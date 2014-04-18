‘Jersey Boys’: Clint Eastwood’s Jukebox Musical Looks… Surprisingly Not Terrible

Jukebox musicals are up there with poetry and magical realism when it comes to me feeling reasonably comfortable disparaging an entire genre, so when I heard Clint Eastwood (???) was directing the film adaptation of Jersey Boys, I kind of figured it would be terrible (Rock of Ages, anyone?). Though I do enjoy the idea of Ol’ One Take Eastwood directing a bunch of elaborate musical numbers sung in falsetto.

But now the trailer is here, and it actually doesn’t look bad. It looks more like a riff on the musician biopic than a campy musical. It comes off downright tolerable, but I guess anything looks pretty good when you’re comparing it to Rock of Ages and Mamma Mia.



John Lloyd Young reprises his Tony Award-winning portrayal of the legendary lead singer of The Four Seasons, Frankie Valli. Erich Bergen stars as Bob Gaudio, who wrote or co-wrote all of the group’s biggest hits. Michael Lomenda and Vincent Piazza star respectively as Nick Massi and Tommy DeVito, two original members of The Four Seasons. Oscar winner Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter”) stars as mobster Gyp DeCarlo. [WeAreMovieGeeks]

So anyway, I’ve been sitting here for twenty minutes trying to think of other Mexican-food related Jersey Boys puns other than “Guac Like A Man.” All I’ve got is “Walk Like A Flan.” The quickest way to get me to watch a musical is to make it a food pun, I guess. What did you do with your morning?