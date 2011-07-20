James Franco sold someone air for $10,000

You might remember last month when I told you about one of James Franco’s latest ventures, the Museum of Invisible Art. The idea behind it was that you could sell a person an idea for a piece of art without going through the trouble of actually producing anything. Basically, the stoner’s dream. Or as they explained it…
When you contribute to this Kickstarter project, you are not buying a visible piece of art! You will not receive a painting or a film or a photograph in your mailbox. What you will receive is something even more fascinating: The opportunity to collaborate in an act of artistic creation. You will receive a title card with a description of a piece of art, as well as a letter of authentication. You may mount this card on a blank wall in your home or gallery. What comes next is up to you!
Now, according to NPR, Franco has actually sold a piece. Or an idea for a piece. Okay, I’m not 100% clear on how this works, but it was called “Fresh Air,” and to Aimee Davidson, it was worth $10,000. Here are the words that $10 grand bought:
“A unique piece, only this one is for sale. The air you are purchasing is like buying an endless tank of oxygen. No matter where you are, you always have the ability to take a breath of the most delicious, clean-smelling air that the earth can produce. Every breath you take gives you endless peace and health. This artwork is something to carry with you if you own it. Because wherever you are, you can imagine yourself getting the most beautiful taste of air that is from the mountain tops or fields or from the ocean side; it is an endless supply.”
And you’re going to need it, because wherever you are, I’m guessing the air near you is thick with farts. Besides the above words and “an entire wing of the [possibly imaginary?] museum named in your honor,” Davidson also got “invited to the after-party if you are in New York City in November of 2011,” so I guess that’s something.
Now, if you thought that description smelt of farts, wait till you hear her explanation of why she bought it…
“As a new media producer, I identified with the ideology of the project and was particularly inspired by the sentence, “We exchange ideas and dreams as currency in the New Economy.”
Social media, which is integral to “the New Economy” of the Internet, post Web 2.0, has revolutionized how artists create, promote and sell their works of art. I felt that the act of purchasing “Fresh Air” supported my thesis about a concept I term “you-commerce,” which is the marketing and monetization of one’s persona, skills, and products via the use of social media and self-broadcasting platforms, like Franco’s use of the crowd funding platform Kickstarter to fund the Museum of Non-Visible Art. Essentially, I wanted to put my money where my mouth is.” [HuffingtonPost via NPR]
Wow. While I almost always enjoy Franco’s weirdness, because whether he’s conscious of it or not (and he does seem to be, at least sometimes), it’s usually hilarious, there were at least four phrases in that blockquote that legitimately made me want to kill myself. “Dreams as currency.” “You-Commerce.” Puke puke puke puke puke puke. Ugh, I need some fresh air. Crap, but I don’t have ten grand! Ooh, maybe I could figure out a way to sell someone fresh air– BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHMM.
DICKNOSE’D AGAIN! CURSE YOU, FRANCO!
[original interview via HuffPo]
Someone named “Aimee” is a pretentious queef bag? Naw.
Ahaha, that Franco. So predictably unpredictable. Next thing you know, he’ll be gay-raping dudes in NYC.
“Essentially I wanted to put my money where my mouth is”
This is a poor attempt to say she wants some of Franco’s dicknose, if you ask me.
“Essentially, I wanted to put my mouth where his farts are.”
I just might join the terrorists.
“As a new media producer …”
Die in a fire.
When I want to give Franco the benefit of the doubt I think he’s showing how patently absurd the art world is these days. When I don’t, I want him to die slowly roasting over an open flame smothered in 7 herbs and spices that I might take his power whilst savoring the flavors of my bounty. Okay, I mainly just want to cannibalize Franco.
Well at least her retarded decision only cost her 10 grand, unlike the producers of Green Lantern…
HA HAAA, RELEVANT!
The Mighty Feklahr would prefer a card that reads something like:
Humiliated Dry-Dick Forcibly Butt-Raped Worthless-Vessel-of-a-Human-Whore-Woman is dry-dicked forcibly butt-raped humiliated. #MLIT
…oh, The Mighty One just assumes Franco is drunkexpatwriter, cuz that baktag is a dicknose.
Oh the inanity!
“This dumb bitch is so f*&^ing pretentious someone should charge her a buttload of money just to breath f*&^ing oxygen.” – eerily prophetic quote from Aimee’s yearbook.
When I want to give Franco the benefit of the doubt I think he’s showing how patently absurd the art world is these days. I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Andromeda2002 on–s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
And you’re going to need it, because wherever you are, I’m guessing the air near you is thick with farts.
Bravo… just, Bravo. (*fingersnap claps*)
One of these days James Franco is going to OD on toothpaste. And instead of leaving behind a suicide note, it’ll be an artist’s statement.
His museum stole it’s whole concept from my blog;
The “Quotable” Scott Smith
“Think of it as a comic strip, without all of the distracting artwork.” -Scott Smith
[kickthosechickens.blogspot.com]
Update on the Kickstarter Non-Visible Art sale from the summer: I never received anything for $10 000 and got a refund from my bank: [www.youtube.com]
This is a late response but I just saw this piece of article and felt I had to respond.
I put it to you Aimee that you are a complete fraud and only used James Franco name to further your own goals. You specifically forgot to mention in any of your youtube videos/feedbacks that you didn’t actually purchase anything associated under James Franco sale but selected to buy a completely different piece of Kickstarter Non-Visible Art, which you have now been fully refunded.
See everyone James response: [www.youtube.com]
Again, James makes it perfectly clear he has no association with this woman Aimee Davison and she didn’t purchase the $10 000 from his particular sale.
The purpose of you going around attacking James Franco was so unnecessary, but I understand you must have been desperate for free press but only looked a fool and extremely untrustworthy for any kind of business. You were also lucky that James Franco didn’t sue you, he’s a nicer person than I would have been.