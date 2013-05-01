Jessica Chastain is going to marry Kevin James in 'The Zookeeper's Wife' or something

Fresh off her second consecutive Academy Award nomination for Zerk Dark Thirty, Jessica Chastain is attached to play the title role in The Zookeeper’s Wife, which, surprisingly, is an adaptation of a 2007 Diane Ackerman book, and not a spinoff of We Bought a Zoo. Do you remember that movie? I only saw the first half, but frickin’ Matt Damon couldn’t do anything right.
Niki Caro (Whale Rider, North Country) has come aboard to direct the World War II story, which Panorama is financing and producing.
Wife is the true account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, who helped save hundreds during the Nazi invasion.
When the Nazi army overran Warsaw, destroying the city and its zoo, Jan and Antonina Zabinski began smuggling Jews into empty cages. The Zabinskis also took about a dozen Jews into their home.
While danger was always present, and her husband was part of the Polish resistance, Antonina Zabinski kept a mix of humans and surviving animals (lynxes and hyena pups, among them) humming in a one-of-a-kind community that included socializing and even the occasional piano concert. [THR]
No word on whether Kevin James will reprise his role as The Zookeeper. Either way, I feel like they missed a golden opportunity to call it “Jew Zoo.” Or perhaps “A Zoo for Jews.” What? I like the rhyme.
I just hope this is more Oscar-caliber material for Chastain, whose lines will hopefully include “Who am I? I’m the motherf*cker who raised the hyenas.”
I heard the original title to Schindler’s List was We Bought a Jew.
*slow clap*
COTW!
Jessica Cheststain and the messiest eater in show business, together at last.
She’s working with Michael J. Fox?
“I already told you I did not look at the Ark. Okay, well maybe just for a second.”
First The Astronaut’s Wife, then The Time Traveler’s Wife, now The Zookeeper’s Wife–when will these women learn they don’t need to be defined by their relationship with a man?
*hopes his feminist statement will impress that cute girl he wants to make out with*
That top photo looks like she’s an understudy for Eric Stoltz in “Mask.”
Yeah, Chastain’s a babe and all, but do you have any news on the spin-off about the chick who gave Chris Elliott a beej in “There’s Something about Mary”, The Shoekeeper’s Wife?
/Softshoes off stage, dodges oven
I’m the motherfucker who hid them.
Boy I’ll bet Adrian Brody’s character feels like a dumbass for nearly starving to death alone in a Warsaw apartment when he could have been chilling in the penguin exhibit right down the street.
Polish resistance means two people pushing on opposite sides of a screen door at the same time.
Now I have to watch “Jolene” — Jessica Chastain’s first movie or so– to wash that freaky banner picture of her from my memory again. Because she’s basically naked and boning EVERYONE (guys and girls) that entire movie, you see.
*The More You Know…*
Am I really the first one to put this all together?
“The Jewkeeper.”
I’ll be going now.
