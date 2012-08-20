Jennifer Lopez is making a 3D concert movie

Following in the footsteps of 3D concert pioneers The Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez is planning her own 3D concert movie. Obviously, it’s a pretty big step for that chick from that Fiat commercial. Does Flo from Progressive get one of these next?
Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina, told Extra TV on Saturday that the pop singer is currently filming for a 3D concert film, which will focus on “the last few years in Jennifer’s life as she faced big changes.”
Following in the footsteps of Justin Bieber (Never Say Never) and Katy Perry (Part of Me), the film has the potential to earn box office gold with a 3D look at JLo’s sold-out tours with Enrique Iglesias, her two-season stint judging American Idol and — of course — tumultuous divorce from Marc Anthony, life with her four-year-old twins, and her young relationship with Casper Smart. Bieber’s 2011 3D film has grossed $98 million worldwide; Perry’s 3D documentary, which was only released last month, has already grossed more than $30 million worldwide.
Medina told Extra that JLo’s film will be called Dance Again, the title of her upbeat track with Pitbull and her world tour. According to her manager, the title reflects Lopez’s ability to get back up and “dance again” after life throws her curve balls. [THR]
I hope they explain how she manages to carry on in the face of being fabulously rich and famous and getting paid millions of dollars for doing almost nothing. She’s so, SO brave. What’s her secret? I absolutely must know. I bet it’s both inspiring and life affirming. In all honesty, and I’m not trying to be cute here, when I read this story, my first thought was “wait, Jennifer Lopez plays concerts?” I mean, I suppose I understood theoretically that concerts are the way someone like Jennifer Lopez makes a lot of her money, but thinking directly about a person choosing to go to a Jennifer Lopez concert… whoa, face melter. The idea that enough people to sell out an auditorium are willing to pay 60 bucks to see J-Lo lip synch to crappy dance pop between pant suit changes is more baffling to me than dubstep and pro wrestling put together. I’m probably not the target audience for this film, I guess is what I’m saying.
photo credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com
Undoubtedly done for the reason that all the others made theirs… so they can see themselves in 3D. See, that’s what they call a “built-in audience”.
Is that photo from a press conference?
…and if so was one of the questions, “Miss Lopez, can you confirm the rumors that you masturbate with yellow Hi-Lighters?”
Vince is right. Dubstep wrestling would be the best thing ever.
Does Flo from Progressive get one of these next?
Vince, stop stealing fantasies from my mind.
Don’t be fooled by the IMAX: 3-D camera crew, perma-shitscowl, lack of talent or Janet Reno-esque sex appeal- she’s still Jenny from the block
They should just put the South Park episode in 3D and call it a documentary. Add some extras where she answers questions about her love for tacos.
Wait, are we calling Katy Perry’s movie a success now? Because it’s already at the dollar theater in my town and she’s the worst.
Pretty sure if they make a graph of the sales numbers on those 3D movies the graph starts at the Hannah Montana nonsense and slopes all the way down in hell, ’til it’s touching Satan’s anus.
He’s standing on top of Jennifer Lopez.
Is this the one where the jizz drips from her snatch and right at your face? Deffo worth paying extra for the full 3D experience; 4D with Spy Kids-style scratch and sniff if you can get it.
Nah, up next is the 2Pac hologram, obvs.
But I thought you had to make music to have concerts?
Insider info: I work event security at a certain OC Sports Arena and so I got the honor of working the stage for her show last week. She cancelled the second show for mysterious reasons (aka low ticket sales) and she was hardly the most popular act for the tour even though she was headlining: Enrique Iglesias– who can’t sing for shit but is pretty funny and surprisingly tall– packed the house with how latina women. On a more important note, her ass is indeed GIGANTIC. I couldn’t even figure out if that was a good or bad thing, I was just mesmerized by it.
In conclusion, a 3D concert movie for her is ridiculous.
Who the hell is her target audience? South American plantation owners?
Meester Bince, we go to J-LO concert menana?
If that pic of her is current, I’d rather fuck the snake.
I feel like of you put Hollywood executives in front a giant machine, who’s sole purpose was to chop up puppies, like it had a conveyor belt, with gigantic saw blades, flame throwers, ninja stars flying out, and then told them to feed in a puppy. They would sit and watch this puppy get completely mauled, like, torn to ever loving shit. They would go, “oh my god, let’s never do that again!”.
But then the boss who was standing there would go, “well, last time we fed in a Golden Retriever, maybe it won’t happen with a Yellow Lab.”
The executives would fall over themselves trying to feed a Yellow Lab into this machine, and would still be mystified that the same thing happened, and so the circle continues.
*if you
Commenting on cell phones sucks
IMAX for dat ass or gtfo.
So we’ll be getting “Taco Flavored Kisses” in 3D is what this means?
If we can get the “TIme J-Lo shart on Affleck” story in the 3D, I’ll watch this.
I don’t understand the right side of that photo. Is she made out if wet nerf material?
something something HER BUTT! something 3-D!!!!!!
B-b-but Marc Anthony in 3D! The horror genre could use a kick start.