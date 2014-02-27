James Franco Got Hella Steinbeck Paperbacks Tho

Pictured: The reason I could never dislike James Franco, no matter how much he defends Shia Labeouf. Today is John Steinbeck’s birthday (as a rural Central Californian, Steinbeck is probably our second proudest export, behind Kevin Federline). Not sweating his unconscionable Oscar snub, Mr. Franco showed off his stacks o’ Steinbeck paperbacks in tribute.

OF MICE AND MENz!!!! – HAPpY B-DAY JOHN STEINBECK – from your CALiFORNIA SoN! – JIMMY – TELL ME ABOUT DEM RABBITS!!!!

Or, to put it another way, LOOK! AT MY LIT!

Shine on, Dicknose, you wacky bastard.