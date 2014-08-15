It’s Going To Be Four Years Before ‘Godzilla’ Resurfaces For A Sequel

Now that Legendary Pictures got our hopes up at Comic-Con in San Diego by revealing the new monsters that Godzilla will be up against in the sequel to this year’s wildly successful reboot, it’s time for someone to blast that balloon with an unexpected burst of energy so it comes crashing back to the ground. Warner Bros. and Legendary announced today that the release date for Godzilla 2 will be June 18, 2018, according to Entertainment Weekly, which means it’s going to be a little less than four years before we find out if director Gareth Edwards, who is confirmed to return (for now), is going to get crazy with a Destroy All Monsters scenario.
In the meantime, if you were getting your hopes up about seeing new versions of the monsters announced at Comic-Con anytime soon, you’re just going to have to settle for this…
Mothra is so adorable. I hope they use the same version.
Well FUCK.
Shitfuckcockass
maybe this time they’ll focus on the godzilla and not the omnipresent charisma-less “hero.”
Warner Bros: proof that Hollywood doesn’t only mess up DC comics characters.
If i learned anything from the buildup to Sin City 2, its always a GREAT idea to delay your sequel to something that’s kinda campy and dumb and better than it had any right to be for as long as possible.
That’s 4 years for that fat fucker to lose some weight and get back in fighting shape. He was taking too many breathers against those MUTOs. He’s gonna get his ass handed to him by Rodan and Ghidorah if he doesn’t drop a few hundred tons.
Considering all the movies that Disney and Warner Bros. plan to put out in the next 10 years, that date was probably the only one available.
Godzilla is fat as hell.
I don’t think four years is an unreasonable amount of time between installments, but it’s a giant f*cking cocktease to announce the antagonist to get people all worked up and then yank the ball away with a long wait.
*flips table and walks away*
If this means that Gareth Edwards gets to do a non-Godzilla movie or two in between, I am in favor of this. Dude’s a promising director.