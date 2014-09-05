Jennifer Aniston Is Doing The Blackmailing Now In The ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Trailer

Despite being a pretty humorous movie with a fun but simple premise, Horrible Bosses didn’t leave audiences screaming, “Hey, we need to see what happens to these guys next!” And yet here we are, watching this “Ransom Note” red band trailer for Horrible Bosses 2, which returns Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as three friends who got away with a terrible plan to screw over their titular A-hole employers by eventually exposing Kevin Spacey’s rich dick as a murderer. This time, they’re presumably dealing with the most horrible boss of them all in Cristoph Waltz, and Chris Pine is along for the ride as his douchebag son, who appears to be getting in on the revenge action.
Also returning are Spacey, Jamie Foxx’s Motherf*cker Jones and Jennifer Aniston, the horny dentist who may or may not like to be pooped on. As she corners Bateman and Co. in their hotel room, she gets to flip the script and blackmail them by threatening to call the cops on them unless they “plow” her. You know, I was admittedly skeptical when it came to this sequel, but I’d be lying if I said that “back, face, puss” didn’t get a good laugh out of me.
Cautiously optimistic.
No love for Jonathan Banks?
I don’t think you need a game plan to gang bang Jennifer Aniston.
only in the movies
Sure you do. Dude with the biggest dong gets her mouth to ensure maximum silence.
Charlie Day is the Cameron Diaz of character depth in his roles.
You DO NOT speak ill of Charlie Day.
I’m just gonna assume you’re a huge Cameron Diaz fan.
That’s the only way I can avoid freaking out on you right now.
Tread lightly, Pie.
You do have a point, but… Charlie Day doesn’t look like a formerly hot girl who isn’t aging gracefully and kinda works out too much to the point where she looks like a Brazilian Tranny… So he’s got taht going for him.
Plus he’s kinda funny as the nerd everyone shits on.
I think you mean Charlie Day goes to greater depths than James Cameron, when he gets into his roles. No worries, I sometimes misspell things too.
Charlie Day and Ed Helms have a bet to see who can scream/yell in a high pitch voice the most times.
So far Day has a slight lead.
Imagine a Marvel movie starring Al Pacino, Ed Helms, and Charlie Day.
@Underball – He definitely does not look like a Brazilian tranny (excellent visual btw) … and yeah, he’s funny as hell when he’s the nerd that people shit on, but my god, I can only take the
“WHAT … HEYYYY! NO! WHAT? BAH! BLARF! GHAD! did you just SHIT on me?” schtick for so long.
@dissident – not a fan of Diaz at all … hence why I made the analogy. durh.
I just don’t understand all the praise for him. Even in the movie about fucking LEGOS, he was the same effing wigged-out, batshit crazy, yell at everything character.
That is because he is the wild card. Never speak ill of the King of Rats
The Horrible Bosses movies are the first time I’ve found Jennifer Aniston attractive since Friends. Otherwise she’s been the most bland tabloid darling of all time.
I think its clear your into a certain kind of, how do you say, slutty slutty whore mouth skank.
You know on paper I was totally out, but I’m in after that. It doesn’t look near as horrible as I thought it was going to, plus I can’t really resist Chris Pine’s eyes.
He’s got a great 5head as well.
Nobody can resist Chris Pine’s eyes.
This looks like a “wait for it to be on Redbox” kind of movie.
I would take these 3 over the hangover crew any day of the fucking week.
nothing wrong with the hangover crew, they just xeroxed the same damn script too many times.
I want it to be good, but I know it’s going to be like Hangover 2, which ruined Hangover 1 for me. Can’t wait for We’re the Millers 2. You know it’s coming.
The Hangover 2 was so bad that I have still not watched The Hangover 3.
If Hangover 3 was Hangover 2 and Hangover 2 never had happened, I don’t think there would have been the backlash against Hangover 1. Hangover 3 was admittedly lazy, but it at least wasnt a total remake of the original and that’s more than I can say for Hangover 2.
Pretty sure Jennifer Aniston was blackmailing Charlie Day in the first movie too.