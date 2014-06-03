Is This Trans4mers Theater Standee The Best Ever?

I find the Transformers movies completely unwatchable, even on the level of a trainwreck or for the novelty value, but credit where credit is due, this theater standee is probably the best one I’ve ever seen.
I saw it yesterday at the Metreon in San Francisco. Optimus’s sword is cut off at the top there because the thing couldn’t fit in a single story, not even a mega-sized mall story. The whole standee is probably 15 feet tall and four or five feet deep (you can see Grimlock’s foot jumping out from the basin in the foreground). I also had to cut off the tail at the right there, which extends another three or four feet. Oh, and just to recap, that’s giant robot that turns into a truck riding on top of a robot dinosaur while holding a big medieval sword.
Transformers: Age of Extinction (Trans4mers, as it shall always be known around here) opens June 27th (latest trailer here). Michael Bay may not be able to make a movie worth a damn, but he can sure as hell market one.
I’d like to think Michael Bay has made love to at least one aspiring starlet in the shadow of this thing, before kicking her out of his rocket bed so he could snuggle with his leopards.
JUST MAKE THE DAMN BEAST WARS MOVIE ALREADY.
The teeth on that dinosaur look woefully impractical.
Grimlock’s overcompensating for certain parts of his anatomy, something that describes Bay’s entire career.
Also, Angelina Jolie does not look pleased to be getting tail-bagged.
I got a little closer to the Scarlett Johansson standee for Under the Skin. They wrestled me to the ground.
Twi theaters near me have the identical standee. I want to go claim both the minute the movie premiers
It’s comforting to know that even when you’re dealing with space-faring artificially hyper-intelligent transforming robots powered by exotic unending energy sources, the best and most advanced weapon for that arena is still a giant broadsword.
If one technologically advanced self-aware robotic being has a fundamental disagreement with another technologically advanced self-aware robotic being, determining who is correct is still a matter of having all of that invention and knowledge and engineering capability of a level light-years beyond our own bash each other to pieces until only one, the victor, is standing.
All of those endless hours obsessing in solitude over medieval weaponry haven’t exactly been wasted, good sir :-)
If Final Fantasy VII taught me anything, its that giant fucking broadswords>>>>>>>>>>>>> the machine guns a lot of the enemies use.
@The Curse of Marino Ofcourse I heard Optimus has a mastered 4X Cut, mastered lightning materia with a cover, two counters one attached to a deathblow on the sword which is a +20 against mechanical enemies.
I bet he still couldn’t beat Ruby Weapon.
A shot of a Transformer that’s well-framed and doesn’t cut away after one second? Micahel Bay does not approve.
Is this a metaphor/allegory for Jesus Christ…riding a dinosaur?
No it literally happened this way in the bible. That’s why all of Michael Bay’s explosions are so glorious.
Oh, The Mighty Feklahr gets it…VIOLENCE FOR JESUS!
2014- Transformers: Age of Exctinction
2015- Avengers: Age of Ultron
2016- X-Men: Age of Apocalypse
2017- Kick-Ass: Age of Consent?
Chloe Moretz will be 20 come February 2017.
Vince never mentions her anymore. I guess she got too old, or else he’d be willing to fight for her honor now that she’s hanging out with David Beckham’s sperm, Brooklyn.
Michael Bay has made several movies worth a damn you SON OF A BITCH!
If this isn’t a scene in the movie set to “Back in the Saddle Again” I’m rioting everywhere.
Transformers 2 is actually a pretty amazing movie in the sense that it put me to sleep faster than a class on Canadian Income Tax law.
Grimlock has individual scales that jut out, so any rag or duster you use on this standee will snag.
THINK OF THE MINOR ANNOYANCE IT CAUSES MOVIE THEATER EMPLOYEES BEFORE YOU CALL IT THE BEST!
I thought “Taste the Golden Spray” had the best standee ever, no?