James Franco Posted A Naked Selfie On Instagram Which Was Quickly Removed

Oh hey, James Franco is being weird again. It’s still unclear as to whether Franco is trolling us in a Joaquin Phoenix kind of way or is heading into darker, Shia LaBeouf waters, but this photo — which was posted to Instagram early this morning and then removed shortly thereafter — isn’t clearing anything up.

Also unclear is whether or not Franco himself realized that maybe posting a naked photo of himself covering his dick with his hand was a bad thing or if Instagram did. Either way, as a wise man once said: “You can’t take something off of the internet. It’s like trying to take pee out of a swimming pool.”

As such, here is a naked James Franco for your viewing enjoyment. You’re welcome!

(Via Jezebel)