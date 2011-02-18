Jason Sudeikis introduces “Big-Mouth Billy Vagina.”

After the jump, you can watch the red-band trailer for the Farrelly Brother’s Hall Pass, which opens next Friday. Thank God this one’s a little better than the first trailer, because watching the guys who made Kingpin stoop to tired pot-brownie jokes is like watching Mike Tyson get his ass kicked by a white kid outside a Dairy Queen. (Or like seeing anything Ice Cube has done since 2004). This one’s better because at least with the vulgarity included, it has actual punch lines. Broad sex comedy doesn’t work without swear words and crude talk, it just looks like Old Dogs. Now it looks damn near watchable. Not that my hopes are too high. These are the same guys who put Carlos Mencia in their last movie. My favorite part was when the guy who made a living off being Mexican couldn’t do a Mexican accent.
Jason Sudeikis rules.
[via ThePlaylist]
Carlos Mencia was Mexican?!
Paul Blart Presents: Gas Pass.
One week to fart as much as you want. GO!
What the fuck? The only thing not awful in King Pin was Bill Murray.
I loved heartbreak kid and Owen Wilson is one of my favorites. I don’t get why people hate both for some reason. Dignan is an all time great character. The sex scenes in Heartbreak kid are priceless.
I also love rollerblading and fancy coffees…
The sorry thing about movies like this is once you’ve seen the trailer, there go all the best jokes in the film, so don’t bother.
OT: Whenever Vince would play that Limp Bizkit “My Generation” song on the Frotcast, I would get a mental image of Sudeikis’ permed, dancing SNL character dancing to the beat.
Also, “Big Mouth Billy Vagina” would be a good nickname for Miley Cyrus.
Isn’t Joy Behar in this inevitable piece of shit? I’m not saying the woman is useless. She did rescue me from priapism twice.
I’m not saying she has a big vagina, but when he saw Madonna naked, Tony Soprano had a panic attack.