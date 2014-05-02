James Franco Posted A Naked Selfie On Instagram Which Was Quickly Removed

Oh hey, James Franco is being weird again. It’s still unclear as to whether Franco is trolling us in a Joaquin Phoenix kind of way or is heading into darker, Shia LaBeouf waters, but this photo — which was posted to Instagram early this morning and then removed shortly thereafter — isn’t clearing anything up.
Also unclear is whether or not Franco himself realized that maybe posting a naked photo of himself covering his dick with his hand was a bad thing or if Instagram did. Either way, as a wise man once said: “You can’t take something off of the internet. It’s like trying to take pee out of a swimming pool.”
As such, here is a naked James Franco for your viewing enjoyment. You’re welcome!
(Via Jezebel)
How is that naked? I wanted to see some frank and beans. You disappoint me, Stacey.
Tong, this is usually the time I make a “good fuck” joke, but I’ve got nothing this time lol.
How did you not go with “Franco Beans” there? That flabbergasts me. I am flabbergasted.
Needs to know definition of “naked.” And WTF stickers are on the back of his phone? Looks like my 8 year old daughter’s cell phone.
listen, I know this is gonna be hard to hear, but if your 8 year old daugher has a cell phone (fuck) and it has WTF stickers on it (nice work btw) then she most certainly going to know what penis tastes like by her 13th birtchday.
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.
this.
13? Coincidentally sounds exactly like the age of girls Franco is trying to attract lately.
This is all starting to make sense.
Its all come full circle
why does he always look so sweaty and disheveled like he has taken a bath in weeks? Is that how Seth likes him?
Looks like he’s been in a sauna fueled by steamed onions and cabbage.
Heroin has a way of making you not care if you’re clean or not. He used to be so good looking, too. I bet he stinks, and Im not talking about his acting skills. ZING!!
Because hipsters.
Between “nude photos” where chicks don’t show T&A or Vag, and now this from the male gender, I think by 2017 “Nude pics” will just mean “not dressed as you’d appear in public” lol.
Never Nudes are real, as are dr. who are Anal-rapists.
What a fat ass.
Needs more gaping asshole.
Isnt he rich??? His bathroom looks the same size as mine.
Weird that i noticed but all these stupid celebs that instagram their “fab” lives. I cant help but think im happier in life than this dude, taking semi nude pics and looking sad/sexy.
That IS your bathroom.
ridiculous chest hair. a bar of hair. a hairbar.
He appears to be wearing Tommy John underwear. This is a shrewd marketing ploy.
A cadaver tendon reinforcing the waistband?
Wait, Tommy John underwear is a thing?
Yes, it is revolutionary. It has a horizontal (rather than vertical) dick escape mechanism. This frees Willie quicker and easier. It is also outrageously expensive for dude’s underwear.
Ibliked it better when his dick was on his nose.
HAHA. CLASSIC FRANCO!
Pathetic chest hair.
My first instinct from viewing this photo is that he just got through banging a 17 year old in her parents house and is taking selfies of himself with her phone.
I’m not trying to be humorous. I think that’s exactly what we’re witnessing.
Giving Lohan a taste of what she can never allegedly have again.
The internet is written in ink.
His chest is like a parking lot for the hair limo and its adorable nipple wheels. Also, like most limos, I would like to set it on fire.