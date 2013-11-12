Jason Statham Is Replacing Daniel Craig In The ‘Layer Cake’ Sequel

It has been nine years since Daniel Craig played the unnamed protagonist in Layer Cake and 13 years since author J.J. Connolly’s debut was first published, which means that we have been long overdue for a sequel to answer our most pressing question. If you don’t know what that question is because you haven’t watched Layer Cake, you need to drop whatever you’re doing right now – including tending to a small child or performing brain surgery – and watch it, because it’s a great film. Then come back and react appropriately to the big news about the sequel, Viva la Madness.
According to Deadline, Jason Statham and his producing partner, Steve Chasman, have acquired the rights to Connolly’s follow-up novel, Viva la Madness, through their company, SJ Pictures, and that basically means that Statham, not Craig, will play the unnamed retiree in the sequel, as he will be “looking for a beach to land on in retirement, but instead he gets involved with trans-Atlantic drug deals, money laundering, high-tech electronic fraud, London lowlifes and Venezuelan drug cartels.” Add to that the fact that Matthew Vaughn probably won’t return to direct, and this is some pretty lousy news, blokes.
But I guess that’s just the facts of life.
Ummmmmm……. how? Trying to avoid spoilers for the first movie, but…… uh…… how?
That’s what I thought but then I realized I was thinking of Gangster No.1. Then I realized all I remember about Layer Cake is Sienna Miller. Which is okay.
So… what Kazoshay is going to say.
The ending was ambiguous but yeah, I had the same thought, this kind of blunts that ballsy choice.
I guess this book addresses it though.
Funny enough all I remember about Layer Cake is Sienna Miller as well. Her career definitely died at the end.
My girlfriend hates the shit out of Sienna Miller because when she asked me who would be at the top of my “list” I didn’t even hesitate.
All British people look the same anyway.
yeah I thought these were the same guy.
I love that movie but did anyone else have to put the subtitles on for stretches of it? Especially any scene with Michael Gambon in it.
Hopefully George Harris is in it, that tea kettle scene was one of the craziest goddamn things I’ve ever seen.
You need to watch it a dozen times like I did. There are a lot of subtle things about the plot that you miss, plus the dialogue is hard to understand (speaking as an ignorant American).
Yeah, the accents get a bit thick in that one. You don’t need subtitles for my favorite moment, however, when Craig screams, “Fuck!” when the guy rips the tape off his mouth. It gets me every time. It really is a fun movie — one of those that I can’t seem to help watching when it comes on.
So conflicted and intrigued.
Book ends like the film, but SPOILER ALERT he does survive in the book as well. So we can avoid any Crank 2 like intros to this film. Maybe.
More importantly, any word about sazz wagons?
I was in London when marketing for this movie was just starting. The ads in the Underground initially had me thinking that Layer Cake was some techno festival.
Great film. The biggest spoiler in the piece here, though, is that the character is unnamed. That was the part that blew me away the most at the end.
Me too. When he points it out at the end, I was really taken aback. “Holy crap, he’s right. We have no idea who he is.”
Kinda like Tommy Chong always being credited as “man?”
Easily one of my favorite movies. I’ve watched it a dozen times (I dvr’d it before IFC started including commercials). Matthew Vaughn directed the shit out of that movie.
I think this falls under the unnecessary sequel tag.
Unnecessary if Craig is being replaced with The Stath, thats for damn sure.
The layer cake is a lie.