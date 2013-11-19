Jennifer Lawrence is ‘catching fire’ in this new American Hustle clip

#Christian Bale #Jennifer Lawrence
Senior Editor
11.19.13 23 Comments

American-Hustle-Jennifer-Lawrence

In case you lost sleep worrying that American Hustle wouldn’t be a feast of sexy actors chewing scenery in vintage costumes, let this new clip put your tired mind at ease. The David O. Russell film about the infamous ABSCAM sting of the 1970s opens December 18th, and in this new clip, Jennifer Lawrence’s microwave does an impression of my loins if I were in the same room as Jennifer Lawrence. That’s when Combover Christian Bale shows up and says “I told you not to put metal in the science oven!”

Because that’s what microwaves were called in the seventies. Microwaves were called science ovens, TVs were called newspaper movies, records were called audio pancakes, and tube tops were called cocaine bibs. It was a simpler time.

This is going to be a good movie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSAMERICAN HUSTLECHRISTIAN BALECLIPSDAVID O RUSSELLJENNIFER LAWRENCESCIENCE OVENS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP