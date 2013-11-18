James Toback says Robert Downey was only interesting after “sucking 200 d-cks for crack.”

James Toback, who previously wrote Bugsy, Love and Money, The Gambler, and directed the documentary Tyson, among other things, who’s one of the all-time windiest Hollywood blowhards, recently made a documentary with Alec Baldwin called Seduced and Abandoned. The idea of the film was that he and Alec Baldwin would pitch a film to financiers at Cannes, purportedly a riff on Last Tango in Paris called Last Tango in Tikrit, a freaky sex comedy starring Alec Baldwin and some to-be-named Hollywood starlet (at one point Neve Campbell) romping around Iraq doing unspeakable things to each other. They would film these pitch meetings to document “the ups and downs of trying to get a movie made in the age of the blockbuster,” as ThePlaylist describes it.
Basically, Toback expects you to be shocked at the venal shallowness of the movie business based on it not wanting to give him $40 million to make a gross sex movie. Ever the charmer, Toback recently did an interview with ThePlaylist in which he basically says that Robert Downey Jr. is more interesting now that he’s sucked dicks for crack. I mean, I think? You figure it out:
Right. Several times during the movie you’re seen pitching new more commercially viable leads, changing the plot and basically making any compromise to get the movie made.
Let me tell you a story. “Two Girls And A Guy” [Toback’s 1997 film starring starring Robert Downey Jr., Heather Graham and Natasha Gregson Wagner] grew out of very specific circumstances. I wanted to make a movie. I hadn’t made a movie in a while and was getting restless. Downey [was just] getting out of prison and knowing most of those guys—it’s true of Mike Tyson too—when they’re getting out of prison is the best time to get them.
In the case of someone like Downey, who was filled with these sort of precious cute fake mannerisms, they’re purged of them. You know now Downey can’t have an authentic moment if you f*cking sit there for three weeks. He’s not capable of it. He goes on Jimmy Kimmel, everything’s f*cking air, it’s all, “Yes maybe that could be. I was with the Mrs. the other day…” I mean everything is just completely phony bullshit from beginning to end. But right after 11 months of prison with about 200 dicks sucked in return for a lot of crack, you know there’s a totally different reality and that Downey is fascinating to watch. [ThePlaylist]
Speaking of different realities, I’d be interested to experience the reality where Robert Downey Jr. is all inauthentic air and James Toback is a candid straightshooter, just to see what it’s like in that guy’s brain for a few minutes. It’s the same kind of brain that thinks, “Can you believe these proles only want to see comic books and superhero movies while my awesome pitch about Alec Baldwin fisting Neve Campbell on the Tigris languishes on the vine?!”
I’ve re-read the question and answer ten times or so now trying to figure out how Toback got from the challenges of movie-making to Robert Downey Jr. sucking dick for crack, and the sucking-dick-for-crack thing just seems to be an out growth of Toback’s tendency to take any relatively straightforward question and turn it into a long, self-serving story with at least three random name drops that prove what a genius he is. The twist ending of Seduced and Abandoned is that James Toback had conversations with at least 10 people and none of them ended up stabbing themselves in the eye with a shrimp fork.
He lost me at Neve Campbell is a starlet.
I’d call any guy, gay or straight, who can suck 200 dicks in 11 months, Iron Man.
I’d call him Iron Jaw Muscles.
I would call him Sir.
Take away the suit and what are you?
Genius, billionaire, playboy, cocksucker.
I’d call him later on today.
I would call him dad.
Hey cool Richard Dreyfus and a La-Z-Boy recliner had a kid.
I was going to say he looks like James Lipton Meets Jabba the Hut.
I feel that you can both win here.
He looks like an eggplant that wants to hurt me.
Maybe Paul Giamatti with a… no that dude just totally looks like Paul Giamatti. Also he’s giving us the jerk-off hand.
James Lipton and Orson Wells!
We should all hang out together online somewhere.
K-Fed and Older, Fatter, James Spader
“a freaky sex comedy starring Alec Baldwin and some to-be-named Hollywood starlet (at one point Neve Campbell) … doing unspeakable things to each other.”
I can see why Alec Baldwin would have signed on for this film.
I can also see why Neve Campbell dropped out.
It’s that episode of South Park where Shitter is a telepathic social media network and it’s just Cartman and Alec Baldwin’s sexual escapades.
“The twist ending of Seduced and Abandoned is that James Toback had conversations with at least 10 people and none of them ended up stabbing themselves in the eye with a shrimp fork.”
Did any of them end up masturbating with shrimp?
The scene where he and Brett Ratner had a meeting of the pudgy minds made me sad that we have yet to develop fedora-seeking drones.
He went all Rob Ford in the interview.
Hey guys, your thesis only works if the idea (movie pitch) is actually good. If you stack the deck against anyone investing by throwing out a ridiculous, even gross idea you prove nothing. “You see, they wouldn’t invest in my Dick Van Dyke masturbation video! Hollywood is dead!”
“Two Girls and a Guy” is a pile of shit made tolerable by one decent sex scene. Go away, you giant purple weirdo.
I was suckered into it on HBO because I had nothing to do and Natasha Gregson Wagner seemed to be playing someone who leaned toward girls.
I’d have been better off downloading porn.
200 dicks…at the same time?
In a row?
Hey, try not to suck any dick on the way through the parking lot!
No time for love Dr. Jones.
RDJ’s cell had 250 sketched wieners on the wall. 200 of them were crossed out.
200 dicks is less impressive when you figure out Toback had at least twice as many pies in the same amount of time.
I don’t know if this makes me interesting or not, but I’d suck 200 dicks for a McRib.
That’s just sad.
What’s a McRib?
There should be website or mailing list that heralds the return of the McRib.
Because McRib. Not, uh, because Chino… MCRIB!
1997, Robert Downey Jr. escaped from Shawshank prison. All they found of him was a set of muddy clothes, a bar of soap, and 200 dicks, all damn near worn down to the nub. I remember thinking it would take a man six hundred years to suck 200 dicks. Old Robert did it in less than 11 months.
Heh. Fellatio is always better when narrated by Morgan Freeman. True story.
“Black and White” involved Wu-Tang and scene where Mike Tyson slaps the shit out of RDJ. How it still somehow managed to be one of the worst films ever made boggles my brain.
I like the idea of a documentary where they start out with one movie concept, and at the end show you what Hollywood did to it. I just wish it was by someone more centered.
Booooooooooring. Most of the scripts that end up at the studio before getting tweaked are rarely that good anyways. Screenwriters have to write so many to even have a shot at selling one, it’s really more about the high concept value. Few are the ones that get untouched such as the Coen Bros.
“while my awesome pitch about Alec Baldwin fisting Neve Campbell on the Tigris languishes on the vine”
Goddamn it Vince, you genius.
Except I wept more than I laughed. Fight on, Toback!
Alec is going to need more than a stick of butter to make that happen.
Haha, exactly where I went with that. I just watched that the other day and remember Katie Gertz being a better actress when I was a child.
Seduced and Abandoned made me feel way more abandoned than seduced. As soon as I saw their pitch I knew the ending. It’s as if Tobak and Baldwin were running around Cannes like “Come on you guys.”
If didn’t help that at like every other meeting, Baldwin and Toback would start off by talking a bunch of shit about modern movies and modern cinemas… To film executives…
Also you can’t talk constant shit about modern cinema and then be like “my good friend, Bret ratner”
“Well, that’s 200 dicks worth of method acting that money cant buy”..said Daniel Day-Lewis.
Sounds like someone has his dick in a knot for not being one of the 200 of dicks sucked.
I wonder if this Homer Nixon is any relation.
I don’t mean to sound like Captain Obviouso here, but what guy WOULDN’T be more interesting after sucking 200 dicks?
Doesn’t matter what for. I mean, it’s 200 dicks.
200 Dicks, at the same time !?!?!
At least RDJ sucked those dicks for a good reason. It’s not like he’s some kind of fag.
“Ohh how I’d like to be in that number, when RDJ goes sucking dicks”
“No one cared who I was until I sucked 200 dicks.”
So that is why Bane wears that mask.
Bonus points because Tom Hardy can be pretty fucking fey.
James Kojak sucks a bag of 200 lollydicks
Am I the only one that kinda sorta agrees with Toback’s point that RDJ seems inauthentic when you see him making public appearances, be it Leno, Conan, etc..? He always gives me the impression that what is supposed to be his personality is just a character. He’s such an insanely good actor that it seems like there is no real him. Similar to what Christian Bale said about Tom Cruise when he was explaining what he based Patrick Bateman in American Psycho on. Something along the lines of “he’s empty behind the eyes.” Yeah I know, I make no sense.