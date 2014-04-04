James Franco Apologizes For Trying To Bang Teen, But Was It Actually Viral Marketing?!?

By now, you’ve all probably heard the story of James Franco trying to hook up with Scottish 17-year-old Lucy Corde after she tagged him in a picture on Instagram. In Franco’s defense, 17 is the age of consent in New York, and the girl in question is super pretty (ironclad defense). Nonetheless, Professor Dicknose felt the need to apologize for his sleazy behavior and took the opportunity during a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael this morning.
“I was feeling awkward — I didn’t want to come on the show and just feel awkward,” he said. “I’m embarrassed, and I guess I’m just a model of how social media is tricky. It’s way that people meet each other today, but what I’ve learned — I guess because I’m new to it — is you don’t know who’s on the other end. You get a feel for them, you don’t know who you’re talking to. I used bad judgment and I learned my lesson.
“Unfortunately, in my position — I mean, I have a very good life, but not only do I have to the embarrassing kind of rituals of meeting someone, but if I do that, then it gets published for the world. So now, it’s double embarrassing.”
A model, riiiight. The only thing James Franco was a model of was the kind of crap you can pull when you’re famous. Most of the rest of us, if you’re visiting some town and you’re feeling lonely and horny, you jerk off and go to sleep. Imagine if you could just message some random hot fan and she’d show up probably half the time. Tell me you wouldn’t pull something super sleazy from time to time.
Of course, some people have been quick to call shenanigans on this whole story, noting that Corde has deleted her Instagram account and pointing out that it’s mighty coincidental that Franco has a movie coming out next month, Palo Alto, in which he plays a teacher perving on his student, played by Emma Roberts. Could this have been viral marketing?? Even the LA Times be speculatin’:
Of course, knowing Franco’s penchant for performance art and general weirdness, there’s also the notion that the whole thing could be a publicity stunt for his film “Palo Alto,” which has been screened at the Telluride Film Festival and opens in limited U.S. release May 9. In it, he plays a teacher with his eye on a young female student.
Franco tweeted about the film Wednesday, including an Instagram shot of “Palo Alto” costar Emma Roberts taking a selfie while wearing only an “I [heart] James Franco” T-shirt and underpants.
So was it a stunt? To make a long story short…. MAYBE.
See? This is why I hate viral marketing and everyone who engages in it. Suddenly I can’t even enjoy a story about a famous actor trying to perv on a high school girl without wondering if it’s an ad for something.
God damn it. Did Franco just use the Dicknose method to Kimmel me into a catfish?
I chuckle thinking about how my parents would be completely flabbergasted if I spoke that sentence to them.
ART IS A LIE! NOTHING IS REAL!
I dunno, man. Maybe it’s us that’s the performance art, you know? Maybe James Franco is the only one acting normal. Ever think of that?
have you ever REALLY looked at your hands, man?
Total stunt. Franco has been around long enough to *know* how social media works. That exchange between them went on for quite a while, though he never got crude or explicit which certainly suggests he knew he was skirting a line he had no intention of going over. Not only was she legal in New York, she was a month shy of her eighteenth birthday – which is why the pearl clutchers had to hang their moral outrage on the age difference and hyperbolic accusations that a thirtysomething guy hitting on a (legal age) teen was predatory. (I even encountered one person who insisted that this single incident suggested Franco was a long-time “sex offender” – WTF?)
He didn’t even send a junk shot, for god’s sake, and he’s hardly been shy about posting creepy pictures of himself on Instagram (the cum-covered Batman suit, anyone?).
Fake fake fake fake fake.
Yeah, yeah…legal age and whatnot, but if it was real, it’s still prettay creeeeepy.
That said, I’m like 85% leaning towards fake.
@Taco_Jones, honestly, I’ve gotten way creepier messages from guys than that.
I’m not saying the words he used were creepy.
Okay, allow me to clarify: I’ve encountered guys who behaved way more creepy than Franco is accused of doing in this instance, and when I was younger than this girl in question.
Id like to know what Emma Roberts has on her panties.
FROM THE INSIDE.
Its a dicknose.
was that a Youth in Revolt reference? That shit was underrated.
@mixhail, that joke is older than Youth in Revolt, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t.
Also, loved that movie.
What? No love for the Stray Cats?
[www.youtube.com]
Called it yesterday. She’s probably not even from Scotland, she doesn’t have red hair and her name isn’t Hamish.
Or Angus Podgorny.
Or Groundskeeper
Plus she was typing in English. I imagine all Scottish people type the same way they talk, unintelligible.
@BIff: For a linguistics adventure, go drinking with a Scotsman.
@Rawhead Wrecks Does this mean Franco will face himself for the Wimbledon title this year after defeating the belamange?
Please locate Lucy Corde to get her response. Or you know what? Just give me her number. I’ll do it.
How the hell is Bryce’s “scotty sense” not tingling like a taser shot to the nuts on this freakin story?
btw I have it on good authority that the Russian takeover of the Crimea was viral marketing for The Expendables 4, featuring Steven Seagal and Gerard Depardieu as the villains.
Malaysia flight 370 was just viral marketing for Non-Stop II
Even if this is some weird viral marketing scheme, you know Franco is still a creeper.
This strikes me as probably the least creepy celebrity trying to bang a 17 year old interaction ever.
“less creepy” doesn’t mean “not creepy”.
It strikes me as a guy who just has to ask for sex and girls say yes. That doesn’t make it less creepy.
asking girls to fuck you is not creepy. Not asking girls to fuck is creepy or worse – particularly if your goal is to fuck them.
When you’re 35 and the other person is 17, it’s starts heading towards creepy territory. If this girl were 25, or even 21, nobody would have batted an eye. Even if she is of legal age, there’s still a large emotional maturity gulf that leaves too much potential for exploitation. There’s a lot of growing up that happens in the late teen years. Think about how different people are from their senior year in high scool to their senior year in college.
I’m really working hard for a Scotts Turf Builder joke about a 17 year old Scottish schoolgirl here, guys.
There’s only a little bit of grass on the field, so lay more seed.
The Mighty Wrecklahr really loves where you two are going with this.
I choose to view as Droit du seigneur for the #YOLO generation.
I really don’t think that’s enough evidence to believe it’s viral marketing. People delete their social media accounts after getting involved in a “scandal” all the time, and James Franco has a movie coming out every month.
The Mighty Wrecklahr can't understand you baktag terrans. How in Kahless' Krusty Kumsock can your society even bat an eye if the "girl" is 16+?
The age of consent in Iowa is 16, with a close-in-age exemption for those aged 14 and 15, who may engage in sexual acts with partners less than 4 years older.
Boosh. They will do anything to keep them fuckers from fucking their cousins/sisters.
If Franco’s whole terrible performance-art history was a long con so that people would look the other way when he tried to pick up 17-year olds, then I’d have to bow down to my new master.
Franco hits on girl through social media who is almost 18 and people go nuts. Paul Walker was dating his girlfriend when she was 15 and people don’t bring it up.
I still believe this is all a hoax or some art project.
In Paul Walker’s defense: that girl nailed the “hot librarian” look. He was only human.
Should we mention Mark Sanchez? Cuz taco was pretty much encouraged to bang highschool girls. I think Rex Ryan kept him around for an extra season just to hear the stories.
Deleting her instagram points at it not being a viral marketing ploy. Anyone who’s instagram blew up over this would either delete it or try to ride it for some fame-whore-y reason. If the Instagram was still there and “ignoring” the backlash that she must be receiving then I’d cry dicknose.
You also forgot…
[youtu.be]
Sorry to step on your post! Great minds think alike, I always say.
People keep speculating this is a promo for Palo Alto, but I think Franco is taking the long view, and this is actually viral marketing for an upcoming film, co-directed by Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, with music by Jerry Lee Lewis, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap* and R. Kelly, starring Franco and CGI-Paul Walker.
[www.youtube.com]
the asterisk goes with the video link, duh
Well damn, DanceGrooves beat me to it. Guess that’ll teach me to take so long typing a post.
Don’t forget that Elmo is probably somehow involved.
Thanks for the love for Winger. :)
I think “viral marketing!” Has become the new way of lying instead of “I was… JOKING!” For celebrities caught in abhorrent behavior.
And if it is “viral marketing” there’s gotta be a better way to go viral than creeping on a teenage girl. Which is why I don’t think it actually is viral marketing.
Can we just skip ahead to the inevitable conclusion of this – Franco hiring Sarah Slocumb as his social media coordinator?
You guys remember that movie “Jailbait” on MTV? I have very fond memories of that movie, and of Fenix TX, who had the main song on the soundtrack for that ish.
I remember. I added it to the long list of things that MTV et al were shoving in my eyes and ears during my teen years that I was supposed to like but simply didn’t lol.
I just wish the internet would stop cockblocking James Franco.
If it was a hoax its kind of risky. I mean, people will probably be bringing this up years from now “remember when Franco tried to bang a 17 year old?”.
That’s why I believe this to be real. I am not sure what is worse. Trying to bang a 17 year old or PRETENDING to try and bang a 17 year old.