Jack Nicholson isn’t retired, he just thinks movies suck now

Last week Radar Online published an item from an unnamed source “close to” Jack Nicholson, saying the actor had quietly retired from acting due to memory problems. That story was quickly, predictably refuted, but it wasn’t until recently that Jack Nicholson commented publicly himself. Nicholson told the always reliable The Sun (*winks, armpit farts*) that he has a “mathematician’s brain,” and that he’s not retired, he just doesn’t feel like doing movies and most of them are crappy now anyway.
He tells Britain’s The Sun, “I have a mathematician’s brain… I’m not going to work until the day I die, that’s not why I started this. I mean, I’m not driven. I was driven – but I’m not, I don’t have to be out there any more.
“In fact, there’s part of me that never really liked being out there… You get older, you change.”
“The movie business is the greatest business but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people.
“I had the most chilling thought that maybe people in their twenties and thirties don’t actually want to be moved anymore. They may want just to see more bombs, more explosions, because that is what they have grown up with. And I’ll never do that type of movie.” [SydneyMorningHerald]
Psh, it’s not just movies with bombs and explosions, we also like the kind that show the dongs going in.
Anyway, we forget because he’s out in public so often, but Jack Nicholson has only made seven movies since ’97. It’s a shame one of those was Anger Management, but you can’t fault the guy for not wanting to waste his time on crap. He could do indies, but I suspect they don’t pay him enough to get off the couch.
Nicholson’s love of wild parties is, but the actor insists he has always been able to take care of himself.
“Contrary to opinion, however sated I got, I always looked after myself. I’m in good shape – a little stout, but healthy. And I’ve done it all,” he said.
“I’ve woken up in trees, I’ve woken up almost hanging off cliffs, but I’ve always known how to sort myself out.”
“If men are honest, everything they do and everywhere they went was for a chance to see women. A lot of me being an actor was about that, and about me.
“There were points in my life when I felt oddly irresistible to women. I’m not in that state now, which makes me sad,” he said.
“Now I don’t have any hair below my sock line, and that means you’re getting old, Jackie boy. It comes out of my ears instead. I mean, how many times have I slashed my earlobes?”
“Slashed my earlobes?” Is that some old-timey slang I’m not familiar with? Some weird trend from olden times, like flagpole sitting? I know “have a slash” is Aussie slang for peeing, but I can’t imagine Jack Nicholson peeing on his own earlobes. Funny mental picture though.
In any case, Jack Nicholson sounds like he doesn’t feel like wasting the time he has left, and more power to him. The best part about being old and rich is doing whatever the hell you want. And remember, the great ones don’t really get older, they just get longer, smellier balls.
(pic of Nicholson via Getty)
Hmm, maybe he DOES have memory loss because he forgot he was in Batman? Or is he saying he’ll never do it again?
Also, what sort of roles does a 78-year old dude get these days? I’m just glad Nicholson isn’t going down the DeNiro route.
“the great ones don’t really get older, they just get longer, smellier balls.”
I feel like old people actually dry up, thus their balls actually get better smelling. Long, stretchy, odorless balls. That’s really all we have to look forward to.
Now he doesn’t have hair below his sockline? Is he saying he had hobbitt feet and now they are gollum feet?
Yes, because 150 years of wearing socks has worn that hair away.
I can’t tell if you’re joking or not, but I think he’s talking about accidentally cutting his ears while trying to trip his ear hair. Unless it’s some sex thing for old people.
*trim.
damnit.
Speaking of trim, I want to hear more about how he was oddly irresistable to the women he woke up next to in trees. Dude must have completed his bucket list in 1979.
I don’t know. The more he talks the more I’m buying the memory story.
This is the same excuse Corey Feldman has been using for years.
In a mirror..with the only interviewer that won’t spin the story, The Feldster.
Awesome!
Exactly. His formula for choosing the Sandler movie was $10M x 1 me = x, where x is the time the limo drives him to the set.
*Large, silent Klingon slips in Nicholson’s bedroom, uses pillow to suffocate him, runs to the hills, stops frequently to use inhaler*
Run for your llliiiiiiiffffeeeeee!
‘We also like movies that show the dongs going in’
I Lol’d.
Jack probably has a million of these movies with his dong going in EVERY hottie of the last 35 years.
Ha! Called it. All these producers in their faggity white uniforms can’t convince Jack to come down off the wall.
Jack has neither the time nor the inclination to explain himself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very movies that he provides, and then questions the manner in which he provides them. Jack would rather you just said thank you, and went on your way, Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a script and make a trailer. Either way, Jack don’t give a damn what you think you are entitled to.