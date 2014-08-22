Jessica Alba Didn’t Realize She Was A Stripper And Other Things You Might Not Know About ‘Sin City’

To help prepare you for the glory of Eva Green, Rosario Dawson, and all the other dames who will likely be trying to kill Joseph Gordon-Levitt, here’s some sinful trivia about the citizens of Sin City.
1. Robert Rodriguez won over Frank Miller by filming “The Customer is Always Right.” Miller was pretty adamant about not releasing the film rights to his comics after being unhappy with the edits to his script on RoboCop 2. Robert Rodriguez was determined to show Miller that he was the right guy to bring the Sin City comics to film and shot Josh Hartnett and Marley Shelton acting out “The Customer is Always Right” to prove his point in 2004. Upon giving him the footage, Rodriguez told Miller “If you like this, this will be the opening to the movie. If not, you’ll have your own short film to show your friends.” The short was then shown to each actor joining the cast so they would know what they were getting into.
2. The Kill Bill swords crossed over to Sin City. Several of the swords used by the Crazy 88s in Kill Bill Vol. 1 were lent to Robert Rodriguez for Miho to use. They may not have been Hatori Hanzos, but they had still seen plenty of battle action.
3. Brittany Murphy filmed all of her scenes in a single day. Brittany Murphy’s character Shellie makes an appearance in all three storylines, but her scenes were small enough that she was able to film all of her parts in just one day.
4. Robert Rodriguez traded a Kill Bill score for a Tarantino directing cameo. Rodriguez is a pretty decent guitar player and wrote a score for buddy Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Vill Vol. 2 for the price of $1. Tarantino agreed to repay the favor by directing the scene with Dwight and Jackie Boy being pulled over by a police car.
5. Sin City is a Chango drinking town. Any Robert Rodriguez movie that features characters swilling on bottles of beer is going to feature his fictional brand of beer Chango. The beer that tastes like piss — because they piss in it — dates back to 1995’s Desperado.
6. Jessica Alba wasn’t fully aware that her character was a stripper. Alba wasn’t fully aware of just how provocative her character Nancy Callahan was in the comics and said no to several scenes in the script that called for nudity. Miller and Rodriguez didn’t think the nudity was important and the scenes were altered.
The nudity is important Rodriguez!!
Alba is the biggest definition of cock tease I’ve ever heard of. Don’t get me wrong, she can get it, but every single movie she’s ever done has only been about her sexy body, and never her acting. And yet she always tries to make it like people DON’T view her as nothing more than a sex symbol.
Cuz she’s a good Christian girl. Her words.
I remember before she was a “name”, she did this movie where she’s tied up to a bed in a sexy nightgown for the entire movie. I also remember knowing there’d be a scene where she tries to seduce her captor so he’d free her and she could escape. I was right.
Oh, and her tits are fake and she’s had her nose done. But alas, she can still get it. I don’t care how stretched out that vag is now. Or how veiny her nips are.
She’s also a terrible actress.
And yet Alba apparently didn’t care when she was digitally de-nuded in Machete? “I won’t DO nudity but you can make me LOOK nude.”
Ah please. Nude or not, you didn’t see nips or vag. That nude shower shot of her would’ve been PG-13 in any other film.
ron swanson is in sin city
And gloriously so:
[heavyeditorial.files.wordpress.com]
Other things you may not know about Sin City: it seemed pretty cool when you first watched it but it’s the very definition of diminishing returns. Also, Nick Offerman!
Sun City 2: Where’s the TV Screener?!
It’s no secret that Miller is a hypocrite, a lunatic, or both. C’mon, he made The Spirit swearing up and down that nobody was going to be allowed to ruin “his friend’s” character and he completely raped the concept to make it be as close to Sin City as he could. He might as well have finger-banged Will Eisner’s sister on his grave and then wiped his hand on the headstone.
And then he turns around and yells at everyone else for being underhanded and getting comic books wrong.
I do believe that since she doesn’t actually get naked her character is not classified as a stripper anymore but as a go go girl
I’d wager there are a lot of things Jessica Alba isn’t aware of.
*looks slyly at tube sock next to Jessica Alba photos*
HAHAHAHAHAHA
It’s almost as if she didn’t read the script before signing on
We’re about due for more JGL in our life right now.
I’ll take Carla Gugino over Jessica Alba every day of the week.
indeed.
will second or third or whatever that.
Del Toro drowning in his own piss is ‘ Bear Gryll’s favorite Sin City scene
I’m getting a lot of “I enjoyed when I first saw it cuz i was XX ears old back then and didn’t know any better”.
Fuck that shit. I was 21 when it was released and loved it, and considering how completely watered down violent action movies have become in the 9 years since ::cough cough Expendables 3 is PG-13 cough cough:: I enjoy the movie even more now at 30.