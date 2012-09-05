James Franco’s NYU professor is suing him

You may remember back in December former NYU professor
Santana is seeking unspecified monetary damages in the Manhattan Supreme Court civil action against Franco. The ex-instructor, who has already sued NYU, blasted Franco for making “disparaging and inaccurate public statements.”
“When the suit was filed against him, Mr. Franco initially took the high road and said nothing,” said Matthew Blit, Santana’s lawyer. “Unfortunately, he could not help himself once his new movie [‘The Broken Tower’] was being released.”
Franco, who missed 12 of Santana’s 14 directing classes, had told reporters Santana was “awful,” adding, “I didn’t feel like I needed to waste my time with a bad teacher.”
“No teacher will ever be fired from NYU for giving a student a ‘D,’ ’’ Franco told several media outlets in April. “He wasn’t fired, he was asked not to come back after three years because they didn’t think he was a good teacher.”
“He is not going to be hired at another institution,” Franco charged in another interview.
“Whoever was in Clint Eastwood’s chair at the Republican National Convention was more present than Mr. Franco was in my classes,” José Angel Santana told The Post.
*flies by in biplane, twirling mustache, scarf trailing in the breeze* OOOOOOOOOOhhhhhhhh snaaaaaaaaaap…
Franco is “a bully,’’ said the ex-adjunct professor. “He uses the bully pulpit of his celebrity to punish anyone who doesn’t do his bidding.”
Is it redundant to assume a drama professor is being a bit dramatic? I find anyone who uses the phrase “bully pulpit” tends to be at least slightly full of it, and he’s edging dangerously close to “HE’S TRYING TO DESTROY ME!” territory. For their part, NYU claims Santana wasn’t fired, his contract simply wasn’t renewed.
“I didn’t deserve to be on the receiving end of those falsehoods,” said Santana, who has been a teacher since 1979 and was earning $70,000 when he was fired in September 2011.
“I was outraged that someone with his attendance record at NYU had the audacity to make those statements.”
He insisted he was only doing his job while other star-struck professors “bent over backwards to create a Franco-friendly environment.” [NYPost]
As I never tire of reminding you, I was a fellow student of Franco’s in the MFA program at Columbia (*fluffs ascot, puffs pipe*), and while I never had a class with him, rumors of his poor attendance were rampant. But that will happen when you try to get MFA’s in writing from Columbia and Brooklyn College, an MFA in film from NYU, work towards a Ph.D. at Yale and God knows what else, all within the space of a few years, all while maintaining a busy schedule of filming gay sex and naked BMX riding with Harmony Korine. It’s also hard to deny James Franco being buddy-buddy with the NYU faculty when he’s going around starring in their crappy-looking movies. But I’m pretty sure you don’t get to sue every student who says you were a bad teacher. You want to talk bullying? I once pulled into the teacher’s lot at a middle school I was substitute teaching at (don’t ask) and the car next to me had “FAG” keyed into the door. If a guy making 30 grand doesn’t complain about getting punched while he tries to teach math to delinquents, maybe don’t act like the world owes you an income for teaching acting to people who are already famous movie stars. Wait! You’re telling me deciding who gets to teach at the NYU film and acting school is largely political?? Quick, someone unclutch my fingers from my pearls!
How where they racist towards him?… Seriously, I am asking because I cannot tell what ethnic group this guy falls under to properly slur him.
Dont look at his name, it ruins my already terrible joke.
“I was a classmate of Franco’s… and while I never had a class with him.” Sir, that is brilliance and I shall be using your type of logic at every opportunity.
I know, I know, but how else do you say it? A “program-mate?” I changed it to a “fellow student,” but that’s not quite right either, since it doesn’t necessarily mean we were there at the same time.
Just say lover and be done with it.
“Franco was in the same year as me at Columbia”? I don’t know, that’s how I phrased it when I went to undergrad.
I’m sure there’s some dickishness on both sides here, but missing 12 of 14 classes and then acting like it’s the other guy’s fault that you bombed is pretty freaking lazy.
Besides, if the class isn’t worth your clearly precious time, then DROP IT.
I don’t think he blamed him, I think he was more like “Yeah, I got a D, so what?”
Sounds like he went twice and decided it wasn’t worth his time. My question is how do you even get credit when you missed 85% of the classes?
Vincey and Franco sitting in a tree
D-I-K-nose-I-N-G
A lot of college courses I took didn’t have an attendance requirement or if they did it was not a significant portion of the grade as to fail you for missing it. Now missing an exam or paper was another matter.
Point taken, Vince. Can I still call him a dick, though?
My university had a pretty strict attendance policy. Like, miss-too-many-classes-and-you-automatically-fail strict. Most professors were pretty cool and would let you make it up with extra work, within reason. But still.
I don’t recall attendance being required, but maybe it depends on the size of the class. A big lecture, nobody is going to notice (unless you’re the most famous person in the class); a seminar, any absence is noticeable. But yeah, saying “he never came to my class! Which he thought was terrible!” sort of explains itself.
Oh, certainly. At this point, it seems pretty clear that his obsessive need for validation from academia is pathological.
Wouldn’t attendance be a pretty important part of a drama class? Isn’t pretty much everything there based on performances?
Sir, Franco just called from Pismo Beach, he said there’s no possible way he could’ve dicknosed you.
Looks like Franco forgot bros before hoes. Red is disappointed.
The professor needs to call in his cousin, Juelz, to handle this business.
I know nothing of these Univere-it-eeze of which you speak. I learned on the streets, playin’ tha game!
Had to stop when a bus drove by and the breeze blew away park place and all the expensive properties.
Thug life!
Franco has no beef here, Santana gives D-List celebs a “D,” C-list celebs a “C,” B-list celebs a “B,” and A-List celebs an “A.”
Lindsay Lohan? He called her up in front of the class and punched her in the stomach.
Rule #1: You do not dicknose a dicknoser.
I’d like to see Nick Nolte suplex Franco and then recite some Hamlet.