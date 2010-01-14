BOND. JAMES COWBOY ALIEN FIGHTER BOND.

#Daniel Craig #Robert Downey Jr.
Senior Editor
01.14.10 31 Comments

(Kevin Costner introduced the Daniel Craig popsicle to the American Indian.  Most historians say it caused their downfall.)

Collider recently broke the news that Daniel Craig, fresh off his AIDS mustache tour with Hugh Jackman, would replace Robert Downey Jr. in Cowboys and Aliens for Jon Favreau and Dreamworks.

Craig would play Zeke Jackson, the lead character in a story about Apache Indians and Western settlers who must lay their differences aside when an alien spaceship crash lands in Silvery City, Arizona. Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Transformers,” “Star Trek”) adapted the script.

Still no word on whether this too will be in 3D, but at a recent script meeting, execs asked Kurtzman/Orci, “Could this Zeke Jackson fall in love with a Pocahontas Cat Monkey?  Audiences really seem to respond to that.”

