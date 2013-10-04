TRAILER: Paramount promotes Jack Ryan movie with Tom Clancy's warm corpse

When Paramount released their poster for Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit on the same day that Tom Clancy, the author who created the Jack Ryan character died, I figured it was just a coincidence, or unfortunate timing. But they’ve had a few days to process it since then, and they went and released the trailer last night anyway.
So what do you think, are they just going ahead with their previously-scheduled marketing plan, or are they capitalizing on the author’s death for more visibility? A principal’s death really is the best advertising, though there are plenty of movies opening on Christmas like this one releasing trailers and posters this week (American Hustle, for instance). I couldn’t tell you, but the question makes covering this a lot more interesting than if it was just a Bourne clone starring Chris Pine.
It’s directed by Kenneth Branagh, so I guess he permanently traded in Shakespeare for action movies after Thor. Branagh’s the only real wild card in this mix, because otherwise we have:
- Bad guy getting his head smashed through sink
- Protagonist running in a suit and tie
- Motorcycle chase
- Kidnapped wife to raise stakes
- Evil Russian guy
- Cool guys don’t look at explosions
- “You’re a field agent now, bookworm!”
- Maybe the GOVERNMENT is the bad guy! Whoaaoooaa!
…Basically the full Bourne. But maybe there’s a five-minute, hardcore sex scene with Keira Knightley right in the middle that shows dongs going in and everything. I think that’d really reinvigorate the genre.
“You can’t trust anyone out there, Jack. Now then, let’s buttf*ck.”
To be fair, there’s no way his corpse is still warm.
Its just a figure of speech like “I’ll pull out” or “The work day starts at 9”.
Keira Knightley would be hot if she ate a sandwich or fifteen. But even still, I wouldn’t say no to her.
I wouldnt kick her out for eating crackers in bed!
Or anything else…because shes doesnt eat, you see.
But maybe there’s a five-minute, hardcore sex scene with Keira Knightley right in the middle that shows dongs going in and everything.
As long as they make it good and UGLY.
Knightley sex isn’t cute! Han always shoots first!
For all we know, the sight of Chris Pine playing Ryan could have been what finished Tom Clancy off.
Hey settle a bet for me. Is Pine a ginger? I’m mosdef getting a reddish vibe.
This looks like what I thought “Jack Reacher” was going to be. A plug in the names generic action movie. Reacher was a surprise and Branaugh is consistently awesome, but I have a bad feeling about this one. Turning this into another boring Mission Impossible or Bourne movie will be deeply unsatisfying. I think someone should have just left this in a goddamn memo.
This really doesn’t feel particularly exploitative to me.
But I also think the movie looks good, so what do I know?
Great, so they are shitting on the great legacy of Clancy films (besides Sum of All Fears) with this warmed over Bourne ripoff.
I couldnt get over how much the Russian guy looked like Kenneth Branagh until i googled it to see if it was him. Also its kinda sad that it’s advertised as being from the director of Thor instead of Kenneth. His Hamlet is awesome
Didn’t The Mighty Feklahr recently quip that we needed some of the “ugly” back in action scenes in movies? We have pretty boy Chris Pine, shaky cam, and slow mo. That sure as hell isn’t Willem Dafoe showing up with a helicopter and a machine gun and just ganking motherfuckers. The Mighty One was fucking surprised the trailer didn’t have a clip of Pine getting a manicure at a salon.
Keira Knightley is my favorite actress whose movies I have never and will never see.
This does not look very good.
That trailer looks bad, which is too bad, because the books are badass.
Vince loves dongs going in.
He’s not wrong.
This would have been far more compelling had they listened to my letters insisting they cast Steve Buscemi as Jack Ryan.