around so much as he displays them on his car’s wheels.
If the studios really want to jerk my dick dry, they’ll finally set in motion that Mr. Clean movie I’ve been praying for.
Captain Puerto Rico is always late to battle because his sister has to drop off her kids first.
Captain Haiti is having a hard time finding a side kick. He swears he’s clean, though.
Thor looks like he has really small hands in that pic.Guess he’s not packing a hammer after all.
My neighbor is a superhero: something about being a grand high wizard, or something with a bunch of K’s in his name- not totally sure. But his costume fucking rocks!
Captain Puerto Rican is granted voting rights in the Avengers, yet doesn’t have to pay dues.
I wonder how many of the Filmdrunkards can anme both guys int he banner pic?The guy on the left is Sam Kinison, obviously.
Captain Haiti should just accept the role as Captain Dominican Republic’s sidekick and get team Hispaniola back together.
Puerto Ricans = Eastern seaboard Mexicanscorrect?
Kim Jong Il is five splices away from releasing a movie in which he stars as Kaptan Korea, a misunderstood superhero who’s world-saving methods are oft mistaken as maniacal.
Captain Dominican Republic plays shortstop for the Avengers’ softball team.
Seriously, I would pay to see a feature-length Tek Jansen Adventure movie…
Captain Stabbin’ is my personal favorite…well, him and Crunch.
Zog writing movie about hero cave man who save world from coyote. It called Zog: Movie about hero cave man who save world from coyote.
Really SS? I wouldn’t mind Tek if they’d stop interrupting the show to do it.
There’s a new post.
I can’t wait for the study to come out that reveals the more you go to superhero movies, the more likely your chances of “getting shot outside the movie theater” are.
Somewhere in Hollywood, Brett Ratner just shat himself with joy, thereby creating a product more enjoyable than whatever monstrosity he manages to conjure from whichever Marvel franchise he has– no doubt– already been signed to.Better luck next time, Bishop. See you when Chris Tucker buffs up to 270.