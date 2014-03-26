FilmDrunk, JagerBonds, And Comedy: Tomorrow Night!

A Night To Remember, Remembered, With Jägermeister’s New App, JägerBonds
Have you ever had a night out so memorable and full of strange twists that it was like a movie all its own? Some stories can’t be told without a little help from your friends, and that’s where JägerBonds comes in.
Creating a “bond” between you and your crew, JägerBonds will take Facebook and Instagram posts from your epic night and create a video of the most legendary moments. Forget where Lisa disappeared to while Phil and Dave were trying to carry that ice sculpture? JägerBonds provides proof, complete with a highlight reel.
Following up a successful UPROXX showcase at SXSW, Me, Matt Lieb, and the FilmDrunk Frotcast gang will be trying it out this Thursday (TOMORROW!) for a comedy showcase in San Francisco, with meet-up and after-party to follow. The epicenter of all the fun will be The Mission Position, 8 pm at Lost Weekend video, including comedy sets by Matt and I. Check it out!
Download JägerBonds from iTunes
Dowload JägerBonds from GooglePlay
PS, Matt Lieb is 6′ 7″, in case you were wondering. I’m definitely going to stand on a box for the next one of these.
You guys visually complement each other so well. He’s tall and lanky while you’re short (in comparison to Lieb) and stocky.
Thanks for the clarification, for a moment I assumed you were 5’2″.
Bro that sounds sick bro. Also, I have been mistaking Matt for Vince for a looong time.
excessive crown molding everywhere, old brick fireplace, Christmas wrapping paper in the living room due to lack of storage… SF confirmed. My sister’s former place in Upper Haight has the exact same layout.
There’s always room under the bed for wrapping paper. Unless that’s where you keep your bodies, in which case there’s always room on top of the fridge.
No more luscious curls?!
That’s a lot of tea lights. Shop at Ikea much?
That’s Matt’s apartment, btw. Mine has bare walls and is far more of a Bickle-esque hovel.
Good, then I can ask this personal question without sounding too extremely creepy: what’s the story with that map on the wall? Where he’s lived, where he wants to travel, where the bodies are buried in the event he doesn’t keep them under the bed like a normal person?
Vince- you’re being catfished. Al is really, wait for it, a girl! Fair warning, bro.
Jäger in the Misson?!? Shouldn’t it be Fernet?
No thnx, I don’t enjoy vomiting.
which is one reason he doesn’t have a gag reflex!*
Soo is this a 21+ event or…???
that’s Matt Lieb? For a moment I was pretty sure that was Adam Driver.
Matt doesn’t date a medium husky girl who dresses like a 3rd grader with downs, does he?
Jesus are you on the Rogan/Fertitta diet? Your forearm looks like a giant boner and I mean that as a compliment.
What in Kahless' name do you two baktags have in your pockets? Lieb looks like he as a 90s era remote control, and Vince looks like he has a Big Mac box.
Boys haven’t yet figured out that tight pants + electronic anchors = awkward glances.
I thought NCO Liebgott was sobes?
I assume at this point Matt has been grandfathered in as a frotcast regular? Also looks like being a handyman/comedian isn’t too shabby. A leather jerk-off couch is the stuff of dreams
Loving the wide stance pose.
Did no one survive or is it some sort of American holiday today?
ENTERTAIN ME, DAMMIT.