James Franco Got Hella Steinbeck Paperbacks Tho

Pictured: The reason I could never dislike James Franco, no matter how much he defends Shia Labeouf. Today is John Steinbeck’s birthday (as a rural Central Californian, Steinbeck is probably our second proudest export, behind Kevin Federline). Not sweating his unconscionable Oscar snub, Mr. Franco showed off his stacks o’ Steinbeck paperbacks in tribute.
OF MICE AND MENz!!!! – HAPpY B-DAY JOHN STEINBECK – from your CALiFORNIA SoN! – JIMMY – TELL ME ABOUT DEM RABBITS!!!!
Or, to put it another way, LOOK! AT MY LIT!
Shine on, Dicknose, you wacky bastard.
I feel like I’m supposed to be figuring out some kind of coded message based on his capitalization. Is that how the kids are Instagramming these days?
Heh, it looks like that was a response to Chris O’Dowd’s tweet a bit earlier. They’re doing Of Mice and Men on Broadway.
@Your Moms Box I’m going to see this in a month or so. I am ready for anything. I’m ready for Franco to shoot O’Dowd in the head with a real loaded gun (oMaM Spoiler Alert!). I’m ready for Franco to actually be playing the girl in the red dress. Everything is on the table.
in honor of Steinbeck, can we all agree to stop using the word “hella” drives me crazy
It’s a terrible word that should only be used sarcastically, such as in this headline.
Emergerd Sternberk!
Franco is likeable.
He prove sense of humor by not taking himself too seriously.
MAKIN’ IT RAIN ON THEM BOOKSTORES
Most days I can’t tell whether or not I want to stab Franco. Today isn’t one of those days.
There isn’t a more iconic motorboating scene than the end of Grapes of Wrath. FRANCO KNOWS WHATS UP
He has at least three copies of “Of Mice and Men” there.