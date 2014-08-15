It’s Going To Be Four Years Before ‘Godzilla’ Resurfaces For A Sequel

Senior Writer
08.14.14 11 Comments

Now that Legendary Pictures got our hopes up at Comic-Con in San Diego by revealing the new monsters that Godzilla will be up against in the sequel to this year’s wildly successful reboot, it’s time for someone to blast that balloon with an unexpected burst of energy so it comes crashing back to the ground. Warner Bros. and Legendary announced today that the release date for Godzilla 2 will be June 18, 2018, according to Entertainment Weekly, which means it’s going to be a little less than four years before we find out if director Gareth Edwards, who is confirmed to return (for now), is going to get crazy with a Destroy All Monsters scenario.

In the meantime, if you were getting your hopes up about seeing new versions of the monsters announced at Comic-Con anytime soon, you’re just going to have to settle for this…

Mothra is so adorable. I hope they use the same version.

