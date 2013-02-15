More ‘Justice League’ Rumors: It Could Be 6 Years Before We See Batman Again

Last we checked in on the perpetually-crumbling Justice League film, writer Will Beall’s first script was allegedly locked in the deepest, darkest cell of Arkham Asylum, never to be seen again. Almost everything about this seemingly doomed DC and Warner Bros. answer to Marvel’s The Avengers has been bad news, and now the rumor mill would have us believe that this cinematic kryptonite is poisoning the Batman franchise as well.
After the Beall script news hit the Intertubes, another report suggested that Warner just wanted to wait to see how Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel performs this summer before moving ahead with Justice League’s targeted release date of 2015, which of course coincides with the Avengers sequel. The only problem with that, suggests one questionable-but-intense source, is that it leaves Bruce Wayne trapped in silver screen limbo.
According to Batman on Film (via Slash Film):
Remember, the plan (allegedly) was to introduce the cinematic DCU Batman in the JL film. So, will Batman still be rebooted? And, will this rebooted Batman on film be introduced in a solo film without having it jibe with a future JL film/cinematic DCU? I asked a good FOBOF – one who keeps his/her ear close to the ground on such matters – those very questions.
“Don’t worry about the Batman [film] franchise,” he/she said, “it’s [Warner Bros.’] most valuable [DC Comics-based] asset.” He She continued, “I believe that they are now looking at introducing [the rebooted] Batman in a solo film, though that will likely take place later than they initially planned. They are extreemly worried how [the Batman film franchise] would be affected if JUSTCE LEAGUE bombs…and rightfully so.”
“The fact that what should be the core fanbase of a Justice League film isn’t on board is making them sweat as well,” he/she adds.
So I asked him/her the obvious question: If there is no JL film in 2015 and MAN OF STEEL is a big hit, when might we next see Batman on film?
“Under that scenario, I’d say around 2019 or so.”
With all due respect to BOF, this rumor and source is a bit sloppy, as it needed two updates to clarify that Justice League hasn’t been pushed back to 2021 – for starters, Skynet or general public stupidity will have killed us all by then – and Man of Steel is not Justice League’s Iron Man, in that it wasn’t created to set up a universe.
Either way, it still raises a very interesting question about the priority of the next Batman installment, while deflecting our attention away from much sillier ideas like Ben Affleck playing Batman and directing Justice League. Whatever the true story may be, I’d be willing to bet that Warner execs would wipe their butts with every last Justice League note if it meant getting a new Batman movie out next year.
I am so fucking tired of discussing reboots.
1. Don’t trust an anonymous source that doesn’t know how to spell “extremely”. 2. that is the 2nd best drunk batman photo. the first being: [i0.kym-cdn.com]
I may be biased because I was always a Marvel guy, but I could give two shits about a Justice League movie. Especially one thats gonna be rushed out in order to compete with The Avengers. Batman aside, DC just arent that interesting to me. Warners and DC should just stick to expanding on the small screen, where they’ve had moderate success, and stay away from the theaters as much as possible.
+1
With the exception of Batman I’ve always found the classic DC characters flat, and if Superman is there then the rest of the JLA is superfluous.
Why is it so hard to do the Justice League? A shit ton of different mediums can do it. Why can’t they do a core script. No introducing characters that have been around for decades. Just boom the world is under attack by _____ the JL is needed to save them.
“Just boom the world is under attack by _____ the JL is needed to save them.”
If Superman is there why do they need everyone else? That’s the problem. Warner wants Superman in the movie, but what problem can there be that Superman can’t handle it unless the Flash helps?
Is the story going to be Ellen and the Executive Lesbians find some kryptonite and take over the world, but Wonder Woman helps her realize that killing all the breeders is wrong?
well how do they handle that shit in the comics? its usually superman fights some dude while the rest fight some other dudes, wonder womans tits bounce, some snappy jokes and boom got yourself a franchise, it’s really not that hard
The worst stories are when Superman is incapacitated (magic) and other heroes need to step in and step up.
Magic sucks as an explanation for plot points. It’s why Mr Mytzlplk can never be malevolent. A fifth dimensional being with total control over time and space would – I hope – pamper his penis like it too had total control over time and space. What’s his super power? Oh he has total control over time and space. He jerks off like pretty much constantly. Does he want to steal Superman’s powers? Nah, he just wants to cum and tag his bathroom mirror.
In conclusion, sex.
I’m okay with this. Time to move away from the super hero genre back to the the sword & sorcery genre of the early 1980’s. Looking at you Barbarian Brothers.
I’m perfectly ok with this, I love sword and sorcery movies, we need more of those. Also Zombie movies should call it quits for now and bring back tiny monsters like puppet master, ghoulies, critters, etc
Here’s the question no one seems to be asking:
Will they make another Batman movie continuing from TDKRs where someone new will be Bats (or Robin?) or will they use the Bruce Wayne character again?
We’ve had the Burton/Sechumacher Bruce Wayne where he starts off already being Batman.
We’ve had the Nolan Bruce Wayne where we see him becoming Batman.
What angle is their left? A storyline of an old Batman handing over the torch? Well we kind of got that at the end of TDKR.
There are tons and tons of Batman stories where he’s just Batman kicking ass. Really, that’s the only angle you’re ever going to need.
Treat him like James Bond. No matter who the actor is, assume the audience knows who he is and just jump into the story. He has 60+ years worth of source material from which to adapt, so it should not be that hard. Nolan chose ‘hyper realism.’ Some other directors could choose story lines more fantastical or even occult-based. Think Killer Croc, Etrigan, Clayface. Adapt Hush or Killing Joke. Someone could get really ambitious and do Gotham by Gaslight or silliness like Batman vs. Dracula. 60 years of source + best rogues gallery in comics = TONS of possibilities.
I mean, despite all the iterations, we have yet to see him show off being one of the world’s greatest martial artists AND its greatest detective….
Am I the only one that believes a “Kingdom Come” movie would be wildly successful and launch endless sequels?
I couldn’t agree more. Kingdom Come, a REAL Dark Knight Returns live action, or even Justice….
Why not Batman one offs like the Star Wars plan? Some great stories. Also, superman can weave in and out. Much less of a train wreck. I personally think The Flash could be DCs Iron Man.
I hoped Green Lantern would be (dammit), but I think Wonder Woman really could be the wild card…
