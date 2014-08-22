Jessica Alba Didn’t Realize She Was A Stripper And Other Things You Might Not Know About ‘Sin City’

Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller have been talking about a sequel to Sin City for nine years, and it’s finally here. More guns, more dames, and undoubtedly more creepy bastards will be showing up in a movie that boasts a cast even more bloated than the first film. There really hadn’t been any movie that looked quite like Sin City prior to 2005. There were already lots of comic book movies of course, but not one that looked as much like a comic onscreen as Frank Miller’s darkly violent film version of the graphic novel.

To help prepare you for the glory of Eva Green, Rosario Dawson, and all the other dames who will likely be trying to kill Joseph Gordon-Levitt, here’s some sinful trivia about the citizens of Sin City.

1. Robert Rodriguez won over Frank Miller by filming “The Customer is Always Right.” Miller was pretty adamant about not releasing the film rights to his comics after being unhappy with the edits to his script on RoboCop 2. Robert Rodriguez was determined to show Miller that he was the right guy to bring the Sin City comics to film and shot Josh Hartnett and Marley Shelton acting out “The Customer is Always Right” to prove his point in 2004. Upon giving him the footage, Rodriguez told Miller “If you like this, this will be the opening to the movie. If not, you’ll have your own short film to show your friends.” The short was then shown to each actor joining the cast so they would know what they were getting into.

2. The Kill Bill swords crossed over to Sin City. Several of the swords used by the Crazy 88s in Kill Bill Vol. 1 were lent to Robert Rodriguez for Miho to use. They may not have been Hatori Hanzos, but they had still seen plenty of battle action.

3. Brittany Murphy filmed all of her scenes in a single day. Brittany Murphy’s character Shellie makes an appearance in all three storylines, but her scenes were small enough that she was able to film all of her parts in just one day.

4. Robert Rodriguez traded a Kill Bill score for a Tarantino directing cameo. Rodriguez is a pretty decent guitar player and wrote a score for buddy Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Vill Vol. 2 for the price of $1. Tarantino agreed to repay the favor by directing the scene with Dwight and Jackie Boy being pulled over by a police car.

5. Sin City is a Chango drinking town. Any Robert Rodriguez movie that features characters swilling on bottles of beer is going to feature his fictional brand of beer Chango. The beer that tastes like piss — because they piss in it — dates back to 1995’s Desperado.

6. Jessica Alba wasn’t fully aware that her character was a stripper. Alba wasn’t fully aware of just how provocative her character Nancy Callahan was in the comics and said no to several scenes in the script that called for nudity. Miller and Rodriguez didn’t think the nudity was important and the scenes were altered.