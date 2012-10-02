McG directing a Costner movie, Jay Chandrasekhar doing Yogi Bear 2

Enjoy some bite-sized trade news:

McG directing Kevin Costner in a Luc Besson-scripted Secret Service movie. Against all odds, McG continues to get work. Sounds like this one’s in the vein of similarly Besson-written titles Taken/Lockout/Colombiana. But even though it’s about a Secret Service agent, it sounds like it won’t tread on C-Tates’ White House Down or its Gerard Butler knockoff. Here’s the synopsis:

The project, according to the companies, “explores a story about Secret Service agent Ethan Runner, who discovers he’s dying and decides to retire in order to reconnect with his estranged family. But when the Secret Service offers him access to an experimental drug that could save his life in exchange for one last assignment, he soon finds himself trying to juggle his family, his mission and the drug’s hallucinatory side effects.” [THR]

Is Maggie Grace going to be in it? Maggie Grace is always inexplicably present in Luc Besson films. Anyway I hope to God “Ethan Runner” is a parkour expert. “My name is Ethan F. Runner, and if it’s money you’re after, I can tell you that I have none. What I do have, is a particular set of skills gained over a lifetime of free running.”



Our buddy Jay Chandrasekhar of Broken Lizard is directing Yogi Bear 2. Is it because he’s Indian? Come on, Yogi isn’t even a real Yogi. That’s racist. Anyway, Warner Bros hired Chandrasekhar to rewrite and direct the sequel to Eric Brevig’s 2010 3D classic about a hungry bear that wears ties. Said a WB spokesperson: “In making a sequel to Yogi Bear, we really wanted to make sure to crush as many souls as possible, the more once-promising the better.” Okay, not really. Whatever, hopefully this was a compromise that brings us one step closer to that Super Troopers sequel. As my grandpa once said, “Errybody gotta make dat papa stack.” [Deadline]

Here’s a new clip from Red Dawn!

I like how you can hear the sound of the parachute ripping above the roar of an entire squadron of planes and a house exploding next door. Must be some parachute!

“What is this?” “…I don’t know.”

Hmm, well I don’t want to stop you two geniuses from trying to figure this out on your own, but I’m guessing by the paratroopers landing on your front lawn that it might be some kind of invasion.

Also, re: “I got no signal!”

