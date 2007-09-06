The Jackass gang is currently shooting segments for Jackass 2.5, which will be coming out on DVD in time for Christmas. It just wouldn't be Jesus' birthday without someone chugging horse semen. I could probably have watched two hours of just the Spike-Jonze-dressed-as-an-old-lady segment, so pretty much any extra footage news is good news to me.
On a sidenote, the Margeras have become basically a bad Charlie Brown parody. "Gee, Bam, I know you've made a career out of playing tricks on me, but sure, I'll kick the football. I mean, why not, right? After all, it's a football. *slip* You're incorrigible!" That's what you get for naming your kid "Bam". You name your kid Bam and it pretty much guarantees he's not going to be a physicist. Which is sad, because how much easier would history be for stupid kids if the guy who invented the atom bomb's name was "Bam"?
In conclusion, onomatopoeia.
Too many Three Stooges films as kids I wonder? Or maybe they were just weaned on paint thinner.
If only they did name him Bam, and not Brandon Cole Margera… Personally though, I'd like to be called Splat, or maybe Kerpow, or at a push, Shazam!
Looking forward to this, far too much time these days between Jackassery.
BAM is just a nickname his real name is Brandon Cole Margera. But i fully agree with your observations
Thanks, guys. I was aware of that. Sometimes I write things I know aren't true as a joke, and say the opposite of what I mean in an ironic fashion. Don't tell anyone!
You got your point across though.. besides, if Bam ever has a kid, I bet my ass he names it something that is equal parts unpronouncable , "look at me, I am oh soooo original and creative" , and a curse word. i.e. Cornholio Rocket Fuckwad Margera….rolls of the tongue doesn't it???
I might steal that from him.
Wait, Lance… you make jokes? Are people in the forum making jokes as well?From now on, can we get some sort of clarification when a joke is made?I wouldn't want to laugh at the wrong thing.
So will this be a full length movie, or some half ass 45 minute thing that we are forced to steal off the internet?
This will be 40 minutes to an hour of extras to go along with the Jackass 2 DVD. But the fact that they're naming it 2.5 sort of implies that a third is in the works.