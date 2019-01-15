Frotcast 400: Jake Weisman From ‘Corporate’ And Alison Stevenson

Click to download here.

Holy hell, gang, can you believe we’ve done 400 episodes of these? What is that, like, 17 straight years of podcasting? It feels like it’s been longer. With that much pod time is it any wonder that one original host has died and another gone into hiding?

Anyway, we didn’t plan a massive, self-indulgent extravaganza episode to celebrate, but it is a pretty damn good episode nonetheless. One of our best, really. We have actual TV star Jake Weisman from Comedy Central’s Corporate (season two premieres tonight!), who joins us to talk about creating the show, the despair of working, and he and I being the first two people on the internet to admit hating Three Billboards. Oh, and about that time he wrestled a heckler on stage and a bag of cocaine fell out of the guy’s pocket.

Comedian, writer, and Thicc Strip pioneer Alison Stevenson also returns, to talk about the high-highs and low-lows of the stand up life, and to yes-and all of Matt Lieb’s jokes. Hooray! You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

