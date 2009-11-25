JESUS CHRIST, ANOTHER SHREK?



(Krzysztof Soszinski, the world’s Shrekiest-looking dude)

USA Today today has the important details on the latest Shrek movie. Namely, holy crap, they’re making another Shrek movie?

Shrek will conclude when Shrek Forever After, the fourth computer-animated comic adventure — and the first in 3-D — arrives May 21.

After rescuing a princess, getting hitched and fathering triplets, Shrek is feeling over-domesticated. “He has lost his roar,” says director Mike Mitchell (Sky High, Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo). “It used to send villagers running away in terror. Now they run to him and ask him to sign their pitchforks and torches.”

To regain his ogre mojo, he strikes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin, the wee troublemaker who popped up briefly in Shrek 2 and 3.

Of course, the pact goes awry and Shrek must confront what life would be like in Far Far Away if he had never existed. That translates into Donkey being forced into cart-pulling duty, fat and lazy Puss in Boots trading his sword for a pink bow and the underhanded Rumpelstiltskin ruling the kingdom.

Ah crap, I zoned out for a while, did anyone read that?