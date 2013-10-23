Ja Rule pitched Geoffrey Zakarian a microwave cookbook of prison recipes

Ja Rule, who recently starred in I’m In Love With a Church Girl, which I will be posting a review of this afternoon, made an unexpected appearance on Geoffrey Zakarian’s Sirius show “Food Talk” yesterday. What did the rapping actor (raptor, for short) and the freakishly fastidious Iron Chef have to discuss? Well, Ja Rule’s idea for a microwave cookbook, for one (and probably bitches, but I’m only guessing).
From PageSix:
Zakarian was interviewing guests including Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson during the New York City Wine & Food Festival when Rule rocked in. Like so many stars, Rule said he wants to write a cookbook. But in his case, all the dishes must be “microwavable.”
“He explained that while behind bars [for weapons possession and tax evasion] he learned to cook anything and everything in a microwave,” said a spy at the show, which airs Wednesday.
The rapper has said he cooked dishes including lasagna and cheesecake in a jail dorm.
Prison cheesecake actually featured prominently in Orange is the New Black, so this isn’t the first people have heard of it, and judging by the 1625 results for “microwave cookbook” on Amazon (this one‘s my favorite), neither is the idea of a microwave cookbook.
Still, Ja Rule and Guy Fieri in the same place? Is anyone else thinking what I’m thinking? BUDDY COP MOVIE! Guy Fieri could punch out bad dudes yelling “Welcome to flavor town!” And Geoffrey Zakarian would make a great villain, since he already seems like he was toilet trained at gun point by Nazis. With Scott Conant as his slovenly, onion-hating henchman.
I wish I had a church girl. Then I wouldn’t be stuck with this.
Ja Rule’s prison roommate: “Yo Ja, this lasagna is dope, what kind of cheese did you use?”
Ja Rule: “IT’S GOOOOOOOOOOOUDAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA”
50 Cent is also writing a microwave cookbook. It’s all about the beef.
We had both of THEM in the same place?
That’s like getting Whitesnake on a Cessna.
I’m more interested in 2 Live Crew’s cookbook Miso Horny
This reminds The Mighty Feklahr of the Harlequin novel He pitched to Amanda Freitag called “Cream Pies”. As Amanda called for security, Anne Burrell happened to walk by, so The Mighty One pitched His other book idea, “Shut Up Or I’ll Glue Your Dick Hole Shut”.
The hand signs in that picture are actually cooking directions: “2 minutes on setting 1”.
With Scott Conant as his slovenly, onion-hating henchman.
Can Robert Irvine be the sledgehammer wielding, Lexus driving enforcer?
Oh, and Bobby Flay is totally boozed out and jaded police captain that says stuff to Guy like, “If I gotta tell you one more time…”, “This isn’t the wild west, Fieri!”, or “Knives don’t leave ballistics reports on dead hookers, stupid!”
Paris Hilton wants Marc Murphy to back her autobiography, “The Worst Things I’ve Ever Put In My Mouth”.
Wow, after all these years, and He is still unmatched in “Ability to Durst a Thread”.
But thanks for learnin’ me the term ‘Durst’!
Qaplah!
I love the antipasto chapter. The ‘Don’t Drop the Sopressata’ is divine.
I’d watch the sh*t out of ‘Semi-Homemade Prison Cooking with Ja Rule and Sandra Lee’
That fact that you saw that ja rule god movie made me laugh out loud for like a minute
So let’s say I’m excited
Here’s a prison cream cheese recipe I found online:
Ingredients:
2 packages of powdered milk
3 packets lemon flavored Kool-Off or Cool-Down
1 can of Sprite, 7-Up, or lemon-lime soda
8 oatmeal cream pies
6-8 spoonfuls of strawberry preserves or grape jelly
2-3 plastic bowls
1 sturdy spoon
In one bowl, crush all 8 oatmeal cakes and press into the bottom of the bowl. This will make the “crust”. In a second bowl, add the packets of powdered milk, the packets of lemon Kool-Off, and 1/2 can of Sprite. Stir until the mixture is the consistency of pancake batter adding more Sprite as needed. Pour the mixture over the oatmeal crust and allow to set for 10-20 minutes depending on temperature and humidity. When set, spread the preserves or jelly over the cake. Enjoy.
diabetes
According to people I used to know who had been to prison, the majority of prison food is ramen noodles and pancakes.
“What you wanna do is finely mince the garlic using a piece of glass with a duct tape handle, or maybe a sharpened tooth brush. You can use powdered garlic if you must, but Nazi Ned is usually pretty protective of his spice rack.”
Now for the preparation you are going to want to use a nice sharp shiv…
This headline makes me so happy.