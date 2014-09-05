Jennifer Aniston Is Doing The Blackmailing Now In The ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ Trailer

Despite being a pretty humorous movie with a fun but simple premise, Horrible Bosses didn’t leave audiences screaming, “Hey, we need to see what happens to these guys next!” And yet here we are, watching this “Ransom Note” red band trailer for Horrible Bosses 2, which returns Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and Jason Sudeikis as three friends who got away with a terrible plan to screw over their titular A-hole employers by eventually exposing Kevin Spacey’s rich dick as a murderer. This time, they’re presumably dealing with the most horrible boss of them all in Cristoph Waltz, and Chris Pine is along for the ride as his douchebag son, who appears to be getting in on the revenge action.

Also returning are Spacey, Jamie Foxx’s Motherf*cker Jones and Jennifer Aniston, the horny dentist who may or may not like to be pooped on. As she corners Bateman and Co. in their hotel room, she gets to flip the script and blackmail them by threatening to call the cops on them unless they “plow” her. You know, I was admittedly skeptical when it came to this sequel, but I’d be lying if I said that “back, face, puss” didn’t get a good laugh out of me.