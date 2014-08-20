Jessica Alba Says That Her ‘Sin City’ Action Figure Isn’t Appropriate For Young Fans

Jessica Alba is the guest of honor on tonight’s Conan at 11 PM ET on TBS, as she has presumably recovered from last week’s food poisoning to keep making the rounds for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. In this preview clip for tonight’s show, Conan O’Brien raises a very important question about the nature of Alba’s action figure for Nancy Callahan, the sweetheart stripper whose heart belongs to Hartigan. Namely, this wasn’t meant for kids to be playing with, was it?
Alba admits that the action figure is obviously meant for adults, but at $25 this toy better come with a little extra, like a button that makes it say things like, “Stop buying toys, you adult” and “Hey pal, 100 feet or I call my lawyer.”
I can just play my recording of her saying it to me.
Buy one as a collectors item and another for “practical” purposes.
Gosh I thought Id get over her but 10 years later shes still my dream…
She’s like fine wine.
If it was authentic to the comic the toy would just be wearing chaps.
Will the action figure at least take it’s top off? COME ON, you’re a stripper! When did Jessica Alba become Jessica Tandy?
Hate to go all comic-book-guy but… Not an action figure. More like a vinyl statue. So, no, not designed for kids, designed for middle-aged collectors of statues of half-naked women.
And NO, I don’t own any. It would just make me sad. More sad.
Hate to go all action-figure-guy but… At least 3 points of articulation = action figure, and she has 3 points in just one of her arms. But I agree, still not designed for kids.
Conan needed to ask the obvious question of whether or not Alba is still delusional about her acting ability now that no one else will hire her.