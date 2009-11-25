(Krzysztof Soszinski, the world’s Shrekiest-looking dude)
USA Today today has the important details on the latest Shrek movie. Namely, holy crap, they’re making another Shrek movie?
Shrek will conclude when Shrek Forever After, the fourth computer-animated comic adventure — and the first in 3-D — arrives May 21.
After rescuing a princess, getting hitched and fathering triplets, Shrek is feeling over-domesticated. “He has lost his roar,” says director Mike Mitchell (Sky High, Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo). “It used to send villagers running away in terror. Now they run to him and ask him to sign their pitchforks and torches.”
To regain his ogre mojo, he strikes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin, the wee troublemaker who popped up briefly in Shrek 2 and 3.
Of course, the pact goes awry and Shrek must confront what life would be like in Far Far Away if he had never existed. That translates into Donkey being forced into cart-pulling duty, fat and lazy Puss in Boots trading his sword for a pink bow and the underhanded Rumpelstiltskin ruling the kingdom.
Ah crap, I zoned out for a while, did anyone read that?
Can they even call it a kids’ movie anymore when it’s about middle-aged angst?
Sadly not a joke: I once dated a girl who looked an awful lot like Fiona as an ogre.
You can tell that guy knows that he looks like Shrek because he’s making the Dreamworks face.
Its a Wonderful… ah fuck this
So… do you think Film Nazi is going to bust on us for not being excited about a shitty kids’ movie?
The only way I could care any less about a cartoon is if it was written and voiced by Seth McFarlane.
Shrek 4: Dreck.
Cart-pulling duty isn’t so bad. It’s Descartes-pulling duty that sucks.
This makes as much sense as a fourth Matrix.
JESUS CHRIST, ANOTHER SHREK?
You see, the issue with satirizing kids fairy tales, as oppossed to telling them the tales outright, is that they do not understand the satire, or the tale. Therefore, Shrek 4, will retard your kids.
Therefore, Shrek 4, will retard your kids.
Jesus Christ walks into a hotel. He gives the Inn keeper three nails, and he asks “Will you kill Mike Meyers for those?”
I’m going to have a traditional thanksgiving this year. I’m gonna feed some people then give them small pox and murder the remaining dregs.
Gutsy question. You’re a shark. Like Germany. Ambitious and misunderstood.
After reading “director Mike Mitchell (Sky High, Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo” I passed out and woke up in my own vomit.
Who doesn’t like a children’s film with adult themes for the parents? Sodomites, that’s who. This movie will warm the shit out of your heart while delivering an important message to children; like sequels, life just keeps getting worse and then you die. I guess they’re saving that bit for Shrek 5: The Wand of Senility, forget Shrek as his mind slowly degenerates and he abuses his children.
