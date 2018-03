(Quantum of Solace and Robocop on a Unicorn)

Avatar cost upwards of $400 million and took a decade to make and is still the only movie ever made where 3D was more than a gimmick. But it made lots of money, so of course every other movie has to be 3D now. Even the 23rd James Bond movie, which is being fastracked by the struggling MGM to be directed by Sam Mendes. Who famously displayed a penchant for extravagant visual effects in such films as… uh, American Beauty, and Away We Go.

An insider said: “The 23rd Bond movie has been put back a few months and that has given them the time to prepare to film it in 3D. Everyone involved in the project is really excited because it will take the franchise in a new direction.” [TheAge]

Keep in mind, this is coming from a foreign newspaper citing an unnamed source, which tend to be about as reliable as a fox in a top hat (i.e., not to be trusted). Though it sounds plausible in light of Moviehole reporting a similar story about the Darren Aronofsky Robocop remake, another MGM production. Said their source:

“I’ve spoken with Phoenix Pictures [and] asked them about the status of ROBOCOP… they told me that the project is on hold. The problem is that Mary Parent, Chairperson of MGM, wants a 3D movie for the new ROBOCOP. But, as you know, Darren Aronofsky is a real artist and he’s not interested in gimmicks like 3D, CGI, filming digital, etc. He wants to do everything as real (organic) as possible just like The Fountain”.

While none of this is confirmed, it totally makes sense. Studio execs are so simplistic and dumb and afraid of having their own opinion about a project in development that it would surprise no one to hear them say, “Look, I don’t want to tell you how to do your job, but have you considered giving Robocop a blue tail? Audiences seem to respond to that.”