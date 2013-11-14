Jaden Smith knows how to cure hunger, and a fan responds.

In the spirit of optimism, I’m hoping that ~90% of these retweets are ironic. Of course Jaden Smith is really into half-assed hypothetical infoturds like this. Bro, did you know if we didn’t spend any money on the military, we could send everybody to college for like, fifty years?! Or like, if everyone jumped at the same time, Earth would blow up? Yeah, it’s crazy dude, especially when you think how the air never really leaves the—oh, excuse me—Especially When You Think How The Air Never Really Leaves The Air, And Like, We’re Breathing The Same Air That Caesar Or L. Ron Or Bob Marley Breathed. Yeah Dude, Like, Even Their Farts and Stuff. Nah, Farts Are Only Gross Until You Realize That Human Beings Are Mortal But None Of It Like, Means Anything So We Should Just All Be Nice To Each Other. It’s Super Obvious But Parents Don’t Realize It Because They Spend So Much Time At ‘Work’ Learning To Chase Money And Ignore Art And Just Not Understand.
It’s tough not to get hella trolled by this level of buffoonery, so my infinite kudos to @selsbieber for responding in the best way possible. To avoid further crimes against humanity, Will, please don’t get Jada pregnant tonight.
Screencap and response by Spencer Hall, who notes, “I want this to be how press conferences actually work.”
We are children of the stars.
Sigh, no, not those stars.
If we took the money spent on After Earth and The Karate Kid remake and spent it on canned meat products, everyone on the Earff would get a nice tin of Spam.
Typing A Whole Paragraph Like That Must Have Been Torture.
I think you could just select all and choose “title case.” Word better ask “Are you SURE you want to do this?”
I really don’t want to spoil the image of however you think J-Smith manages to puke his weird looking tweets onto our computer screens but my phone automatically capitalizes the first letter of every word on certain apps. Twitter being one of them. That said, it’s one of them weiner kids so I could be using logic in a situation that has has none, maaaaan.
I think it’s time for a new game, “Jaden Smith Tweet or Fiona Apple Album Title?”
Bonita > Fiona
If Every Tuesday Was Spaghetti Tuesday, Then No One Would Ever Go Hungry Again On Tuesdays.
Mom’s Spaghetti.
@officialjaden Who’s gonna collect the crops if nobody lives there?
The children of Chiwetel Ejiofor?
Related note: Jaden’s next project reportedly titled “15 Years An Entitled Douchebag”
Side note, and I’m embarrassed to admit that I know this but almost every popular young celebrity on twitter gets those explicit “fuck my ass” or “choke me with your dick” shock responses, I’ve seen it in response to tweets from Tyler The Creator, Zedd, Gaga, Aaron Paul etc etc… it was funny at first, but now it’s just obnoxious
Nic Cage fans rejoice: [feelingcagey.com]
If you turned the empty space inside Jaden Smith’s head into one giant farm, you could fill his head with cows, and eventually cow poop! Hooray!
It concerns me he didn’t capitalize “billion.” Is it a sly social commentary on the discrepancies between the short form and long form numbering systems? We Need To Know Oh Wise Buddha At-officialjaden.
that’s why it’s important to go to public school so you get your ass kicked regularly and don’t say/think stupid shit like this.
Ya know, with all the talk about bullying lately…I think this point of view deserves some serious consideration.
Pol Pot totally gets what you mean, Jaden.
Why’s he picking on Alabama? What would they do with the Alabamians? How did that kid get his traumatic brain injury?
Fortunately, it’s incredibly easy to just not follow shitbots like @officialjaden on the twitter machines. UNfortunately it’s next-to-impossible to avoid all mention of the insane levels of assholery that fucksticks like him spew out into the world.
This kid makes me wish it was still 1989.
It’s OK, I miss Kid ‘n Play too.
Milli Vanilli, or GTFO.
If We Could Colonize The Moon No One From The Philippines Would Be Homeless
That kid sure does repeat a lot of things he hears.
Shut The Fuck Up You Little prick.
I actually kind of like that plan. We should turn Alabama into a big farm. Mississippi too. But who would work the land? Oh, I know!
+1
My Head Hurts Now.
*the year is 2345*
*jaden smith’s tweets casually added to the bible*
#JADENFUCKMYASS
y’all if we turn Australia into a kale salad all gods chilluns could have shoes. TRUTHBOMBED
Seriously, this post makes me sick. This is a 15 year old kid that had a pleasant thought about making the world better. Ask yourself what kind of stupid shit you were saying at 15 and I bet Jaden comes out looking like fucking Abe Lincoln. I’ve never even seen a Jaden movie before but I can’t see how just watching him perform could produce so much hate. You have to realize that the only thing that does prevent responsible farming which could produce enough food to feed billions is government control and greed. Why is it that a 15 year old kid can not dream of a better world then we live in today? Isn’t it the job of the youth to dream and wish for a better future? If not, then how can we ever expect to evolve?
Oh, we don’t blame Jaden. He should be allowed to have the kind of thoughts naive 15-year-olds everywhere have without them going out to 5 million people. I blame his parents for trying to make him a movie star, which has probably ruined him forever.
Will Smith?
Jada?
FUCK MY ASS
Ohh wait…you don’t wish to evolve, you only wish to troll the internet for eternity.