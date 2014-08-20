Jessica Alba Says That Her ‘Sin City’ Action Figure Isn’t Appropriate For Young Fans

Senior Writer
08.19.14

Jessica Alba is the guest of honor on tonight’s Conan at 11 PM ET on TBS, as she has presumably recovered from last week’s food poisoning to keep making the rounds for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. In this preview clip for tonight’s show, Conan O’Brien raises a very important question about the nature of Alba’s action figure for Nancy Callahan, the sweetheart stripper whose heart belongs to Hartigan. Namely, this wasn’t meant for kids to be playing with, was it?

Alba admits that the action figure is obviously meant for adults, but at $25 this toy better come with a little extra, like a button that makes it say things like, “Stop buying toys, you adult” and “Hey pal, 100 feet or I call my lawyer.”

