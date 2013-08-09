Is Bryan Cranston Warner’s Pick To Play Lex Luthor? Sure, Why Not?

If you had your eyes open while you were watching Man of Steel and especially the six-hour fight sequence, you probably noticed that “Lexcorp” was scattered throughout Metropolis on trucks and whatnot. The kids that I pay to do my GED assignments tell me that’s what is known as an “Easter egg” in the movie business, and it basically implies that Lex Luthor might play a prominent role in the Man of Steel sequel, which will also feature Batman.

While the major wild speculation has been all about which actor will play the Dark Knight, the snoops at Latino Review have launched yet another juicy rumor into the stratosphere by implying that Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston (seen above properly ignoring Jay Leno) is Warner Bros.’ favorite to play Superman’s human nemesis.

Additionally, Mark Strong (Sherlock Holmes, Green Lantern, John Carter) told Digital Spy to “watch this space” when they asked him about the rumor that he is being considered for Lex Luthor, and I don’t know what that means. But both Strong and Cranston would be awesome picks for the character that was last played by Kevin Spacey in that movie that we’re supposed to pretend never happened.

You will pretend that Superman Returns never happened.