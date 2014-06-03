Is This Trans4mers Theater Standee The Best Ever?

I find the Transformers movies completely unwatchable, even on the level of a trainwreck or for the novelty value, but credit where credit is due, this theater standee is probably the best one I’ve ever seen.

I saw it yesterday at the Metreon in San Francisco. Optimus’s sword is cut off at the top there because the thing couldn’t fit in a single story, not even a mega-sized mall story. The whole standee is probably 15 feet tall and four or five feet deep (you can see Grimlock’s foot jumping out from the basin in the foreground). I also had to cut off the tail at the right there, which extends another three or four feet. Oh, and just to recap, that’s giant robot that turns into a truck riding on top of a robot dinosaur while holding a big medieval sword.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (Trans4mers, as it shall always be known around here) opens June 27th (latest trailer here). Michael Bay may not be able to make a movie worth a damn, but he can sure as hell market one.

I’d like to think Michael Bay has made love to at least one aspiring starlet in the shadow of this thing, before kicking her out of his rocket bed so he could snuggle with his leopards.