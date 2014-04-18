‘Jersey Boys’: Clint Eastwood’s Jukebox Musical Looks… Surprisingly Not Terrible

Jukebox musicals are up there with poetry and magical realism when it comes to me feeling reasonably comfortable disparaging an entire genre, so when I heard Clint Eastwood (???) was directing the film adaptation of Jersey Boys, I kind of figured it would be terrible (Rock of Ages, anyone?). Though I do enjoy the idea of Ol’ One Take Eastwood directing a bunch of elaborate musical numbers sung in falsetto.
But now the trailer is here, and it actually doesn’t look bad. It looks more like a riff on the musician biopic than a campy musical. It comes off downright tolerable, but I guess anything looks pretty good when you’re comparing it to Rock of Ages and Mamma Mia.
John Lloyd Young reprises his Tony Award-winning portrayal of the legendary lead singer of The Four Seasons, Frankie Valli. Erich Bergen stars as Bob Gaudio, who wrote or co-wrote all of the group’s biggest hits. Michael Lomenda and Vincent Piazza star respectively as Nick Massi and Tommy DeVito, two original members of The Four Seasons. Oscar winner Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter”) stars as mobster Gyp DeCarlo. [WeAreMovieGeeks]
So anyway, I’ve been sitting here for twenty minutes trying to think of other Mexican-food related Jersey Boys puns other than “Guac Like A Man.” All I’ve got is “Walk Like A Flan.” The quickest way to get me to watch a musical is to make it a food pun, I guess. What did you do with your morning?
fuck yes
Four Seasonings
Big Girls Deep Fry
Working My Way Back Chalupa
(Who’s Got) Shat Shorts
It has Lucky Luciano in it. How can it fail?
Seems authentic. You can really smell the dried crappy red sauce on cheap napkins.
I don’t like these musical biographies. No surprises. I mean, you know Frankie Valli’s not going to get all crazy and have the other three Seasons whacked by his mob friends and replaced with three other, practically identical mooks who know how to folla orders and keep their mouths shut except when they’re singing.
Is it technically a jukebox musical if its actually a biography on the performers who originally did the songs? Mamma Mia was about a bunch of WASPs singing ABBA and Rock of Ages was an 80s nostalgia trip, but this is actually about the Four Seasons
Yeah, it just depends if the majority of the music consists of popular songs that have already been released. The original jukebox musical was the Buddy Holly one, which was a bio as well (and also suprisingly didn’t suck).
Do yourself a favor and watch the video for “Who loves you” on Youtube, Four dudes in their 40s, dressed like their extras in Goodfellas and their singing some sweet melodies
“Frankie, the worlds gotta fever. And the only prescription is more of your voice!”
Take a shot everytime they say “reckits”
This is like an offering from a parallel universe where Martin Scorsese was slightly less talented. And also, dicks are where butts should go (however you don’t see that on camera).
Grease
While it is certainly a close call, I think I’d rather watch old people eat soup than see this.
No, it looks terrible.
Got to see an early screening. Clint is ruining his legacy. Felt like 4 hours long. He might have been great on stage, but john lloyd is no film actor. Forgittaboutit!