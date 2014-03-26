FilmDrunk, JagerBonds, And Comedy: Tomorrow Night!

A Night To Remember, Remembered, With Jägermeister’s New App, JägerBonds

Have you ever had a night out so memorable and full of strange twists that it was like a movie all its own? Some stories can’t be told without a little help from your friends, and that’s where JägerBonds comes in.

Creating a “bond” between you and your crew, JägerBonds will take Facebook and Instagram posts from your epic night and create a video of the most legendary moments. Forget where Lisa disappeared to while Phil and Dave were trying to carry that ice sculpture? JägerBonds provides proof, complete with a highlight reel.

Following up a successful UPROXX showcase at SXSW, Me, Matt Lieb, and the FilmDrunk Frotcast gang will be trying it out this Thursday (TOMORROW!) for a comedy showcase in San Francisco, with meet-up and after-party to follow. The epicenter of all the fun will be The Mission Position, 8 pm at Lost Weekend video, including comedy sets by Matt and I. Check it out!

PS, Matt Lieb is 6′ 7″, in case you were wondering. I’m definitely going to stand on a box for the next one of these.