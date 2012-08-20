Jennifer Lopez is making a 3D concert movie

Following in the footsteps of 3D concert pioneers The Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez is planning her own 3D concert movie. Obviously, it’s a pretty big step for that chick from that Fiat commercial. Does Flo from Progressive get one of these next?

Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina, told Extra TV on Saturday that the pop singer is currently filming for a 3D concert film, which will focus on “the last few years in Jennifer’s life as she faced big changes.” Following in the footsteps of Justin Bieber (Never Say Never) and Katy Perry (Part of Me), the film has the potential to earn box office gold with a 3D look at JLo’s sold-out tours with Enrique Iglesias, her two-season stint judging American Idol and — of course — tumultuous divorce from Marc Anthony, life with her four-year-old twins, and her young relationship with Casper Smart. Bieber’s 2011 3D film has grossed $98 million worldwide; Perry’s 3D documentary, which was only released last month, has already grossed more than $30 million worldwide. Medina told Extra that JLo’s film will be called Dance Again, the title of her upbeat track with Pitbull and her world tour. According to her manager, the title reflects Lopez’s ability to get back up and “dance again” after life throws her curve balls. [THR]

I hope they explain how she manages to carry on in the face of being fabulously rich and famous and getting paid millions of dollars for doing almost nothing. She’s so, SO brave. What’s her secret? I absolutely must know. I bet it’s both inspiring and life affirming. In all honesty, and I’m not trying to be cute here, when I read this story, my first thought was “wait, Jennifer Lopez plays concerts?” I mean, I suppose I understood theoretically that concerts are the way someone like Jennifer Lopez makes a lot of her money, but thinking directly about a person choosing to go to a Jennifer Lopez concert… whoa, face melter. The idea that enough people to sell out an auditorium are willing to pay 60 bucks to see J-Lo lip synch to crappy dance pop between pant suit changes is more baffling to me than dubstep and pro wrestling put together. I’m probably not the target audience for this film, I guess is what I’m saying.

photo credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com