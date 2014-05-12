James Franco Finds The Wrong Man’s Money In The ‘Good People’ Trailer

It’s all fun and dick-nosing until a serious gangster shows up to kill James Franco in the new trailer for Good People. Franco plays a down-on-his-luck (but presumably artistic) husband who is facing eviction from the home that he shares with his wife, played by Kate Hudson, and things only seem to get worse when they discover that their downstairs tenant is really smelly because he’s dead. But hold on, is that money in a bag in the ceiling of his basement apartment? You bet your ass it is, and now it’s time for Franco and Hudson to reconsider this whole life of debt routine and start living like royalty.
Unfortunately, before they’ll get to have an awesome clothes shopping montage, set to a cover of “I’m Too Sexy” or “Sharp-Dressed Man” by Katy Perry, they’re going to need to explain to the police why they lied, as they try to not get their asses killed by the gangster they also lied to, since he’s hunting them down to take his £220,000 out of their behinds.
Pretty sure this is called ‘Shallow Grave’ and was made 10+ years ago by Danny Boyle.
Actually, it was called ‘Money For Nothing’ starring John Cusack that came out before Shallow Grave.
And before that, i’m sure it was called something else.
Being broke, finding a bag of money, and being persued by the owners of that money is a tale as old as time.
How could “A Simple Plan” go so wrong?
No Country For Old Dicknoses
It’s all fun and dick-nosing until someone puts an eye out.
“he’s hunting them down to take his £220,000 out of their behinds.”
Question: did James put 50% in his arse and Kate put 50% in her arse, or was it divided up in some other way?
Comment: EWWWWW, ass money.
[www.youtube.com]
“£220,000 out of their behinds.” Sounds like a buttload of money…[www.youtube.com]
I always knew that there would be a day where I would be able to make a 2gether reference on Uproxx, and today is that day.
ugh, James Franco makes Kate Hudson look good at acting by comparison.