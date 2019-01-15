Frotcast 400: Jake Weisman From ‘Corporate’ And Alison Stevenson

Holy hell, gang, can you believe we’ve done 400 episodes of these? What is that, like, 17 straight years of podcasting? It feels like it’s been longer. With that much pod time is it any wonder that one original host has died and another gone into hiding?
Anyway, we didn’t plan a massive, self-indulgent extravaganza episode to celebrate, but it is a pretty damn good episode nonetheless. One of our best, really. We have actual TV star Jake Weisman from Comedy Central’s Corporate (season two premieres tonight!), who joins us to talk about creating the show, the despair of working, and he and I being the first two people on the internet to admit hating Three Billboards. Oh, and about that time he wrestled a heckler on stage and a bag of cocaine fell out of the guy’s pocket.
Comedian, writer, and Thicc Strip pioneer Alison Stevenson also returns, to talk about the high-highs and low-lows of the stand up life, and to yes-and all of Matt Lieb’s jokes. Hooray! You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.
LAST TIME ON SCHNITZEL BOB FAN FICTION
“So here’s what I propose” Laremy said, “A list. A list of the top ways to increase your brand profile.”
AND NOW THE CONCLUSION.
Laremy sat back in his chair and put his feet on his desk. Almost immediately he realized he needed access to his white board, so he lowered his feet and stood back up.
“Ok. We’ll do it Letterman style and start at 10. Number 10 way of increasing your brand profile: more talking about butt eating. I know, I know, you think the market’s been saturated. “How much can people really like talking about butt eating” you’re thinking. But guys, I’ve been doing my research, and butt eating is numero uno. There’s this one guy on twitter, Matt Lieb, LOVES eating butts. You should get him on the pod.”
What solitary flicker of hope Vince had maintained flitted out. Steve did all he could to avoid Vince’s gaze. Laremy continued.
“Number 9: Appear on morning TV. I won’t claim to be an expert on your audience, but I really think those suburban moms are an untapped demo for you guys.
“Number 8: Tragedy. Tragedy will help you grow, but it’ll also help you Make. That. Cheddar. I had this buddy who died of cancer. It sucked, he was a good friend, a great guy, and a hell of a mini-golfer. But the last thing he ever said to me was “Laremy, be a brand consultant.” So I did, and it changed my life! I was a film critic before! Can you believe that? Me!”
“Number 7: Trendy hair styles.” Laremy squinted at them. “Actually, you guys are doing ok on that one. Nevermind.”
“Number 6: Uh… can’t read my writing. Next.”
“Number 5: Something about Amazon? I don’t know.”
“Number 4: Dogs. Everyone loves dogs. Get a dog, make him your new mascot. Have him on the podcast for that matter!”
“Number 3: expand your reach. You guys have friends with podcasts. Have them on yours, you go on theirs. Boom. Synergy.”
Vince raised an eyebrow. That actually wasn’t terrible advice…
“Number 2: Silk shirts. You ever worn a silk shirt? Makes you feel like a god.”
“And the number one thing you can do to raise your brand profile: headstands. Trust me, there is nothing more empowering than a headstand. And you can show it off, too, people really eat up that kind of content. Eat it like a butt!”
He slapped Steve’s face with misplaced amity, then pulled out his phone and showed them his Instagram feed. It was full of pictures of him not quite managing to pull off a headstand.
Laremy sat back on his desk, basking in a distinct lack of adulation. He glanced over at the clock. “Oh geez, almost 2:30. Sorry guys, I hate to rush you, but I’ve gotta get home to walk Bugsy!”
