It’s the trailer for The Hobbit — EVERYONE FREAK OUT!

MGM just released the first trailer for Peter Jackson’s fourth Hobbit movie, the first of the two-part The Hobbit, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Judging by people’s reactions — “shaking and crying!”, “Peter Jackson is a God,” (just to quote a few from my Facebook wall), people are reeeeeeally excited about it. All I’m saying is, don’t over exert yourself. Grab your inhalers and meet me after the jump.
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” follows title character Bilbo Baggins, who is swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor, which was long ago conquered by the dragon Smaug. Approached out of the blue by the wizard Gandalf the Grey, Bilbo finds himself joining a company of thirteen dwarves led by the legendary warrior, Thorin Oakensheild. Their journey will take them into the Wild; through treacherous lands swarming with Goblins and Orcs, deadly Wargs and Giant Spiders, Shapeshifters and Sorcerers. Although their goal lies to the East and the wastelands of the Lonely Mountain first they must escape the goblin tunnels, where Bilbo meets the creature that will change his life forever … Gollum. Here, alone with Gollum, on the shores of an underground lake, the unassuming Bilbo Baggins not only discovers depths ofguile and courage that surprise even him, he also gains possession of Gollum’s “precious” ring that holds unexpected and useful qualities … A simple, gold ring that is tied to the fate of all Middle-earth in ways Bilbo cannot begin to know.
I know I probably have a different perspective on this than most, but I stayed with a friend in Melbourne a few years back, and he had no cable, just a couple special edition Lord of the Rings DVDs with like 20 hours of footage on them, and that was all we watched for a week, until I wanted to cut my eyes out and eat them. Nothing but orc fights and Peter Jackson droning on and on and on about using state of the art computers to get the enchanting look of his magical kingdom juuuuust right. So even though The Hobbit was by far the best book of the series, now, as soon I hear Ian McKellan’s epic voiceovers or see Andy Serkis doing his wheezy goblin act, it hits me like four bottles of NyQuil at a Ken Burns film festival. This looks like… the dullest thing in the world. It looks like the New Zealand of movies. I’m sorry, I will shoot some meth and we can both be excited for this together. We have a year before it comes out. Plenty of time to find some meth.
Sidenote: Have you noticed 80% of Led Zeppelin’s songs are Lord of the Rings references? It’s fun to go back and listen to them while imagining Robert Plant as the world’s biggest Lord of the Rings nerd.
[HD available at Apple]
Jesus, based on that poster, I’d expect the tagline on it to read “Goatse this movie immediately!”
Bilbo must be setting out to figure out why the Shire is sliding down a hill sideways
Oh good. There’s singing.
Ah yes, from the man who brought you “midgets walking to a mountain” comes “More midgets walking to a mountain, before the others.”
jk I’ll see it twice.
Do foot fetishists really go for densely plotted porn? Down. Point the camera down.
“ZOMG cant wait 4 this, im such a nred!11!one!” – More or less* every girl on Facebook.
*Special exclusion given to FilmDrunkettes (I’d imagine)
Hobbits? Little People? Dwarves? Midgets? C’mon, really, really short guys, pick a name you like and stick with it, I’m tired of the waist-high dirty looks.
Thirteen slapstick dwarfs? It seems Peter Jackson thinks “Snow White and the Huntsmen” missed a trick.
Idw what it is, maybe the dwarves’ makeup, but this looks closer to The Neverending Story or Willow than LOTR.
“It’s not jock-rock!” It’s about feelings, and longing….and yeah, hobbits.”
No Dinklage? Travesty!
Isn’t it obvious, Grief? Snow White only had seven dwarves, The Hobbit has thirteen, that’s like six times better.
*removes shoes, re-counts using toes*
Yeah, six times better.
NEEDS MORE PETER DINKLAGE.
Fudge. Sorry, AG.
the shortest book in the series: two movies. they could not even get out of the trailer without having the Dwarves sing for fuck sake.
The gushing enthusiasm only reminds me of the Twilight craze (writing quality issues aside). I want no part of it. That being said, I will pay good money if it means I can get my father-in-law to go around in public wearing a shirt that says ‘Team Bilbo’.
Honestly, I don’t get the hard-on for these movies. I guess they’re well made and all, but sweet Jesus, they’re slow and they go on FOR. EV. ER.
I got dragged to a late night screening of the third movie by my overly enthiastic family, and the only thing keeping me awake at the end was how badly I needed to use the ladies’ room.
That takes hairy, dwarven balls to dub something “Unexpected” when it’s all LOTR fanboys have been talking about for the past 9 years
Also, are these the whitest films ever made?
With Hobbits having such big feet and never wearing shoes, circular doors are pretty inconvenient. They probably whang their pinky toes every time they go anywhere.
So Gandalf just has a midget fetish right? Thats why he keeps convincing them to follow him into the wilderness.
So I guess bard ballads are the flash mobs of Middle Earth?
I’d rather sit through The Hobbit than listen to Led Zeppelin.
On second thought setting myself on fire sounds like more fun than either of those.
I always knew Dumbledore wasn’t dead.
I haven’t watched the trailer yet, but apparently it’s wee folk singing The Immigrant Song. Count me the fuck in.
Hey Peter Jackson–call me when you make Lovely Bones 2. With Serkis as the CGI child molester mustache.
Plant has openly mourned the abundance of LOTR references in Zeppelin’s music, thinking it dates the music and makes it a bit nerdy. Shoulda waited for Tron, Rob, that shit lived forever.
Last night I was playing trivial pursuit and my gf got a question about roger waters and I tried to give her a hint saying “he’s the dude from led zeppelin.” Then she says, “i dunno, the wall?” which was the right answer. as it turns out, neither one of us knows what a pink floyd or a led zeppelin is.
More Dinklage? You’d be surprised… a little Dinklage goes a long way.
*Dances off the stage before that registers*
Tee hee, Mo Charlo said “whang.”
Another movie about taking walks….damn all you hiking enthusiasts out there!
I’m gonna watch the shit out of these movies! then go to on the internet and complain about some minor details and bitch like I’ve never bitched before!
Don’t complain about the Led Zeppelin style of music. Just be glad the producers didn’t make the connection that this movie is about a Journey.
“So Gandalf just has a midget fetish right? Thats why he keeps convincing them to follow him into the wilderness.”
Gandulfsky. Still too soon?
I’d rather watch The Bobbitt: one man’s quest to find his long lost severed penis.
If Colin Farrell doesn’t make a cameo just to karate chop a dwarf in the neck, I’m asking for my money back.
You guys can hate all you want, but I bet you’ll change your tune when it comes out that Andy Serkis lovingly portrayed each and every silly prosthetic dwarven nose.
Dear Peter Jackson,
More Dead Alive, Meet the Feebles and Bad Taste please??
signed,
Jeff
[www.theflopallin.com]