James Franco to Host Oscars With Arm Trapped Under Anne Hathaway

James Franco and Anne Hathaway have been confirmed as hosts for the 83rd Academy Awards telecast on February 27th, 2011.
“James Franco and Anne Hathaway personify the next generation of Hollywood icons— fresh, exciting and multi-talented. We hope to create an Oscar broadcast that will both showcase their incredible talents and entertain the world on February 27,” said telecast producers Bruce Cohen and Don Mischer in a statement.
Aussie actor Hugh Jackman, the popular host of the 2009 ceremony, turned down an offer to host next year’s show due to scheduling conflicts for the filming of his “X-Men” prequel. [NYPost]
Ouch, Hugh Jackman’s sloppy seconds. I like Franco and Hathaway alright, but come on. People like to get excited about this stuff, but let’s face it: past Oscars have been hosted by brilliant unscripted comedic minds at the top of their game (Jon Stewart, Dave Letterman) and some of the best comedians of all time (Chris Rock, Steve Martin), and it’s never been all that exciting. You think a couple decent comedic actors are going to change that? No. It’s an impossible job. Make one Jude Law joke and Sean Penn cries like a little girl. And what’s comedy without Jude Law jokes? Nazi Germany, that’s what. No thanks, Hitler.
To be fair, Letterman’s hosting job was exciting in a wow, he’s *really* fucking this up kind of way.
