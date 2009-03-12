JAY BARUCHEL IS KENNETH FROM 30 ROCK

Jay Baruchel has signed on to star in Johnny Klutz, about “a lovable loser who’s impervious to pain,” for Waiting writer-director Rob McKittrick (sounds like direct-to-DVD material). I bring it up only because Jay Baruchel seems to get cast in everything now and it’s bugging me. Much like Kenneth from 30 Rock (but admittedly, less annoying) he’s had extremely minor parts in solid ensemble comedy casts (Knocked Up, Tropic Thunder), and now he gets cast as that same character in everything. Do execs really think 30 Rock is funny because of the annoying stupid virgin guy, or that Tropic Thunder was funny because of the nerdy average guy? Because it wasn’t. It was funny because of Robert Downey Jr. in blackface. That I could watch a few more times. This is like a doing an SNL spinoff about Melanie Hutsell.