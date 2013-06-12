Jackie Chan is doing a stage musical based on his life

Jackie Chan is too old to do the kind of stunts that made him famous, which is a shame, but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped working. He recently told reporters that he’s trying to adapt his memoir as a stage musical. If a musical about Jackie Chan’s life sounds strange to you, consider this: Asians love karaoke.

The international action star and renowned martial artist says he is currently writing a stage adaptation of his best-selling memoir I Am Jackie Chan: My Life in Action, which will chronicle the lives of his parents, his early education at the Peking Opera School and his rise to stardom through music.

It’s tough, starting your career at the bottom of the Peking order. (*dodges tomato*)

“We are looking for a director for the musical right now,” he told reporters at a press conference today at the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York. “It’s all very exciting.” At the press conference, Chan said the musical will be told through his voice as narrator of his life, focusing on his early youth, his time spent performing acrobatics with the children’s performance group the Seven Little Fortunes and his quest to step out from behind the shadow of the iconicBruce Lee. The WME-repped star also said that he is working on the follow-up to his 1998 autobiography, which is tentatively titled I Am Still Jackie Chan. [THR]

My sources tell me Still Jackie Chan will be produced by Dr. Dre and opens with the line “Now you wanna run around, talk about gun, like I ain’t got none, what you think, I sell dem all?”

I kid, I kid. But seriously, if the Jackie Chan musical includes a scene where a busty lady’s clothes gradually get ripped off by a glue-covered conveyor belt, I am ALL IN.

Photo Credit: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com