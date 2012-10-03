Jennifer Lopez strips for Jason Statham

Parker, the trailer for which you can watch below, looks like every Jason Statham movie ever, with the added benefit that this one also has Nick Nolte, the Commish, and that lady from the Fiat commercials.
Parker (Jason Statham) is a professional thief who lives by a personal code of ethics: Don’t steal from people who can’t afford it and don’t hurt people who don’t deserve it. But on his latest heist, his crew double crosses him, steals his stash, and leaves him for dead. Determined to make sure they regret it, Parker tracks them to PalmBeach, playground of the rich and famous, where the crew is planning their biggest heist ever. Donning the disguise of a rich Texan, Parker takes on an unlikely partner, Leslie (Jennifer Lopez), a savvy insider, who’s short on cash, but big on looks, smarts and ambition.
And ass. She’s big on looks, smarts, ambition, and ass. Big like Texas. Anyway, as always, I asked my friend The Stath for his commentary.
“At first when dey asked Da Stafe if oy’d be interested in stahrin in a fiwm cawed ‘Pahkah,’ oy fought dey wiz focken jokin, weren’ oy, Tommy. Oy mean if it’s transpor’ering you’re aftah, Da Stafe is obviously da man for da job, innit. You wan’ somefin transpor’ed, caw a transpor’a, ain’ dat roight, Tommy. But pahkin? Whoy on God’s green Earff would da Stafe ‘ave dis flash bloody focken sazz wagon if ‘e wiz only sposed ta pahk it, donnit? But den da cont wiv da script tews me, ‘Oy, Stafe! Pahkah is just da name of da bloke wiv da flash sazz wagon.’ An Da Stafe wiz loike, Oy, why didn’ you tew me dat in da first place, Tommy? Come ta foind out, dis Pahkah ‘as got a particulah set uv skillz, which include, but is not limi’ed to: knobbin’ birds, givin’ conts a frashin, and jumpin from movin ve’icews an comin out unscavved, now don’ oy. On top a dat, Oy get to tew da Spanish bird oo sings dem wankah songs to take ‘er clovves off, an den oy knob ‘er in ‘er granny knickahs. It’s wew kinky.”
Opens 1/25/2013
love the subtle title in the letterbox display…almost forgot the name of the movie
also isnt this the exact same plot of every thief movie, like ever? lets just call this one stealing, the movie
Parker? No wonder it felt like this Transporter movie was going nowhere.
You had me at Nolte and lost me at Lopez.
An Englishman in a cowboy hat!? What will they think of next?
Looks cool! Safe was also good, Statham always delivers…
Get this guy to read some of your Statham posts: [www.youtube.com]
the impression in that video was fantastic. I second this motion
A+ I third this motion.
You know, I actually liked this film when it was Payback, although I’m still not sure why they changed Parker’s name to Porter. And Mel Gibson is, of course, no Lee Marvin.
Probably because Westlake hated any adaptations of his work.
I wish this was The Score, and Lopez played his wife. Only instead of just playing a character who kills herself, she actually did it.
I’m saying I wish Jennifer Lopez was dead, you see.
I always refer to Statham movies as “Statham (year)”. This will be “Statham 2012 part 2”.
This looks good, especially Chiklis. Hopefully that Texan act doesn’t last long because it sounds horrible. I was going to make a joke about “The Italian Job” but it really is all thief movies, not just one-with a hint of “Hang-em High”.
If they could get Jason Statham and Sean Connery into a movie where the focus is “givin’ conts a frashin at ‘Bepridge Farms” I would be one happy mofo.
ok i have to admit, the how do you sleep at night exchange got a chuckle from me
Flash Sazz Waggin’ is the name of my techno band.
It’s weird cuz, I know that clip was only a couple of minutes long, but I’m sure that I just saw the entire movie…
So now instead of driving cars he parks them.
And here I was thinking this would be another Stath/Luc Besson vehicle, called ‘Parkour’.
I looked this up on IMDB, and my fears were confirmed. It is a Westlake adaptation. This makes me disproportionately angry. Payback was the only one of them even close to doing his stories justice. And Ol’ Sazzy doesn’t have it in him to actually pull it off.