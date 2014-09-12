Jennifer Lawrence And Bradley Cooper Are Back Together (On Horseback!) In ‘Serena’

I’m still not sure whether Silver Linings Playbook was actually any good, or if I was just so taken with the idea that Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence might f*ck that I was willing to put up with anything. They’d be the perfect inaugural pair for the beta for F*ckstarter, our proposed crowdsourcing platform that would pay attractive celebrities we’d like to see together to bang. The makers of Serena apparently knew this, which is why Lawrence and Cooper have been reunited for some kind of classy period piece about timber and hawks.
The film follows newlyweds George (Cooper) and Serena Pemberton (Lawrence) who travel from Boston to the mountains of North Carolina where they begin to build a timber empire in 1929. Serena soon shows herself to be the equal of any man: overseeing crews, hunting rattle-snakes, even saving a man’s life in the wilderness. Together, this king and queen rule their dominion, killing or vanquishing all who stand in the way of their ambitions. But when Serena learns that she can never bear a child, she sets out to murder the woman who bore George a son before his marriage. And when she starts to suspect that George is protecting his illegitimate family, the Pembertons’ intense, passionate marriage begins to unravel as the story moves toward its shocking reckoning.
The project, completed in 2012 and acquired by Magnolia, who haven’t set a US release, was initially set to be directed by Darren Aronofsky, who dropped out and was replaced by Susanne Bier, an award-winning Danish director who I nonetheless remember solely as the director Lars Von Trier trashed when he was comparing himself to Hitler, saying “I don’t have anything against Jews, except Susanne Bier.” One of the best quotes of all time, she should be proud to have been a part of it.
Anyway, this looks… overwrought. But the trailer also sort of implies that Jennifer Lawrence trained that hawk to steal Bradley Cooper’s bastard child, which, if true, would be so awesome that I’d let off Roman candles inside the theater.
Silver linings playbook is really good if you watch it as a deconstruction of the romantic comedy genre, it has all the tropes but is believable because the main characters are insane. That was my understanding of it anyway.
I remember when this film came out in 1952 starring Barbara Stanwyck and Robert Ryan and was directed by Nicholas Ray. I think I’d just as soon go back and watch that version.
The Hipster: 1940’s Classic Edition
Periodster
That was Fritz Lang, bro.
To be honest I was just throwing a few names together for what could have been any one of a number of RKO potboilers, and wasn’t thinking specifically of Clash By Night (which is a way better film than this looks to be). But good call Magic Mike. I’d totally forgotten that was 1952. Would have changed the year so as to not imply I was referring to a real film. I see this as more of a Cattle Queen of Montana type film, and I should have changed Robert Ryan to Sterling Hayden.
Hobbes to Calvin: You misspelled “weltenschaung.”
Must be weird for actors when they have to go out and promote something they did 2 years prior. They probably don’t even remember that much about this movie
Are people waiting for that duo???